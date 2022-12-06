ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Connecticut Public

Morning News Brief

Georgia voters kept their senator last night. Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) RAPHAEL WARNOCK: I am Georgia. WARNOCK: I am an example and an iteration of its history, of its pain and its promise, of the brutality and the possibility. INSKEEP: Warnock is the...
GEORGIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Supreme Court to hear controversial election-law case

The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case that could radically reshape the way federal elections are conducted. At issue is a new legal theory that could conceivably give state legislatures virtually unchecked power over federal elections and erode major principles of democracy. The "independent state legislature theory,"...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Connecticut Public

AUDIO JOURNAL: Behind-the-scenes sounds from a machine gun range in Vermont tell a story for Cape Cod

Members of the Massachusetts Army National Guard learn the basics of a M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun in a classroom building before heading out to a range. Few people outside of the military will sleep in an army barracks, pass through machine gun training, or stand within feet of the military's deadliest weapons as it's fired. In this audio journal, CAI reporter Eve Zuckoff recounts the 36 hours she spent traveling north to Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, in Jericho, Vermont. This behind-the-scenes story offers a closer look at the people, drills, and weaponry that could come to a proposed machine gun range on Joint Base Cape Cod.
JERICHO, VT
Connecticut Public

Bought for $100, a rare Andy Warhol drawing of Queen Elizabeth could fetch thousands at CT auction

A red crayon drawing on brown paper by Andy Warhol of Queen Elizabeth II is slated to be sold through Nest Egg Auctions in Plantsville, Ct., December 31. A drawing of Queen Elizabeth II by pop artist Andy Warhol goes up for auction in Connecticut at the end of December. Originally found in the back room of an estate sale in California, the drawing was purchased for $100.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

