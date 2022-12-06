NFL: Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

Last Sunday the 49ers Dominant Win In a game against former offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. San Francisco had a tremendous defensive performance in their win against a potent Miami offense. Along with the defense is; San Francisco’s offensive game planning doing well, even with the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo for the season. The final takeaway from this game is that Kyle Shanahan is a great coach; even with injuries can gameplan well. Shanahan shows that even with Jimmy Garoppolo out can use new QB Brock Purdy; to his strengths this season. The 49ers show Sunday that they can win against the best teams in the season’s final four weeks.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO