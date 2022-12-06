HARLINGEN, Texas – To fathom the idea that a family member will undergo a much-needed surgery can be a disheartening reality. Elisa De La Pena, of Weslaco, remembered the day her father required surgery at an area hospital. That memory would influence her decision to enroll in the Surgical Technology program at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus, where she is in her first semester studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree.

