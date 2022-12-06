Read full article on original website
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
Houston celebrates the release of hometown hero Brittney GrinerAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Cheer world in uproar after Sam Houston's team barred from nationals
Sam Houston State administrators barred the cheer team from national competition for alleged "hazing."
papercitymag.com
West University Show House Lets 14 Top Interior Designers Run Wild With Imagination — Stepping Into a Creative Wonderland
The ASID TXGC Show House in West University is open this weekend and next, featuring the work of 14 local designers. What happens when 14 interior designers tackle a spanking new 5,000-square-foot home, each putting their best talents forward in designated spaces? One’s imagination is surely piqued. And that will be the result for those who take a look-see at the American Society of Interior Designers Show House now open at 3807 Westerman Street in West University.
Best Rated Restaurant To Try While Visiting Houston For The Texas Bowl
With it being a sold-out game we know it is going to be a fun time in Houston. If you are like me trying to plan your trip, what you are doing, where you are staying and most importantly where you should go eat you are in luck. I am doing the same thing.
hellowoodlands.com
Michael H. Richmond remembered for his legacy to The Woodlands
Longtime real estate development and banking executive, Michael H. Richmond was an endeared leader, trusted advisor, and mentor whose key roles helped to shape The Woodlands into one of the most successful master planned communities in the nation. As the story goes, Michael Richmond always admitted to being a dreamer, yet distinctively one who made dreams come true.
Beloved Austin pizzeria finally sets Houston opening date
One of Austin’s favorite pizzerias is finally ready to make its Houston debuts. Home Slice Pizza will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 14.For those unfamiliar, Home Slice is Austin’s most well regarded New York pizzeria. First opened on South Congress in 2005, the restaurant serves hand-tossed, New York and Sicilian-style pizzas made in a gas-fired deck oven. Salads, hot and cold sandwiches, and desserts round out the menu. Beverage options include soda, craft beer, and wine. Available both as whole pies and by-the-slice, Home Slice’s pizzas have earned wide acclaim, including being named among the top pizzerias...
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
papercitymag.com
Surrealist Art Inspires a Wild $2.5 Million Houston Night — Inside The Menil Collection’s Unforgettable 35th Anniversary Bash
The stilt walker welcomes guests to The Menil Collection's 'Cirque Surréaliste' 35th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill) With its premier collection of Surrealist art as inspiration, The Menil Collection celebrated its 35th anniversary with an otherworldly evening for which Fernand Léger, Alexander Calder and their like would have surely applauded. In fact, it was Léger’s “Study for the Grand Parade” and Calder’s “Two Acrobats” that informed the genius of The Events Company, which was tasked with interpretation of the Cirque Surréaliste theme.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas
Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Why a stretch of highway near Houston was ripe to become the ‘Texas Killing Fields’
The Texas Killing Fields is term that’s been used to describe 33 murders that have taken place along the I-45 corrdior since the 1970s, many of them still unsolved. However, the term was originally coined in reference to a specific pasture along Calder Road in League City where the bodies of four young women were found.
Houston Zoo cougar cubs carry on University of Houston ring guarding tradition
A big job for the cutest cougar cubs! Shasta VII and Louie are protecting the rings of University of Houston graduates before their ceremony on Friday.
Webster woman holds Guinness World Record for largest female feet. She wears size 18
WEBSTER, Texas — It didn’t dawn on Tanya Herbert that she might have the world’s largest feet until reading a comment on Tik Tok. The 6’9 Webster woman shared a video about her weight-loss journey while getting a pedicure. She mentioned in the video that her shoe size is 18 and the comments started coming.
Greater Houston to Soon Enjoy Cigars, Cocktails
Cigars International is planning two new Superstores set to open in early 2023.
Houston family localizes diner, bakery franchise with House of Pies Cypress
The Monte Cristo is a triple decker of ham, turkey and Swiss cheese dipped in egg-cream battered, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar. $12.95 (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) The Ganim family has been in charge of House of Pies since the 1980s, when the previous owner and developer of IHOP, among...
papercitymag.com
Fashion Woodlands Turns The Closet Queen’s New Home Into a Wonderland — Top Designers Step Up For Make-A-Wish
A model in Cesar Galindo, hostess Theresa Roemer, designer Cesar Galindo at the Fashion Woodlands (Photo by Hung Truong Photography) Where: The new Woodlands home of Theresa Roemer (not the storied mansion in the Carlton Woods section of The Woodlands) PC Moment: Houstonians across the region gathered in the a...
papercitymag.com
AirSculpt Is Texas’ Best-Kept Secret to Feeling Your Best Self
Elite Body Sculpture has Texas locations in both Dallas and Houston. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Along with all the merriment of the holiday season comes lots of reasons to indulge. From festive cocktails (hello, eggnog) to sweet treats at every soirée, it’s easy to find yourself going into the new year feeling a bit, should we say, sluggish. But, with the patented AirSculpt procedure and technology, only available through Elite Body Sculpture, there’s no reason to start 2023 feeling anything less than fabulous. Found in Houston and Dallas, AirSculpt is Texas’ best-kept secret to fat loss.
2 Texas Cities Among Top 20 Most Fun Cities In America
WalletHub compiled a list of the most fun cities in America.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Two Day Art Jackpot Features More Than 250 Artists — Art on the Avenue Marks 25 Years Highlighting Local Talents
Art on the Avenue founding member Mark Parthie, Art on the Avenue CEO Mary Lawler, founding member Judge Steven Kirkland at the 25th anniversary event held at Winter Street Studios (Photo by Wilson Parish) What: Art on the Avenue 25th anniversary art party. Where: Winter Street Studios. PC Moment: With...
conroeisd.net
Update from Conroe ISD: YouTube Live on Dec. 8
Dr. Null discussed a variety of topics on last night’s YouTube live including safety, unprecedented growth, and the 2023-2024 calendar drafts. Please see the outline below for specific times. 10:00 – Welcome. 13:00 – School Board Election Results. 14:30 – Celebrations, Events and Updates. 14:35 –...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Acclaimed Houston Restaurant Cafe Louie Evolves into Louie’s Italian American
Opening a new restaurant, especially an independently owned one, is extremely difficult. Chefs and restaurateurs have to deal with construction delays, permitting delays, local and state bureaucracies, developing and costing dishes, establishing relationships with suppliers and farmers, and hiring and training staff. And that’s before the doors even open. Once they do, they have to attract customers (hopefully repeat customers), maintain staff, cover costs and more — but maybe the most important thing they need to do is learn to adapt.
papercitymag.com
Festive Concert Puts a New Twist On Shepherd School of Music’s Beloved Holiday Tradition
Rice University's Shepherd School of Music opera students perform during the 'Spirit of the Season' concert (Photo by Trish Badger) What: Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music’s “Spirit of the Season” concert. Where: Brockman Hall for Opera. PC Moment: An hour of music performed by Shepherd...
