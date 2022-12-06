ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

West University Show House Lets 14 Top Interior Designers Run Wild With Imagination — Stepping Into a Creative Wonderland

The ASID TXGC Show House in West University is open this weekend and next, featuring the work of 14 local designers. What happens when 14 interior designers tackle a spanking new 5,000-square-foot home, each putting their best talents forward in designated spaces? One’s imagination is surely piqued. And that will be the result for those who take a look-see at the American Society of Interior Designers Show House now open at 3807 Westerman Street in West University.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Michael H. Richmond remembered for his legacy to The Woodlands

Longtime real estate development and banking executive, Michael H. Richmond was an endeared leader, trusted advisor, and mentor whose key roles helped to shape The Woodlands into one of the most successful master planned communities in the nation. As the story goes, Michael Richmond always admitted to being a dreamer, yet distinctively one who made dreams come true.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
CultureMap Houston

Beloved Austin pizzeria finally sets Houston opening date

One of Austin’s favorite pizzerias is finally ready to make its Houston debuts. Home Slice Pizza will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 14.For those unfamiliar, Home Slice is Austin’s most well regarded New York pizzeria. First opened on South Congress in 2005, the restaurant serves hand-tossed, New York and Sicilian-style pizzas made in a gas-fired deck oven. Salads, hot and cold sandwiches, and desserts round out the menu. Beverage options include soda, craft beer, and wine. Available both as whole pies and by-the-slice, Home Slice’s pizzas have earned wide acclaim, including being named among the top pizzerias...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Surrealist Art Inspires a Wild $2.5 Million Houston Night — Inside The Menil Collection’s Unforgettable 35th Anniversary Bash

The stilt walker welcomes guests to The Menil Collection's 'Cirque Surréaliste' 35th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill) With its premier collection of Surrealist art as inspiration, The Menil Collection celebrated its 35th anniversary with an otherworldly evening for which Fernand Léger, Alexander Calder and their like would have surely applauded. In fact, it was Léger’s “Study for the Grand Parade” and Calder’s “Two Acrobats” that informed the genius of The Events Company, which was tasked with interpretation of the Cirque Surréaliste theme.
HOUSTON, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas

Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

AirSculpt Is Texas’ Best-Kept Secret to Feeling Your Best Self

Elite Body Sculpture has Texas locations in both Dallas and Houston. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Along with all the merriment of the holiday season comes lots of reasons to indulge. From festive cocktails (hello, eggnog) to sweet treats at every soirée, it’s easy to find yourself going into the new year feeling a bit, should we say, sluggish. But, with the patented AirSculpt procedure and technology, only available through Elite Body Sculpture, there’s no reason to start 2023 feeling anything less than fabulous. Found in Houston and Dallas, AirSculpt is Texas’ best-kept secret to fat loss.
DALLAS, TX
conroeisd.net

Update from Conroe ISD: YouTube Live on Dec. 8

Dr. Null discussed a variety of topics on last night’s YouTube live including safety, unprecedented growth, and the 2023-2024 calendar drafts. Please see the outline below for specific times. 10:00 – Welcome. 13:00 – School Board Election Results. 14:30 – Celebrations, Events and Updates. 14:35 –...
CONROE, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Acclaimed Houston Restaurant Cafe Louie Evolves into Louie’s Italian American

Opening a new restaurant, especially an independently owned one, is extremely difficult. Chefs and restaurateurs have to deal with construction delays, permitting delays, local and state bureaucracies, developing and costing dishes, establishing relationships with suppliers and farmers, and hiring and training staff. And that’s before the doors even open. Once they do, they have to attract customers (hopefully repeat customers), maintain staff, cover costs and more — but maybe the most important thing they need to do is learn to adapt.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy