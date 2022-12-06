ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Beast

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
102.5 The Bone

DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Connecticut Public

House Jan. 6 committee is likely to make criminal referrals

We turn now to what could be yet another legal morass for former President Trump. The House select January 6 committee says they will issue criminal referrals. But they're not yet going to reveal names. Here's the panel's chair, Bennie Thompson. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) BENNIE THOMPSON: We have not...
Connecticut Public

Peru's president arrested after attempting to dissolve congress

Over the course of only a few hours today, Peru's president, Pedro Castillo, announced the installation of an emergency government and attempted to dissolve Congress and impose a curfew. This breathtaking pace of events happened just ahead of a third attempt by lawmakers to impeach him, a vote that went through rapidly this time, almost unanimously. Castillo has been in power for just over a year. But even in that short timeframe, the leftist president has proven to be deeply unpopular.
TheDailyBeast

Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?

More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home.“The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of most of the GOP and his close advisers, largely out of frustration with momentum shifting to Ron DeSantis,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director for Trump and current co-host on The View. “Now he’s several weeks into a presidential run with no real apparatus, zero message, and...
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Should Listen to Newt Gingrich. Seriously.

As he worked to unleash the Republican Revolution, Newt Gingrich famously crafted a lexicon to disparage Democrats. Among his favorite 1990s buzzwords: corrupt, pathetic, and sick. With C-SPAN cameras newly installed in the House, he spoke to an empty chamber, believing his words would find an audience of conservatives who wanted to “speak like Newt.” He packaged this new vocabulary in a memo titled “Language: A Key Mechanism of Control,” and he baited Democratic leaders as pro-communist, un-American traitors in business suits.But three decades after storming into Congress as a radical reactionary Speaker of the House, he has changed his...
Connecticut Public

Peru has a new president after Pedro Castillo was removed for rebellion

Peru has a new president this morning. Authorities deposed and then detained the former president after he tried to dissolve the Congress there. Several things happened yesterday in the South American nation. President Pedro Castillo was facing impeachment. He suddenly went on television and said he was putting the Congress out of business. Lawmakers, security forces and the courts did not go along and removed him instead. Reporter Simeon Tegel has been covering Lima for years. He's there in the seaside capital where all this happened. Welcome to the program.
Connecticut Public

Olexandra Matviichuk is fighting for accountability for war crimes in Ukraine

A recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize says she is determined to record the atrocities of war. Olexandra Matviichuk heads the Centre for Civil Liberties based in Kyiv, Ukraine. OLEXANDRA MATVIICHUK: We have an ambitious goal to document in chronological order each episode of war crimes which was committed by Russian troops in the smallest village in each oblast in Ukraine.
Connecticut Public

A convicted arms dealer returns to Russia in Griner prisoner swap

WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way back to her family after being released from a Russian prison. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: She's safe. She's on a plane. She's on her way home, after months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances. MARTIN:...
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

