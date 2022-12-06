Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goutrgv.com
Men's Golf Set to Open Spring Season February 13 at Border Olympics
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team announced on Friday that they will open their spring season at the Border Olympics from February 13-14 at Laredo Country Club. The Border Olympics, hosted by the University of Houston, will be the...
goutrgv.com
Historic Season Comes to End as Volleyball Drops NIVC Quarterfinal Matchup at Davidson
DAVIDSON, N.C. – The most successful season in the history of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team came to an end with a 0-3 (24-26, 25-27, 19-25) loss to the Davidson Wildcats in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) Quarterfinals on Thursday at the John M. Belk Arena.
goutrgv.com
Men's Basketball Visits Houston Christian Saturday
HOUSTON – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team (5-4) visits the Houston Christian University Huskies (3-7) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Sharp Gym. Complete game notes can be found below:. Notes:. 1) If you are having problems viewing this page, please download...
goutrgv.com
Women's Golf to Open Spring Season February 6-7 at Texas State Invitational
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's golf team announced on Thursday that they will open their spring season at the Texas State Invitational from February 6-7 at Plum Creek Golf Course. The Texas State Invitational is the first of five tournaments...
City of Palms and Sharyland ISD Snakeskin tournaments tip off
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (Valley Central) – The City of Palms and Sharyland ISD Snakeskin basketball tournaments tipped off in boys basketball. Here are the results from both tournaments’ first-round matchups. City of Palms Boys Basketball Tournament: Games at McAllen High School: Games at McAllen Rowe: Snakeskin ISD Boys Basketball Tournament: Games at Sharyland Pioneer: […]
goutrgv.com
Men's Basketball Alumni in the Pros Update
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – There are currently at least 15 players who previously played for the UTRGV men's basketball team actively playing professional basketball. Here is an update on home some of them are doing, courtesy of Eurobasket:. Lesley Varner II (2016-20) scored 13 points with five rebounds to...
Edcouch, December 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Weslaco High School soccer team will have a game with Edcouch-Elsa High School on December 09, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Athlete of the Week: Emma Lucio
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Vela girls basketball’s hot start behind senior guard Emma Lucio gives her the nod as Athlete of the Week. Lucio and the Sabercats moved districts, now in District 31-5A. Vela won its former district last season. The senior guard being a major piece to the puzzle. “She brings leadership,” said Lottie […]
Edinburg breaks ground on new Arts, Culture, Events Center
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg broke ground Friday morning for its new Arts, Culture, Events Center. The $14 million project that’s been in the works for 15 years. “A good city is one that provides all your basic services. But a great city is one that has parks and green spaces and […]
riograndeguardian.com
Garza: Pendulum-De Lucio project can be spur for developing a manufacturing hub in north Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas – Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza says the big Pendulum Development/De Lucio USA trailer assembly project can be the spark for creating a manufacturing hub alongside I-69 Central/Expressway 281 in the north of the city. Under the De Lucio-Pendulum partnership a 70,000 square feet manufacturing facility is going...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Valley Por Vida: Charlie Clark
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) Columbus Homeowners Are Getting Their Roof Replaced With This Special Program. The Most Successful Attorneys in Columbus. See the List. Goodbye Cell Phone, Hello Voip (Find out Why Many Are Switching to Voip) VoIP | Sponsored Listings. Think Dental Implants Are Expensive? Think Again! (See Prices) Dental...
valleybusinessreport.com
Forbes Laudes UTRGV For Quality Education
UTRGV has again attracted the attention of Forbes magazine, being recognized for its return on investment in education. Edward Conroy’s article “Which Colleges Are Doing The Most For Students With The Least?” highlights UTRGV’s success in graduating students with low post-graduation debt. The findings used price-to-earning metrics compiled by Washington, D.C.-based think tank Third Way.
megadoctornews.com
STC Nursing Program’s Newest Grads
McALLEN, Texas – A new group of South Texas College student nurses are soon to begin their professional careers. This fall semester 118 STC students are expected to graduate from the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program. The students were recently honored with a pinning ceremony at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance to recognize each graduate and provide time with families and friends to celebrate their accomplished moment.
Donna ISD’s first female Superintendent completes Ed.D
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More women are taking on leadership roles in school districts across Texas for the 2021-2022 academic year compared to men. 281 women were certified this year to become superintendents in Texas schools; that’s compared to 164 men. In Donna, the school district has recently welcomed their first female superintendent since its creation […]
megadoctornews.com
Inspired to Enroll in Surgical Tech Program
HARLINGEN, Texas – To fathom the idea that a family member will undergo a much-needed surgery can be a disheartening reality. Elisa De La Pena, of Weslaco, remembered the day her father required surgery at an area hospital. That memory would influence her decision to enroll in the Surgical Technology program at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus, where she is in her first semester studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree.
956 Vanished: Neal King
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man looking to enter the legal marijuana growing industry travelled to California in 2013. Nearly 10 years later, he remains missing in what investigators believe is more than a missing person’s case. Neal Forrest King moved to Butte County, California, to venture into the new, fast-growing business of legal […]
southtexascollege.edu
Graduate Feature: STC nursing grad gets a life lesson in compassion
From high school dropout to nursing graduate, Noemi Galindo has overcome great challenges, the kind she said that either break you or make you stronger. In 2015, she gave birth to her daughter Sofia who was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis, a term used to describe a number of conditions involving joint contractures, the shortening of the muscles, tendons and tissue.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Brownsville, TX
The busy border town of Brownsville is part of the Matamoros–Brownsville metropolitan area and an excellent travel choice for outdoor recreation. This city is the 18th-largest in Texas, which continues the legacy of its Hispanic cultural heritage. Its subtropical climate is one of its admirable traits, along with its...
KRGV
Company pays to relocate threatened Texas tortoises at LNG development site
As the NextDecade company clears ground as part of the construction of their Liquefied Natural Gas project at the Port of Brownsville, the company is paying to relocate protected Texas Tortoises from the area. The state threatened species are being moved from the LNG project site to a pasture 130...
southtexascollege.edu
Graduate Feature: STC was a saving grace for Starr County graduate
South Texas College Starr County student Paola Vallejo said faculty and staff were the difference between succumbing to a chronic illness or finding the will to live and graduate. A stress disorder is what caused Vallejo to develop Pancolitis in March 2022, a severe form of ulcerative colitis stemming from...
Comments / 0