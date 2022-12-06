Read full article on original website
Pomegranate Margarita
Back when pomegranate margaritas first hit the restaurant scene (that would be the early 2000s, at least around the South!), me and my fellow Southern Living intern friends would eagerly await every payday, because that meant we could afford to go to our favorite spot for the best drinks in town. Those pomegranate margs were the perfect blend of tart, sweet, and boozy—and even better when they were 2-for-1 during happy hour!
Grinch Cocktail
Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!
Peppermint White Russian
Everyone’s favorite boozy coffee drink just got a holiday makeover. With a simple combo of Kahlúa, vodka, and heavy cream, the White Russian is already the king of creamy after-dinner cocktails, but adding a splash of peppermint schnapps makes it perfect for a seasonal celebration. Finish with a pinch of salt and a few peppermint candies, and meet your new favorite nightcap.
Quick Coconut Cream Pie
This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
3 High-Protein Breakfast Foods To Blast Belly Fat
Losing weight in your midsection— or anywhere else— requires a balanced diet along with regular exercise. While working to lose weight in this area or elsewhere, it is vital to provide your body with energy from high-protein foods, especially first thing in the morning. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for three breakfast ideas that will not only help you start your day off with needed energy, but that will also keep you satiated (and less likely to eat more and gain weight later). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99
Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
How to get a free, reusable red cup from Starbucks
(CBS DETROIT) - Starbucks is putting everyone on the nice list this year. On Thursday, the coffee chain is spreading holiday cheer by giving out free, reusable red cups to customers who order a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage in honor of Red Cup Day. This year's cup design features white starbursts and snowflakes stamped on the iconic red cup. It also comes with a special message to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Starbucks holiday cups. Starbucks says the cups are available while supplies last. Customers can get their free cup by ordering from their nearby Starbucks via delivery or using the Starbucks...
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal
Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Matthew McConaughey Says They Eat Thanksgiving Dinner At 11pm In His House
Ya gotta love Thanksgiving. From spending time with family, to stuffing your face with food until you go into a coma, watching football all day (unless your family is one of those that prefers the dog show on Thanksgiving), to trying to pretend like you enjoy being around cousin Cletus, who just shows up once a year for a free plate of food.
How to Make Dolly Parton’s Favorite Pecan Chicken Salad
When the Queen of Country tells us to jump, we say how high! So when we found out that Dolly Parton has a favorite holiday season chicken salad, we just had to try it. Like Dolly’s other favorite southern recipes, her pecan chicken salad is rich and flavorful. It’s also easy as pie to make, and it’s sure to bring some southern charm to the table.
12 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5
The grocery chain is stocked with holiday goods, including Reggano's Christmas pasta, Cakebites' Elf on the Shelf treats, and Choceur's quinoa bites.
Recipe for 'Dolly Parton's 5-Layer Casserole' Is Bound to Be a Hit
Dolly knows her stuff when it comes to cooking!
Trader Joe’s Christmas Must-Haves
(WSYR-TV) — It’s the Holiday season, which means Christmas is right around the corner! Spend it with the people you love all while enjoying Christmas must-haves from Trader Joe’s! Gingerbread Coffee Start the morning off in your favorite cozy sweater while sipping cinnamon goodness with the Trader Joe’s Gingerbread coffee! Made of 100% Arabica beans […]
Pizza Hut Will Give You a Free Triple Treat Box for Burning Your Holiday Dinner
We're not all Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen, but even for those of us that are prone to burnt Christmas cookies, the holidays demand the best of our domestic abilities. According to a recent study conducted by Pizza Hut, 74% of Americans said they cook or bake more than usual during the season. 60% said it causes stress, while over half admitted to ruining a holiday dish.
Holiday Magic Bars
This recipe is a part of Secret Family Cookies — a dozen recipes from our favorite bakers, inspired by the people who make them feel at home. Get all the amazing cookies here. My nonna is famous for many things: her garden, her chattiness, her color-coordinated ensembles, her sweet...
Christmas Fudge
I don't know about you, but the holidays are such a hectic time! I feel like I'm constantly running from this place to that place. Which is why I love this Fudge recipe, it's so quick and easy, made with 3 simple ingredients. In a pinch you can whip up a batch to bring over to a friends or to a work get together. This fudge is rich and creamy and only requires the microwave. Added bonus, no candy thermometer needed! When it comes to traditional holiday desserts, fudge is probably one of the most popular treats!
The 7 Best Cocktails to Mix This Holiday Season
Despite what the marketing teams may say, there’s no such thing as an “Easter Cocktail.” Nor, for that matter, are there designated cocktails for President’s Day, Purim, or the Autumnal Equinox. But the December holidays? You could buy a different book on “Holiday Cocktails” every day and you’d run out of shelf space before you ran out of drinks. December just hits different. No one ever tells you to “get in the spirit” of Arbor Day but getting into the spirit is practically what the month of December is all about—it’s cold and the sun sets at like 2 pm and...
Christmas Jello Shots
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Turn your next holiday gathering into a party with holiday-themed jello shots. In this recipe, spiked green and red jello — made with your choice of vodka or rum — are layered into sprinkle-rimmed cups and garnished with sweetened whipped cream for extra-festive treats. They add an air of nostalgia to your soirée and are bound to bring a smile to even the grumpiest Grinch.
Sausage Cheese Balls: Thanksgiving recipe for a tasty holiday appetizer
The Thanksgiving meal is a full-on feast. But that doesn’t mean that some sort of preliminaries are not only called for, but are a necessity. You don’t need a lot of appetizers; just something filling to carry you over while the turkey bakes and the giblet gravy simmers and drives you crazy with the tantalizing aroma.
Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach
Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
