Toms River South-East defeats Morris Catholic-St. Elizabeth - Boys ice hockey recap

Toms River South-East recorded an opening-night victory over Morris Catholic-St. Elizabeth 5-0 behind six saves from Chase Witt at Winding River Park in Toms River. Toms River South-East (2-0) took a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Ryan Fortunato before scoring four more goals in the second. Brady Verdon finished with two goals and an assist while Jake Verdon had one goal and two assists.
West Essex-Caldwell over Northern Valley - Boys ice hockey recap

West Essex-Caldwell earned a season-opening victory at home over Northern Valley, 8-3, at Codey Arena in West Orange.
No. 16 Livingston defeats No. 17 Verona-Glen Ridge - Boys ice hockey recap

Livingston, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 17 Verona-Glen Ridge 4-1 at Codey Arena in West Orange. With the win, Livingston moved to 1-0 while Verona fell to 0-1.
Manalapan over Marlboro-Holmdel - Boys ice hockey recap

Michael Schmelzer recorded three goals and four assists to lead Manalapan to a season-opening victory at home over Marlboro-Holmdel, 11-1, at Howell Ice World. Alfred Piscino and Joseph Moench tallied one goal and two assists apiece while Joseph Lombardo, Daniel Yakub and Josh Kushnir added a goal and an assist apiece for Manalapan (1-0), which scored six unanswered goals in the second period to pull away following a first-period tie.
Stamm powers Kearny past Fair Lawn - Boys ice hockey recap

Sophomore Aiden Stamm scored a goal 2:21 into the game to set the tone as he finished with two goals and two assists in Kearny’s 5-1 victory over Fair Lawn at Secaucus Ice Rink. Kevin Zidiak’s power play goal pushed the Kearny (1-0) lead to 2-0 before Stamm added...
