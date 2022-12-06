Read full article on original website
Berkshire Black Economic Council head explains role in transitional committee for incoming Healey-Driscoll administration
In late November, Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll announced the members of six transition policy committees as they prepare to take office in January. With two-term Republican Charlie Baker stepping aside, the Democratic ticket easily prevailed in the general election. Among the transition team advisors is A.J. Enchill, a Pittsfield native and head of the BBEC.
Glick says John King brings New York knowledge to SUNY Chancellor role
Former New York State Education Commissioner and U.S. Education Secretary John King will replace interim SUNY Chancellor Deborah Stanley, who stepped into the role following Jim Malatras’ resignation a year ago. At a special meeting of the SUNY Board of Trustees Monday, King was appointed to lead the system beginning January 17th. For analysis, we’re spoke with state Assemblymember Deborah Glick, a Manhattan Democrat who chairs the Higher Education Committee.
Capital Region advocates call for end to medical debt
Area residents and healthcare advocates gathered Tuesday outside St. Peter's Hospital, calling for a reform of New York state’s hospital financial aid system and an end to what they say are harmful collections practices used by healthcare providers. Area residents and healthcare advocates gathered Tuesday, calling for a reform...
Hochul, New York health officials warn of 'tri-demic' this winter
Gov. Kathy Hochul and top state health officials say New Yorkers should start preparing for a surge in three different viruses — RSV, the flu, and COVID — as the holiday season gets underway. Hochul said doctors and hospitals in New York are bracing for a “tri-demic” in...
Key interests have long history with new SUNY Chancellor John King
The incoming SUNY Chancellor is no stranger to educational interests in New York. The New York State University Board of Trustees on Monday appointed John King as the next chancellor of the SUNY system. King is a former State Education Commissioner and U.S. Secretary of Education under President Obama. He...
New superintendent appointed to lead Catholic schools in western Massachusetts.
The next superintendent of Catholic schools in western Massachusetts was introduced this morning in Springfield. Standing with an assembly of children at St. Michael’s Academy, Springfield Bishop William Byrne announced the appointment of Maria Wagner as the new superintendent of the diocesan school system. “She is the mother of...
Local Spotlight: Newtown, 10 years after the Sandy Hook tragedy
December 2022 marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, when 20 students and six educators were killed. Davis Dunavin, who covered the Sandy Hook shooting in December 2012 as a young reporter, is behind a new podcast looking at the community a decade since the shooting.
Birding 12/6/22
Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart join us to talk birds today. Give us a call. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Rich Guthrie is retired from the New York state DEC and he is the regional reviewer for the premiere birding site, e-bird. Julie Hart is the project coordinator of the...
