WBOC
Two Teens Injured in Rehoboth Beach Motorcycle Crash
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police say two teens were injured early Friday morning after a suspected drunk driver struck the motorcycle they were riding with an SUV. The accident occurred at around 12:39 a.m. on Coastal Highway at Church Street, which is right where the Fulton Bank is located. Police said that at that time, a Honda CBR 1000RR motorcycle was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway at a high rate of speed in the right lane. Troopers said that at the same time, a Nissan Rogue was stopped at the stop sign in the southbound lane of Coastal Highway and Church Street, waiting to turn left onto Church Street. The driver of the Rogue failed to see the motorcycle and began turning left, according to police. Troopers said that as a result, the Rogue struck the left side of the motorcycle, leading to the motorcycle operator and passenger being ejected and injured.
WGMD Radio
Seaford Man Dies after Struck by Vehicle on Norman Eskridge Highway in Seaford
A Seaford man is dead after he was struck walking in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway in Seaford Thursday night just after 8. Delaware State Police say a Dodge Caravan traveling in the same lane struck the 52 year old victim, who was not in a crosswalk and had no light or reflective clothing. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver and passenger of the caravan, both from Laurel, were properly restrained and neither was injured.
WBOC
Man Sent to Hospital After Shooting, Crash in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Del.- A man was sent to the hospital after his car was shot at and he crashed Wednesday night. Delaware State Police say that the shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the roadway of Cokesbury Road and Seashore Highway. When troopers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who...
Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area
CAMBRIDGE, MD – A male suspect was shot Friday night by police officers from the Cambridge Police Department after he brandished a gun. At around 10 pm, officers were engaged with a suspect in the 700 block of Lincoln Terrace when a male subject brandished a gun. Police officers fired at the man who refused to comply with officers, according to the Cambridge Police Department. The shooting took place in the same neighborhood that has been plagued with violence in recent days. The suspect was taken to Tidal Health in Salisbury with non-life-threatening injuries. The Maryland State Police Homicide unit The post Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-year-old charged for Thanksgiving Day murder in Dover
DOVER, DE – Police in Dover have arrested and charged a fugitive wanted for a shooting murder that took place on Thanksgiving morning. He was the second suspect wanted for the shooting. According to police, Tyre Blue, 17, of Dover, has been arrested for the homicide that occurred on Thanksgiving Day. As a result of the investigation, Blue was identified as a suspect involved in this incident, and he was arrested without incident on Wednesday. Walter Pereira, 29, of Dover, DE, was shot and killed early Thanksiving morning. At approximately 3:42 a.m., Dover Police received a call about a shooting The post 17-year-old charged for Thanksgiving Day murder in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Two New Jersey teens arrested for attempted robbery in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Police in Dover have arrested two New Jersey teens following an investigation into two attempted robberies. At around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Dover Police responded to the Gateway West parking lot to meet with a victim who reported that he was getting out of his vehicle in the parking lot when a male suspect wearing all black, later determined to be a 15-year-old male from Penns Grove, NJ, wrapped his arms around him and demanded the victim turn over his keys. The victim was able to get out of the suspect’s grip and call 9-1-1, while the suspect fled in a red passenger car with New Jersey registration.
WBOC
One Killed, Another Injured in Bridgeville Area Crash
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A two-car crash near Bridgeville left one driver dead and the other injured early Monday afternoon, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 1:20 p.m., a Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Wesley Church Road and approaching the intersection at Cannon Road. At the same time, a Dodge Charger was reportedly traveling eastbound on Cannon Road and approaching the same intersection.
WDEL 1150AM
Shots fired at moving vehicle in Sussex Co.
A man is out of the hospital after his vehicle was fired upon, and he ended up in a ditch. Delaware State Police said an investigation determined that the 32-year-old man was driving on Cokesbury Road near Seashore Highway in the Georgetown area Wednesday night, when someone drove up next to him and opened fire. The victim was not struck and was released from a hospital with minor injuries suffered when his vehicle left the roadway.
WBOC
Salisbury Police Investigate Reported Shooting
SALISBURY, Md.-Salisbury Police say they were on the scene of a reported shooting Thursday night on West Isabella Street around 9 p.m. Details are very limited. No word on anyone injuries. We will update you as information becomes available.
WGMD Radio
Family Pet Dies in Georgetown House Fire Wednesday Morning
A fire on Wilson Hill Road Wednesday morning has been ruled accidental by State Fire Marshal investigators. The call came out just before 9am and Georgetown firefighters arriving at the scene found a chimney fire with extension to the home. Crews from Millsboro, Bridgeville, Ellendale and Milton along with County paramedics were on the scene.
WBOC
School Bus Flips Over Following Millsboro Crash
MILLSBORO, Del. - A school bus flipped over after allegedly running into a truck Monday evening in Millsboro. Delaware State Police say an East Millsboro Elementary school bus was traveling northbound on Millsboro Highway near Laurel Road around 5 p.m. No students were onboard the bus. DSP says the bus...
WGMD Radio
Roadway Shooting in Georgetown Area
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting from a vehicle that led to a driver crashing his car into a ditch. Police say the 32-year-old man had been driving northbound on Cokesbury Road yesterday evening around 9 p.m. when someone began driving next to his car and then fired several shots into his vehicle. The shooting caused him to drive off the roadway. The shots missed him, but he is being treated for minor injuries after going into the ditch. Police have no information at this time on who did this. The motive surrounding the shooting remains under investigation.
maryland.gov
Maryland State Police Investigating Two Fatal Shootings In Dorchester County
(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. At about 7:15 p.m. last night, the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge, Maryland for a gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, identified as Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, of Cambridge, Maryland, who had been shot multiple times. Daniels was pronounced deceased at the scene.
nccpdnews.com
SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN DRUG DEALING INVESTIGATION – TOWNSEND
(Townsend, DE 19734) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) have arrested multiple suspects in reference to drug dealing charges. During October, the division received several tips and complaints about suspicious activity occurring at a residence in the Odessa Chase community – Townsend. It was reported that occupants of a residence in the unit block of Mailly Drive were conducting drug deals out of the home on a regular basis which caused an increase in vehicle traffic to the community.
WBOC
Neighbors Have Concerns Of Excessive Speeding In Caroline County
RIDGELY, Md. - Neighbors are complaining about how fast people are driving along Central Ave. in Caroline County. People say it's gotten so bad that speeding cars have almost hit their kids while getting onto the school bus. One neighbor said they've seen cars racing each other on both sides...
WBOC
Two Deadly Shootings Has Cambridge Community Grieving
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A grieving community wanting the violence to end. The violence across Cambridge spanned for three hours last night with police responding to at least two scenes. The first call came in around 7 p.m. to the area of Pleasant and Race streets. Responding officers found 24-year-old Taijay...
WDEL 1150AM
Worker trapped under trailer in Stanton
A worker is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after becoming trapped underneath part of a mobile home Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022. The incident happened on Maple Street in Murray Manor Trailer Park in Stanton around 1 p.m. New Castle County paramedics, firefighters from several fire companies, and the...
nccpdnews.com
COLD CASE REVIEW: D’ANDRE GREEN
(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit, Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. In an effort to refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead we will be posting again the information pertaining to each open case.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, killed near Milford
MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening near Milford. According to police, the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m., when a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the right lane on Bay Road, approaching the intersection at Williamsburg Drive. At the same time, a pedestrian was reportedly walking eastbound across Bay Road’s southbound lanes and into the path of the Toyota. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, not carrying a light, and not using a crosswalk. The driver of the Toyota tried to brake and swerve to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but was unable to do so.
WGMD Radio
GOLD ALERT CANCELED: Delaware State Police Locate Lewes Woman
UPDATED – 9:30pm – The Gold Alert issued on December 7, 2022, by Delaware State Police Troop 7 for Alyssa Speese has been canceled. Speese has been located. ============================================================. Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 26-year-old Alyssa Speese of Lewes. She was last...
Shore News Network
