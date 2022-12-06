Read full article on original website
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
secretseattle.co
Head Downtown For A Free Ice Skating Rink In Seattle This Weekend
Looking for something festive and budget-friendly to do in Seattle this weekend? A free ice skating rink is coming to Pioneer Square for three days this weekend only! It’s the perfect holiday activity to do in Seattle with your friends, your date, or your kids. Read on for all...
washingtonbeerblog.com
Lagunitas is closing its Seattle brewery and taproom
Lagunitas’ brewery and taproom in Seattle will close, permanently, early next month. The brewer is local, the vast majority of the beers served there are local, and the people who work there are local. And yes, I am aware that California-based Lagunitas is owned by Heineken. I learned today from the General Manager of the Seattle location that it will close effective January 8th.
secretseattle.co
A New Pike Brewing Taproom Has Opened In Ballard
Seattle’s popular Pike Brewing now has a new taproom in Ballard. Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood has no shortage of breweries and places to grab a beer, but now you get to add one more to your rotation. On this past Friday, December 2 Pike Brewing opened Pike Taproom on Ballard Ave in the former Bramling Cross space. The new taproom is open daily for Pike beers, a rotating tap featuring Ballard brews, and a menu curated by acclaimed chef Ethan Stowell.
Seattle's Best New Restaurants Of 2022
We spent the year looking for the best new restaurants across Seattle. This is where you'll find them. Seattle must have collectively decided that 2022 marked the era of dining out in sweatpants, and that’s fine by us. While a wide variety of restaurants opened this year, many of the ones that impressed us the most trend casusal—counters, takeout windows, butcher shops, small wooden boats, you get the idea. And the food? Forget caviar-topped foie. 2022’s best-in-show include spam sliders, waffles, cheeseburgers, pepperoni pizza, and a truly unhinged amount of exceptional chicken, be it fried, flame-grilled, or featured as a quirky wallpaper pattern.
westsideseattle.com
Salty's at the SEA sets sail on new airport location
Salty's on Alki has long been known as a restaurant with the best view of Seattle. How do you top that? Gerry Kingen, co-owner Kathryn Kingen, daughter and partner Kate Kingen, Gen. Mgr Chris Darst and the Salty's leadership team may have found a way. Now open at the airport...
territorysupply.com
10 Serene Cabins Near Seattle, Washington
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. In the Evergreen State, a cabin can feel right at home among the towering fir trees and colossal mountains. It can also be a welcomed break...
secretseattle.co
You Can Now Get Tickets To Seattle’s Interactive FRIENDS™ Experience
On February 1st, Superfly X, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television Group are gifting Seattle with its own true-to-life adventure replicating key scenes and moments from the 90s sitcom. The experience features interactive activities, collectible merch and 12 realistic rooms replicating the show’s set. Ready to literally step into your favorite FRIENDS™ episodes?
secretseattle.co
The Top 5 Ballard Shops For Holiday Gifts
As you shop for holiday gifts for everyone on your list, you may be hoping to spend your dollars locally. Maybe you want to shop so locally, you don’t even want to leave your immediate neighborhood. To help you out, we will be sharing our holiday shopping guides for Seattle’s many neighborhoods from now until the end of December. Let’s kick things off with Ballard: Seattle’s northern neighborhood known for the Golden Gardens beaches, the National Nordic Museum, many breweries, and a wealth of charming boutiques and stores.
q13fox.com
Women's sports pub opens in Ballard today at 2:00 p.m.
Seattle's first pub dedicated to showing women's sports on television opens to the public today! "Rough and Tumble" is just off Ballard Ave. and owner Jen Barnes says they welcome everyone.
roadtirement.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington
The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Washington
Yelp found the best place to grab pastries in every state, and one under-the-radar Florida cafe made the list.
seattlerefined.com
Seattle's Queen Mary Tea Room is royally delightful
With the holidays afoot, now is the perfect time to connect with loved ones and the perfect place to meet is at Seattle's Queen Mary Tea Room, with plenty of holiday teas, of course. Queen Mary is proud to be one of the oldest tea rooms in America, renowned among...
seattleschild.com
Evergreen Christmas Lights in Bothell: fun, festive and free!
To kick off our holiday season, our family decided to attend what has become a much-loved Bothell tradition, the Evergreen Christmas Lights. We braved the cold and the ice and were rewarded with a magical Christmas light show, enchanting train displays and a warm welcome. Getting there and parking. About...
Seahawks' ground crew dog Turf dies at age 9
RENTON, Wash. — Turf, a chocolate brown lab who became a fan favorite at Seahawks headquarters, died at age 9 after a battle with cancer. A statement on Turf's Twitter account reads: "Grateful. The best life any dog could've dreamed of. Thank you @Seahawks organization, @12s, the players, coaches, staff - for everything. Don't be sad that he's gone, be happy that he lived the ultimate and fullest life."
realdawghuskies.com
Washington is Red Hot on the Recruiting Trail
Seattle has already had multiple days of snow and Winter Solstice is still 12 days away, but the Washington Huskies are as hot, maybe hotter than ever, on the high school and transfer portal recruiting scenes. It’s all happening on the heels of a 10-2 season. Recruits have noticed and...
Tri-City Herald
Renton School District thanks Tyler Lockett, Bobby Wagner for paying off kids’ lunch tabs
For years, Tyler Lockett has been changing lives of children and the disadvantaged from Oklahoma to Washington. Now he’s helping school kids in the shadow of Seahawks headquarters. The Seahawks’ co-captain is their nominee for the 2022 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year, for the second consecutive year....
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To Do
Many people talk about Seattle being a dreary and rainy place, but I, for one, can vouch that that’s not always the case. Seattle has its fair share of nice days, and I mean REALLY nice days.
southsoundbiz.com
Bank of America Names New President of Seattle
Bank of America has named Jim Morehead president of Bank of America Seattle. In his new role, Morehead will oversee banking and investment resources to people and companies across King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties, the bank announced today. Morehead replaces Kerri Schroeder, who left the bank in November. Bank of...
This Is Washington's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
