Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Fast Growing Taco Chain Is Opening A Restuarant at McCandless CrossingTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Pittsburgh police charge fifth person in fatal August shooting
PITTSBURGH — A fifth person has been charged for a fatal August shooting in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood. Rayvon Poellnitz, 20, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Stephone Drayton, who was shot Aug. 7 in the 1700 block of Brighton Place. Drayton was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Two other men men were shot and survived.
WFMJ.com
Beaver Township woman accused of burning husband with hot beverage indicted
A Beaver Township woman accused of burning her husband by throwing a hot beverage at him was indicted on Thursday, December 8. According to the indictment, 34-year-old Shanice Blair was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Endangering Children and one count of Domestic Violence. The charges...
wtae.com
One dead in New Kensington shooting
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Police were called to the scene of a fatal shooting in New Kensington late Friday night. See the breaking news report in the video above. Emergency dispatchers said the shooting happened near an apartment building on 11th Street. No additional details were immediately available. This...
1 person dead after overnight shooting in New Kensington
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead following a shooting in New Kensington.KDKA received a call from a concerned citizen around midnight about a shooting in the area of Westmoreland County. At around 10:30 p.m., shots were heard at the Pioneer Place apartment complex in New Kensington.No word yet on how many shots were fired, but we know now, from the Westmorland County Coroner's office, that there is at least one fatality from this shooting.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
Fifth person charged in North Side shooting that left one dead, three injured
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A fifth person has been charged with homicide in connection with a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's North Side over the summer. 20-year-old Rayvon Poellnitz is facing one count of criminal homicide, in addition to aggravated assault, conspiracy, and firearms charges. Poellnitz is being held in the Allegheny County Jail on other firearms charges from earlier this year.Officers were called to Brighton Place on the night of Aug. 7 after receiving multiple Shotspotter alerts for several rounds fired.When first responders arrived at the scene, they found multiple victims who had been shot.40-year-old Stephone Drayton was...
Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient
An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Police: Missing Armstrong County teen found safe
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Cameron Kreider, the missing 13-year-old from Armstrong County, was found in West Kittanning this morning, according to police. They are safe. _____. ORIGINAL STORY:. Manor Township police are searching for a teenager who is believed to be in immediate danger. According to a Facebook...
Man arrested, accused of hitting woman in the head with a Christmas tree
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Butler County was arrested after he allegedly hit a woman in the head with a Christmas tree earlier this week. Pennsylvania State Police say that 35-year-old Michael Bandi got into a verbal argument with a woman in Jefferson Township on Tuesday.Police say the argument then became physical and Bandi hit the woman in the head with a Christmas tree.Bandi was arrested and was taken to the Butler County Prison.He's facing simple assault and harassment charges and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week.
Suspect taken into custody after stealing ambulance
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police said a man was drunk when he stole an ambulance in Pittsburgh and drove away, stopping only after troopers deployed spike strips. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, medics were responding to a call on West Sycamore Street in Mt. Washington. As they were treating a patient, police said a man stole the ambulance and fled.He drove the ambulance out of Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania State Police said troopers picked up the chase in the area of I-376 in Robinson Township, using spike strips to deflate the ambulance's tires. Troopers said 32-year-old Vincent Scrbacic of Irondale, Ohio resisted arrest while being taken into custody. Police said he was also found to be under the influence of alcohol. Scrbacic is awaiting arraignment in the Allegheny County Jail on multiple charges, including DUI, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police warn of 'porch pirates' spoiling this holiday season
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are warning people to remain vigilant this holiday season, as 'porch pirates' look for an opportunity to strike. "As much as we'd like to live in a world where everyone's packages are safe and sound on their porch," Cmdr. Christopher Ragland said, "there have been cases where people have taken packages off people's property."
Police investigating shooting of 24-year-old Tin North Versailles
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA – A 24-year-old man was shot Tuesday evening in North Versailles and is in critical condition in the hospital. At approximately 4:34 pm on December 6, 2022, County 9-1-1 received a call regarding a shooting in the 2500 block of Hyer Avenue. Upon arrival, first responders found a 24-year-old male victim who had been shot in the abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition. An investigation has been launched by homicide detectives. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line The post Police investigating shooting of 24-year-old Tin North Versailles appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man leads police in chase inside stolen ambulance
An Ohio man is in custody after police say he stole an ambulance in Mt. Washington early this morning. Medics were assisting 32-year-old Vincent Scrbacic when he allegedly jumped into the ambulance and drove away toward the parkway west.
Police arrest man accused of robbing bank in Dormont
DORMONT, Pa. — A man who police say was responsible for robbing a bank in Dormont was arrested on Thursday. Ahmed Ali Asiri, 26, of Brookline, is facing charges of robbery by oral or written demand, theft by unlawful taking of movable property, and terroristic threats. On Wednesday at...
wtae.com
Arrest made in Dormont bank robbery
A Brookline man is facing charges after police arrested him for allegedly robbing a Dormont bank Wednesday. Police were called to the Dollar Bank in the 3000 block of West Liberty Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Investigators learned that a male suspect wearing a surgical mask handed a note to a...
Findlay Twp. man charged with killing several deer without proper permits
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Findlay Township is accused of killing numerous deer over past two years without the proper permits.25-year-old Matthew Noble, of Findlay Township is facing four counts of unlawful taking or killing big game. According to court paperwork filed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Noble is accused of shooting at a buck and not recovering its body as well as killing other deer without the proper permits.Game wardens say they were notified that Noble had posted a photo on Facebook with a buck in November 2022 and another photo with two dead does from 2021.After searching records,...
18-year-old student accused of hitting counselor at Pittsburgh school
PITTSBURGH — An 18-year-old female student is facing charges of aggravated assault for allegedly hitting a counselor at Oliver Citywide Academy on Tuesday, according to Pittsburgh Public School officials. Officials said the counselor has not chosen to seek medical attention at this time. In October, police say a 15-year-old...
New Kensington-Arnold fires security guard accused of assaulting 5-year-old student
The New Kensington-Arnold School Board fired a security guard who had been accused of assaulting a 5-year-old elementary school student last year. Lori Ann Waltonbaugh, 59, of Greensburg entered a negotiated guilty plea Sept. 29 to a charge of recklessly endangering another person, according to court records. She was sentenced to up to a year of probation.
Police: Teenage girl shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, person of interest in custody
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a teenage girl was shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Monday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, the call for a ShotSpotter alert in the 7000 block of Frankstown Avenue came in at 3 p.m. Police, fire and EMS crews were all called to the scene.
Mother of 4-year-old killed in Pittsburgh shooting dies in hospital, grieving family speaks out
PITTSBURGH — “Kaari was the sweetest kid. All she ever did was laugh and smile and tell everyone, ‘I want to hug you,’” Dana Mitchell, Kamari’s grandmother told Channel 11. Between the tears and heartbreak over the last few days, Dana Mitchell keeps reliving...
Greensburg man accused of starving his dog to death
Authorities in Westmoreland County are searching for a man accused of leaving his dog to starve to death. Greensburg police say Timothy Steinman moved out of his White Street home, abandoning the animal in the basement.
Shore News Network
120K+
Followers
60K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 21