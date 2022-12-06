Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Jalen Smith (knee) ruled out for Indiana's Wednesday matchup
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smith will sit out on the road after he was ruled out with right knee soreness. Expect Myles Turner to play his usual role versus a Timberwolves' team ranked 16th in defensive rating. Turner's...
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Terence Davis (back) out on Friday
Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis (back) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Davis will not be active for his third straight game with lower back soreness. Expect Malik Monk to see an uptick in minutes on Friday night with their second unit. Monk's projection includes 11.7...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) probable for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James is dealing with left ankle soreness. He's listed probable as a result, and it's safe to assume he'll suit up to close out the weekend. Our models project James...
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (injury management) out Saturday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets are on the second leg of a back-to-back set, and coming off a win Friday over Atlanta, they are giving all their major players the night off. Simmons is one of them, listed out due to rleft knee/calf injury management. Expect him back in the mix Monday versus Washington. Markieff Morris should see a boost in minutes.
numberfire.com
Thomas Bryant coming off Los Angeles' bench on Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bryant will play his second unit role after Anthony Davis was announced as Friday's starter. In 12.1 expected minutes, our models project Bryant to record 4.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
numberfire.com
Utah's Jordan Clarkson (hip) ruled out on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (hip) will not play in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Clarkson will not be active for the second part of Utah's back-to-back with a right hip contusion. Expect Nickeil Alexander-Walker to play more minutes on Saturday night. In 50.0 minute with today's current injuries...
numberfire.com
Will Barton (foot) out again for Wizards Saturday night
Washington Wizards guard/forward Will Barton will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Barton is still dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, he will remain sidelined through the weekend. His next chance to suit up will come Monday night versus Brooklyn. In 25...
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield could make Rams debut Thursday night
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield could start Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. John Wolford (neck) will be a game-time decision on Thursday night, and if he winds up being ruled out, Mayfield is in line to draw the start over Bryce Perkins. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Mayfield joined the Rams on Tuesday night and is already "up to speed" with the offensive game plan. Mayfield struggled mightily with the Carolina Panthers this season, but he would still likely be an upgrade for the offense over Perkins on Thursday night.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (quad) out for Mavericks Saturday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Doncic is dealing with a right quadricep strain. As a result, the team has ruled him out of action for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Kemba Walker and Frank Ntilikina should see more work as a result.
numberfire.com
Maxi Kleber (foot) ruled out Saturday night for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Kleber is dealing with right foot soreness, so he'll sit out the second leg of the back-to-back set. In 21 games this season, Kleber is averaging 6.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0...
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (knee) playing bench role for Utah with minutes restriction on Friday night
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (knee) will not start in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Conley will come off the bench after head coach Will Hardy stated he was not ready to start for conditioning reasons. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 497.4 minutes this season, Conley is averaging 0.95...
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) not listed on Chargers' Week 14 injury report
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) is available for Week 14's contest against the Miami Dolphins. Williams is on track to return after the Chargers' wideout missed two games with an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Miami defense allowing 27 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Williams to score 9.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Simone Fontecchio (ankle) still out Saturday for Jazz
Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Fontecchio is still dealing with the ankle injury that kept him sidelined. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus New Orleans. In 16 games this season, Fontecchio is averaging 4.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Jordan McLaughlin (calf) out Saturday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. McLaughlin left Friday's game due to a leg injury and did not return. Now, he has been ruled out entirely for Saturday's contest. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined. In 18...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Devin Vassell (knee) questionable on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (knee) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. After missing one game with left knee soreness, Vassell's availability remains in question on Saturday. Expect Romeo Langford to play more minutes versus a Heat unit ranked 13th in defensive rating if Vassell is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Steven Adams (shoulder) available on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Detroit on Friday. Our models expect him to play 30.7 minutes against the Pistons. Adams' Friday projection includes 9.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.8...
numberfire.com
Monte Morris (groin) questionable Saturday for Washington
Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Morris is dealing with left groin soreness. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. If Morris is forced to sit due to his ailment, Jordan Goodwin might enter the starting five.
numberfire.com
Tyrese Haliburton (groin) questionable for Pacers on Saturday
Indiana Pacers gaurd Tyrese Haliburton is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Haliburton is dealing with left groin soreness. As a result, he has been listed questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Danuel House (foot) out on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. House will sit out at home after he was ruled out with a left foot laceration. Expect Furkan Korkmaz to see more minutes on Friday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court Iq in 167.9 minutes...
numberfire.com
Georges Niang (foot) probable Sunday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang is considered probable Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Niang is dealing with right foot soreness, but it's not too serious - which is why he has a probable tag. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll play.
