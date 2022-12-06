Read full article on original website
Toms River South-East defeats Morris Catholic-St. Elizabeth - Boys ice hockey recap
Toms River South-East recorded an opening-night victory over Morris Catholic-St. Elizabeth 5-0 behind six saves from Chase Witt at Winding River Park in Toms River. Toms River South-East (2-0) took a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Ryan Fortunato before scoring four more goals in the second. Brady Verdon finished with two goals and an assist while Jake Verdon had one goal and two assists.
West Essex-Caldwell over Northern Valley - Boys ice hockey recap
West Essex-Caldwell earned a season-opening victory at home over Northern Valley, 8-3, at Codey Arena in West Orange. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Boys Ice Hockey: Moskowitz, Hansen each score twice as Millburn defeats Johnson 5-3
Todd Moskowitz and Bobby Hansen each scored twice as Millburn defeated Johnson 5-3 at Codey Arena in West Orange. Moskowitz scored both of his goals in the first period as Millburn (1-0) led 2-0 at the first intermission. Hansen scored his first of the night in the second period to put the Millers up 3-0 before Luke Texidor cut the deficit to 3-1 for Johnson.
Boys ice hockey: Mount Olive downs Madison behind Murphy’s four goals (PHOTOS)
Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown opened the season with a 10-0 win against Madison at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Senior forward Liam Murphy scored four of the goals for MoHoHa, which ended the game early due to the mercy rule. Murphy scored five goal all last season and now has 17 in his career.
Boys Ice Hockey: Zangara’s last-minute goal helps Randolph edge No. 14 Morris Knolls-Hills
Jase Zangara just has a nose for the net. The sophomore embraces the challenge of trying to clean up the loose pucks around the crease and that gritty mentality helped him score 19 goals as a freshman last winter. A big part of his focus entering the 2022-23 season has...
No. 16 Livingston defeats No. 17 Verona-Glen Ridge - Boys ice hockey recap
Livingston, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 17 Verona-Glen Ridge 4-1 at Codey Arena in West Orange. With the win, Livingston moved to 1-0 while Verona fell to 0-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Dec. 9
First Star: Brady Silverman, Gov. Livingston-New Providence. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
No. 3 Don Bosco Prep defeats No. 7 Seton Hall Prep - Boys ice hockey recap
Matthew Shpungin scored two third period goals as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com top 20, scored an opening-night victory over No. 7 Seton Hall Prep at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Matt Bossolina’s first period goal gave Don Bosco Prep a 1-0 lead. Dean Toskos recorded two...
Boys ice hockey: Morristown beats Mountain Lakes-Boonton to begin season
Chris Kay led the way with three goals in Morristown’s 10-0 win over Mountain Lakes-Boonton at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Liam Wilson also contributed two goals and three assists in the win while Jackson Byrne, Brody Toye, Collin McKenna, Willem Kerr, and Clark Smith all scored as well. Thatcher...
Battle at the Beach inks ‘monster game’ to help kick off 2023 football season
The 2022 high school football season ended less than a week ago, an historic weekend at Rutgers that crowned the state’s first public-school champions. On Saturday, the West Jersey Football Coaches Association’s announcement of a major showdown really ignited the countdown to the start of 2023. And this...
Crawford, Stamm combine for 7 goals when Kearny beats High Point - boys ice hockey
Chris Crawford scored four goals and Aiden Stamm connected for three when Kearny used two four-goal periods to defeat High Point, 9-5, at Secaucus Ice Rink. Crawford, who added two assists, scored the game’s first two goals and Stamm, who had two helpers, came through with the next two to stake Kearny (2-0) to a 4-0 goal in the first period.
Boys ice hockey: Monroe shuts out Midd. South in home opener
William Burkshot recorded 20 saves to lead Monroe to a 4-0 home-opener shutout over Middletown South at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall. Nickolas Izzo posted a goal and two assists for the Falcons (1-0). Albert Scarmato and Aidan Goetz also scored in the win while Dylan Batko recorded two assists.
Manalapan over Marlboro-Holmdel - Boys ice hockey recap
Michael Schmelzer recorded three goals and four assists to lead Manalapan to a season-opening victory at home over Marlboro-Holmdel, 11-1, at Howell Ice World. Alfred Piscino and Joseph Moench tallied one goal and two assists apiece while Joseph Lombardo, Daniel Yakub and Josh Kushnir added a goal and an assist apiece for Manalapan (1-0), which scored six unanswered goals in the second period to pull away following a first-period tie.
Boys Ice Hockey: Ross’ two goals lead Passaic Tech to opening night win over Ridgewood
Ryan Ross scored twice to help lead Passaic Tech to a 4-1 opening-night win over Ridgewood at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Brian Goboda opened the scoring for Passaic Tech (1-0) in the first period. Ross added his first goal of the night in the second period as the Bulldogs led 2-0 after two periods of play.
No. 18 Ramapo defeats No. 13 Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys ice hockey recap
Danny Mauriber scored twice to lead Ramapo, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, past No. 13 Rumson-Fair Haven 3-2 at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Ramapo (1-0) took a 2-1 lead into the third period before holding on for the win. Jake Rosolanko also netted a goal while Matt Carlson made 22 saves on 24 shots.
Positively New Jersey: Motel owner goes viral with TikTok videos
Bryan Arya found an outlet for his talents and massive audience by telling those stories and his own on TikTok.
With Santas in short supply in some areas, N.J. Saint Nick will bring the ‘Santa experience’ to your home
Santa will be flying from New Jersey to Florida — but without the sleigh and reindeers — 11 days before Christmas Eve. Not the real Santa, of course. It’s “Santa Pete,” aka Peter Bond, who preps for Christmas not at the North Pole but in Sussex County. He has been playing Santa since he was 15.
Personal issues cited as Mantz leaves Bridgewater-Raritan football post after one year
The success that Rick Mantz envisioned for Bridgewater-Raritan’s football team when he accepted the head coaching job last April will have to be fulfilled with someone else in charge. Mantz announced in a letter sent Friday to the school’s principal, Dan Hemberger, that he would be stepping down after...
Stamm powers Kearny past Fair Lawn - Boys ice hockey recap
Sophomore Aiden Stamm scored a goal 2:21 into the game to set the tone as he finished with two goals and two assists in Kearny’s 5-1 victory over Fair Lawn at Secaucus Ice Rink. Kevin Zidiak’s power play goal pushed the Kearny (1-0) lead to 2-0 before Stamm added...
