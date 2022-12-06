ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

numberfire.com

Nic Claxton (hamstring) out again for Nets on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Claxton continues to deal with right hamstring tightness. He'll sit out the second leg of the back-to-back set, and his next chance to play will come Monday against Washington. With the entire team sidelined, Day'Ron Sharpe could start down low.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Houston's Brandin Cooks (calf) remains out in Week 14

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) will not play in Week 14's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Cooks will miss his second straight game with a calf ailment. Expect Phillip Dorsett to play more snaps against a Dallas unit allowing 27.1 FanDuel points per game to wideouts. Dorsett's projection...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Phoenix's Chris Paul (heel) active on Wednesday

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) will play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Paul will make his return to the court after Phoenix's guard sat out 14 games with a heel ailment. In 31.6 expected minutes, our models project Paul to score 36.5 FanDuel points. Paul's projection includes...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (knee) probable for Denver on Saturday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Murray is dealing with a knee injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Jazz on Saturday. Our models expect him to see 32.8 minutes against Utah. Murray's Saturday projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Seattle's Kenneth Walker (ankle) questionable in Week 14

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 14's game versus the Carolina Panthers. Walker's status is heading towards the wrong side of questionable after he missed practice time with his ankle injury. Expect Travis Homer to see more touches against a Carolina unit allowing 22.2 FanDuel points per game to running backs if Walker is ruled out.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) probable on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. James is probable to face the 76ers on Friday after sitting out Wednesday's game with an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Philadelphia. James' Friday projection includes 28.3 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Sacramento's Terence Davis (back) out on Friday

Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis (back) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Davis will not be active for his third straight game with lower back soreness. Expect Malik Monk to see an uptick in minutes on Friday night with their second unit. Monk's projection includes 11.7...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Jazz starting Nickeil Alexander-Walker for inactive Collin Sexton (hamstring) on Friday

Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Alexander-Walker will make his first start this season after Collin Sexton was ruled out with a right hamstring strain. In 21.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alexander-Walker to score 18.7 FanDuel points. Alexander-Walker's projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com

Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) out at least 2 weeks

Los Angeles Lakers small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Toscano-Anderson suffered a right ankle sprain in Wednesday's loss to the Toronto Raptors. He made a spot-start on Wednesday since the Lakers rested three starters, but Toscano-Anderson has barely been involved in the rotation this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mike Conley (rest) sitting for Utah on Saturday

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Conley is getting the night off for rest on the second leg of the back-to-back set. He's just getting back from a lengthy injury absence, so the team managing his workload doesn't come as any surprise. Expect another start at the point for Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Clippers' Terance Mann (concussion) questionable on Saturday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann (concussion) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Mann is in concussion protocol and is questionable to face Washington on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 13.9 minutes against the Wizards. Mann's Saturday projection includes 5.2 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mike Williams (ankle) not listed on Chargers' Week 14 injury report

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) is available for Week 14's contest against the Miami Dolphins. Williams is on track to return after the Chargers' wideout missed two games with an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Miami defense allowing 27 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Williams to score 9.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Max Strus (shoulder) cleared Thursday for Miami, coming off bench

Miami Heat guard Max Strus will play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Strus is dealing with a right shoulder impingement. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light after entering the day with a probable tag. However, with the return of Jimmy Butler, Strus will now come off the bench.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Simone Fontecchio (ankle) out for Jazz Friday night

Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio will not play Friday in the team's game against the Minnestoa Timberwolves. Fontecchio is dealing with a sprained left ankle. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been ruled out of action to kick off the weekend. In 16 games this season,...

