Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The Lima Family YMCA is hosting a Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The event will be held in rooms 305 and 306. Children must remain with adult/family members. The breakfast is $3 for members and $4 for non-members. Families can register at the YMCA, 345 S. Elizabeth St., Lima, or at www.limaymca.net.
Lima News
Adopt a Stocking: Family forged by fire starts new life
LIMA — “Starting over” can mean many things, whether it is taking a new job, starting a new relationship or moving to a new community. For Charlotte, starting over means building a new life from the ground up with next to no possessions to her name. The...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Animal Shelter: “long-time residents” are looking for a loving home
The Darke County Animal Shelter has a few “long-time residents” looking for “their” human, who wants to give them a loving home. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are dewormed, heartworm negative and microchipped. Visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1...
hometownstations.com
City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
13abc.com
Dietsch Brothers marking 85 years of making chocolates and ice cream in Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - When you think of Findlay, the name Dietsch Brothers may come to mind. Generations of the family have been making chocolates and ice cream for decades. This week, the business is marking a major milestone. The business was first started in 1937, so this is its...
Lima News
Portion of N. Jackson St. to close next week
LIMA —The roadway on North Jackson Street between High Street/Spartan Way through Market Street will be closed to thru traffic on Monday, Dec. 12 for approximately three days, according to a release from City of Lima Engineer Ian Kohli’s office. The road closure will include the intersection of...
hometownstations.com
Heaphy thanks multiple organizations for collaboration in upcoming downtown Lima projects
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tax credits will help the development of two locations in downtown Lima. Local Restaurateur and Developer John Heaphy provided key updates on two downtown projects, while also talking about securing tax credits from the State of Ohio to help with the developments.
Lima News
Craig Riedel: Honored to have served you
It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as a state representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife, Danette, and I have met so...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7
Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
wfft.com
Police: Teen steals car with kids inside, leads officers on chase in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) == Police say a 17-year-old boy stole a car with two young children inside and then led officers on a chase before crashing into another car Thursday. Police responded to Hessen Cassel Road at 6:30 p.m. after someone reported their car stolen. Officers learned two children,...
Firefighters called to 2-Alarm house fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Emergency fire and medical crews are responding to a 2-Alarm house fire in Darke County. Firefighters were called to the 7900 block of Gettysburg Webster Road just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The house is just under ten minutes...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
Lima, Van Wert receive dedvelopment funds from state
LIMA — Two mixed-used development projects in Lima and one in Van Wert will receive state support to increase new payroll and investments in the state. In southeast downtown Lima, two separate projects will be redeveloped, creating 134 full-time jobs and 43 constuction jobs in total. In downtown Van Wert, 19 largely vacant builings will be rehabilitated, creating 35 full-time and 46 construction jobs, according to a release.
fortwaynesnbc.com
City of Fort Wayne announces updated bulk collection rules
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department gave an update regarding garbage bulk collection procedures. City officials say that any resident who would like to have up to three bulk items collected will have to schedule a pick-up at least two business days prior to their regularly scheduled garbage day.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Driver runs stop sign causing crash in DeKalb County
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Two people were taken to a hospital following a crash in DeKalb County Thursday evening. It happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 61. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a woman driving east in a...
hometownstations.com
Death investigation underway in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One man was arrested, and an investigation is underway after a Hardin County man died from a Pellet gun wound. The Hardin county Sheriff's office says Deputies were called to the 8-thousand block of Flora street in the Foraker area of rural Hardin county just after Noontime on Tuesday.
WANE-TV
Man loses control of truck, strikes utility pole in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Waterloo man lost control of his truck and struck a utility pole in a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Friday afternoon. At approximately 4:00 p.m., 61-year-old David Richie was traveling west in the 4200 block of County Road 28 when he lost control of his vehicle, according to police.
Delphos Herald
Jane Adair Hanshumaker Brown
LANDRUM, South Carolina — Jane Hanshumaker Brown, 68, formerly of Delphos, passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, at her home in Landrum, South Carolina. Jane was born on Sept.9, 1954, at Lima Memorial Hospital to Robert Hanshumaker and LouAnna (Hennon) Hanshumaker, who preceded her in death. On October 25, 1997, she married John P.W. Brown VI in Atlanta, Georgia, who survives in Landrum.
WANE-TV
Police: Suspect steals vehicle with 2 juveniles inside; hits car, pole during pursuit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A male juvenile is in custody after stealing a vehicle with two juveniles inside and leading police on a vehicle and foot pursuit, according to police. At approximately 6:30 p.m., authorities were called to the 3700 block of Hessen Cassel Road regarding a stolen...
Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio
In Ohio, a humane animal clinic is offering vital low-cost neuter/spay services for the area’s dogs. According to a report from ABC13 Action News, Humane Ohio, a clinic based in Toledo, is on a mission to get as many dogs in Ohio and Michigan neutered or spayed as they can. Laura Simmons-Wark, the clinic’s Executive […] The post Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio appeared first on DogTime.
Comments / 0