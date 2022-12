DELPHOS — Jefferson's girls basketball unit owned the last three quarters Thursday to seize a 46-29 Northwest Conference victory. "The first three words I told the team were rebound, rebound, rebound," Jefferson coach Denise Lindeman said. "We gave them very few second shots. That was due to the job Gwen (Teman) and Jessa (Rostorfer) did on their big girl, Ayla Grandey, when Lauren French was on the bench with her second foul."

JEFFERSON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO