Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Commercial Observer
Amazon Commits $24M for Affordable Housing in Bethesda, Md.
Amazon has committed $24 million to fund 122 new affordable homes as part of Strathmore Square, a multiphase development on a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority ground lease near the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro Station in Bethesda, Md. This new development, by Fivesquares Development and Aimco, will consist of a 1.2-acre public...
Georgetown Voice
“This is what community looks like”: Student activists receive university response to hate crime, ending sit-in
Editor’s note: This article discusses anti-Black hate speech, sexual assault, and systemic violence. It follows a Dec. 6 article detailing the initial stages of the GU Protects Racists sit-in. After the fourth consecutive day of the GU Protects Racists (GUPR) sit-in, Georgetown University administrators responded to the demands of...
WTOP
‘The most interesting store in the world’ opens in Georgetown
Lifestyle store Showfields, whose eclectic, curated inventories frequently change, has opened a store in Georgetown. The three-story store is at 3077 M St. NW, the former Brooks Brothers store that owner EastBanc most recently repurposed as Concept 31/M, a temporary space for small D.C.-area merchants and designers who’d never had a physical store to try out brick and mortar.
hamlethub.com
2023 D.C.Teacher of the Year Jermar Rountree found his calling at WCSU
It was a typical fall morning at Center City Public Charter School’s Brightwood campus, and Western Connecticut State University alumnus Jermar Rountree, a physical education/health teacher at the school, was helping colleagues set up the gym for a science fair when the gymnasium door opened and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser walked in. Rountree turned to the preschooler beside him and said, “That’s the mayor! Maybe we’ll get to meet her.”
WUSA
9 things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend | Dec. 9-11
WASHINGTON — Another December week has come and gone. Take in the festive spirit of the holiday season and make the most of the last days of 2022 with a range of things to do this weekend. A popular musical at the Kennedy Center, big northern Virginia Christmas markets, a cookie tour and more live music around town; it's a great time to get out and explore!
Wbaltv.com
'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland
A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
mymcmedia.org
Governor-Elect Moore, Government Leaders Join Annual Minority Legislative Breakfast
Elected officials and local organizations representing minorities gathered Thursday morning at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center for the 22nd annual Minority Legislative Breakfast, which was back in-person after three years. The annual event is hosted by the African American Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County (AACC-MC), the...
This D.C. houseboat is selling for $199K at the Wharf
A liveable home in D.C. for under $200,000 is almost unheard of, especially at The Wharf. But right now there’s a renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom for sale for $199K.Just one catch: It’s on the water, literally.The listing, 650 Wharf St. SW #91, is a houseboat that’s part of The Wharf's Gangplank Marina, which touts itself as the East Coast's largest liveaboard community.By comparison, D.C.’s median sale price in October was $650,000. A one-bedroom condo at The Wharf’s new luxury condo building, Amaris, starts at $750,000. Our thought bubble: With these prices, living on land seems overrated. Plus, if houseboat living is good...
Final farewell for RFK Stadium: Orange wooden seats on sale
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s the end of an era. D.C. is saying a final goodbye to the iconic RFK Stadium. The stadium will be demolished and used for future projects such as housing. It opened back in 1961 as the D.C. stadium and was later renamed to honor Senator Robert F. Kennedy in […]
Prince George’s school board may soon choose new leadership
Former and current board members have accused board chair Juanita Miller of misconduct in office, and other infractions. The post Prince George’s school board may soon choose new leadership appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Baltimore, DC, Richmond among America’s most sinful cities
Think your neighbors are a bunch of heathens? Then perhaps you live in one of America’s most sinful cities. With its latest list of Most Sinful Cities in America, WalletHub makes it clear Las Vegas — which did rank in the top spot this year — is far from alone.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Rec Center Memberships Will Be Free For County Residents in 2023
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
alxnow.com
Potential impact on Alexandria shuttle programs creates setback for transportation funding overhaul
A plan to overhaul the way Alexandria handles transportation funding from developers was sent back for further review by the Planning Commission. Members of the Planning Commission said earlier this week that there are too many lingering questions about the impacts on local residents of the proposed changes, though the changes are headed in the right direction.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the location, floors and lobby, obviously
This rental is located at 829 Quincy Street, NW near Georgia Ave. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,965 / 1br – 756ft2 – Gorgeous 1 bed / 1 bath! 756 Sq Ft! Must see! (Washington – Seconds to Petworth Metro) Paramount. Located at: 829 Quincy Street, NW Washington,...
Towerlight
Towson’s Speech Pathology Department requests reversal of university’s decision to dedicate of Van Bokkelen auditorium to Richard Vatz
Towson University speech-language pathology professors on Wednesday asked officials to walk back a decision to dedicate the Van Bokkelen Hall auditorium to Richard Vatz, a longtime professor who advised student groups that have espoused white nationalism and bigotry. Twenty faculty members in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology & Audiology signed...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Restaurants in Washington D.C. – (With Photos)
Welcome to Washington D.C., home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. Whether you are looking for an upscale brunch experience with your friends or family, or whether you want to go back in time and get breakfast at a timeless diner, we’ve got them all.
WTOP
Polar Plunge: Arctic chill to sweep into DC by mid-December
While the work week ended with seasonal temperatures, heaters will soon be working overtime across the Washington metro area. If you think the month has been off to a mild start, you are right. The average temperature at Reagan National Airport so far this month is 1.6 degrees above average. The warmest day was Dec. 3, topping out at 62 degrees.
Georgetown Voice
#GeorgetownProtectsRacists sit-in demands accountability for hate crime
Content warning: This article discusses anti-Black hate speech and systemic violence. Students are occupying Healy Hall to demand accountability and justice for LaHannah Giles (COL ’23), the survivor of a racist hate crime on Georgetown Day this year. The sit-in began on Dec. 5 and is slated to continue until all of Giles’ demands—which include the expulsion of the perpetrator, acknowledgment of the harm Giles faced, improved accountability, and protections for Black students—are met.
WUSA
DC student artists design special Lidl shopping bags
WASHINGTON — Four young artists from D.C.'s Project Create have teamed up with charities and Lidl to create special-edition tote bags meant to help the community. The bags are available to purchase exclusively at Lidl's Skyland D.C. store for $3.99 each. Proceeds from the sale of the bags will benefit the Joyful Food Markets, a joint program supported by Martha's Table, Capital Area Food Bank and DC Health. Joyful Food Markets are no-cost pop-up monthly grocery markets that operate to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables for residents in Wards 7 and 8.
storereporter.com
New Potomac salon, Pike & Rose restaurant & Squishables
December has been busy at Potomac Woods Plaza, where a hair salon just made its debut and two more tenants are under construction. Ricky Alessandro Salon, expanding from its original location at Westfield Montgomery mall, has opened in the former Studio Ten 83 space after several months of renovations. (Check out the new look on our Facebook and Instagram pages.) Baskin Robbins, relocating from Cabin John Village, is finally starting construction in the former Ibhana space next to Walgreens. And around the corner, team training fitness chain F45 is renovating the former BB&T bank building. Opening dates on those two: TBD.
Comments / 2