Peru has a new president this morning. Authorities deposed and then detained the former president after he tried to dissolve the Congress there. Several things happened yesterday in the South American nation. President Pedro Castillo was facing impeachment. He suddenly went on television and said he was putting the Congress out of business. Lawmakers, security forces and the courts did not go along and removed him instead. Reporter Simeon Tegel has been covering Lima for years. He's there in the seaside capital where all this happened. Welcome to the program.

1 DAY AGO