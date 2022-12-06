Read full article on original website
LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards Injury Report Revealed
The Clippers are missing some pieces, but the big guns are back.
Brooklyn Nets Resting Five Players Reminiscent Of Tony Parker, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili Against Miami Heat in 2012
Ten years ago, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was fined for resting three starters in a nationally-televised game against the Heat
Nic Claxton (hamstring) out again for Nets on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Claxton continues to deal with right hamstring tightness. He'll sit out the second leg of the back-to-back set, and his next chance to play will come Monday against Washington. With the entire team sidelined, Day'Ron Sharpe could start down low.
Injury Report: Cavaliers Missing Bulk of Key Contributors Saturday Night
The Thunder will be fairly healthy when they travel to Cleveland, but the Cavaliers will not be as lucky.
O.G. Anunoby Pops Up on Raptors Injury Report Ahead of Magic Rematch
The Toronto Raptors say O.G. Anunoby is battling left hip soreness and is questionable to play the Orlando Magic on Sunday
Houston's Brandin Cooks (calf) remains out in Week 14
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) will not play in Week 14's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Cooks will miss his second straight game with a calf ailment. Expect Phillip Dorsett to play more snaps against a Dallas unit allowing 27.1 FanDuel points per game to wideouts. Dorsett's projection...
Phoenix's Chris Paul (heel) active on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) will play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Paul will make his return to the court after Phoenix's guard sat out 14 games with a heel ailment. In 31.6 expected minutes, our models project Paul to score 36.5 FanDuel points. Paul's projection includes...
Jamal Murray (knee) probable for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Murray is dealing with a knee injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Jazz on Saturday. Our models expect him to see 32.8 minutes against Utah. Murray's Saturday projection...
Seattle's Kenneth Walker (ankle) questionable in Week 14
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 14's game versus the Carolina Panthers. Walker's status is heading towards the wrong side of questionable after he missed practice time with his ankle injury. Expect Travis Homer to see more touches against a Carolina unit allowing 22.2 FanDuel points per game to running backs if Walker is ruled out.
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) probable on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. James is probable to face the 76ers on Friday after sitting out Wednesday's game with an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Philadelphia. James' Friday projection includes 28.3 points,...
Utah's Malik Beasley starting on Wednesday in place of Lauri Markkanen (illness)
Utah Jazz point guard Malik Beasley is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Beasley will get the start on Wednesday with Lauri Markkanen sidelined with an illness. Our models expect Beasley to play 26.3 minutes against the Warriors. Beasley's Wednesday projection includes 14.4 points,...
Sacramento's Terence Davis (back) out on Friday
Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis (back) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Davis will not be active for his third straight game with lower back soreness. Expect Malik Monk to see an uptick in minutes on Friday night with their second unit. Monk's projection includes 11.7...
Jazz starting Nickeil Alexander-Walker for inactive Collin Sexton (hamstring) on Friday
Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Alexander-Walker will make his first start this season after Collin Sexton was ruled out with a right hamstring strain. In 21.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alexander-Walker to score 18.7 FanDuel points. Alexander-Walker's projection includes 10.1...
Indiana's Jalen Smith (knee) starting in Friday's lineup, Aaron Nesmith to bench
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith will make his 25th start this season after he missed one game with a knee ailment. In 25.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smith to score 27.6 FanDuel points. Smith's projection includes 13.3 points,...
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) out at least 2 weeks
Los Angeles Lakers small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Toscano-Anderson suffered a right ankle sprain in Wednesday's loss to the Toronto Raptors. He made a spot-start on Wednesday since the Lakers rested three starters, but Toscano-Anderson has barely been involved in the rotation this season.
Mike Conley (rest) sitting for Utah on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Conley is getting the night off for rest on the second leg of the back-to-back set. He's just getting back from a lengthy injury absence, so the team managing his workload doesn't come as any surprise. Expect another start at the point for Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Clippers' Terance Mann (concussion) questionable on Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann (concussion) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Mann is in concussion protocol and is questionable to face Washington on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 13.9 minutes against the Wizards. Mann's Saturday projection includes 5.2 points,...
Mike Williams (ankle) not listed on Chargers' Week 14 injury report
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) is available for Week 14's contest against the Miami Dolphins. Williams is on track to return after the Chargers' wideout missed two games with an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Miami defense allowing 27 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Williams to score 9.0 FanDuel points.
Max Strus (shoulder) cleared Thursday for Miami, coming off bench
Miami Heat guard Max Strus will play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Strus is dealing with a right shoulder impingement. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light after entering the day with a probable tag. However, with the return of Jimmy Butler, Strus will now come off the bench.
Simone Fontecchio (ankle) out for Jazz Friday night
Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio will not play Friday in the team's game against the Minnestoa Timberwolves. Fontecchio is dealing with a sprained left ankle. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been ruled out of action to kick off the weekend. In 16 games this season,...
