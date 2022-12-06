ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

goutrgv.com

Men's Golf Set to Open Spring Season February 13 at Border Olympics

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team announced on Friday that they will open their spring season at the Border Olympics from February 13-14 at Laredo Country Club. The Border Olympics, hosted by the University of Houston, will be the...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Men's Basketball Visits Houston Christian Saturday

HOUSTON – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team (5-4) visits the Houston Christian University Huskies (3-7) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Sharp Gym. Complete game notes can be found below:. Notes:. 1) If you are having problems viewing this page, please download...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Palms and Sharyland ISD Snakeskin tournaments tip off

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (Valley Central) – The City of Palms and Sharyland ISD Snakeskin basketball tournaments tipped off in boys basketball. Here are the results from both tournaments’ first-round matchups. City of Palms Boys Basketball Tournament: Games at McAllen High School: Games at McAllen Rowe: Snakeskin ISD Boys Basketball Tournament: Games at Sharyland Pioneer: […]
MISSION, TX
goutrgv.com

Men's Basketball Alumni in the Pros Update

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – There are currently at least 15 players who previously played for the UTRGV men's basketball team actively playing professional basketball. Here is an update on home some of them are doing, courtesy of Eurobasket:. Lesley Varner II (2016-20) scored 13 points with five rebounds to...
High School Soccer PRO

Edcouch, December 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Athlete of the Week: Emma Lucio

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Vela girls basketball’s hot start behind senior guard Emma Lucio gives her the nod as Athlete of the Week. Lucio and the Sabercats moved districts, now in District 31-5A. Vela won its former district last season. The senior guard being a major piece to the puzzle. “She brings leadership,” said Lottie […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg breaks ground on new Arts, Culture, Events Center

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg broke ground Friday morning for its new Arts, Culture, Events Center. The $14 million project that’s been in the works for 15 years. “A good city is one that provides all your basic services. But a great city is one that has parks and green spaces and […]
EDINBURG, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley Por Vida: Charlie Clark

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) Columbus Homeowners Are Getting Their Roof Replaced With This Special Program. The Most Successful Attorneys in Columbus. See the List. Goodbye Cell Phone, Hello Voip (Find out Why Many Are Switching to Voip) VoIP | Sponsored Listings. Think Dental Implants Are Expensive? Think Again! (See Prices) Dental...
HARLINGEN, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Forbes Laudes UTRGV For Quality Education

UTRGV has again attracted the attention of Forbes magazine, being recognized for its return on investment in education. Edward Conroy’s article “Which Colleges Are Doing The Most For Students With The Least?” highlights UTRGV’s success in graduating students with low post-graduation debt. The findings used price-to-earning metrics compiled by Washington, D.C.-based think tank Third Way.
EDINBURG, TX
megadoctornews.com

STC Nursing Program’s Newest Grads

McALLEN, Texas – A new group of South Texas College student nurses are soon to begin their professional careers. This fall semester 118 STC students are expected to graduate from the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program. The students were recently honored with a pinning ceremony at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance to recognize each graduate and provide time with families and friends to celebrate their accomplished moment.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Donna ISD’s first female Superintendent completes Ed.D

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More women are taking on leadership roles in school districts across Texas for the 2021-2022 academic year compared to men. 281 women were certified this year to become superintendents in Texas schools; that’s compared to 164 men. In Donna, the school district has recently welcomed their first female superintendent since its creation […]
DONNA, TX
megadoctornews.com

Inspired to Enroll in Surgical Tech Program

HARLINGEN, Texas – To fathom the idea that a family member will undergo a much-needed surgery can be a disheartening reality. Elisa De La Pena, of Weslaco, remembered the day her father required surgery at an area hospital. That memory would influence her decision to enroll in the Surgical Technology program at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus, where she is in her first semester studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

956 Vanished: Neal King

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man looking to enter the legal marijuana growing industry travelled to California in 2013. Nearly 10 years later, he remains missing in what investigators believe is more than a missing person’s case. Neal Forrest King moved to Butte County, California, to venture into the new, fast-growing business of legal […]
MCALLEN, TX
southtexascollege.edu

Graduate Feature: STC nursing grad gets a life lesson in compassion

From high school dropout to nursing graduate, Noemi Galindo has overcome great challenges, the kind she said that either break you or make you stronger. In 2015, she gave birth to her daughter Sofia who was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis, a term used to describe a number of conditions involving joint contractures, the shortening of the muscles, tendons and tissue.
EDINBURG, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Brownsville, TX

The busy border town of Brownsville is part of the Matamoros–Brownsville metropolitan area and an excellent travel choice for outdoor recreation. This city is the 18th-largest in Texas, which continues the legacy of its Hispanic cultural heritage. Its subtropical climate is one of its admirable traits, along with its...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
southtexascollege.edu

Graduate Feature: STC was a saving grace for Starr County graduate

South Texas College Starr County student Paola Vallejo said faculty and staff were the difference between succumbing to a chronic illness or finding the will to live and graduate. A stress disorder is what caused Vallejo to develop Pancolitis in March 2022, a severe form of ulcerative colitis stemming from...

