Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock wins re-election in Georgia's runoff election
Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock will return victorious to his U.S. Senate seat. He won yesterday's runoff against his Trump-backed challenger, Herschel Walker. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) RAPHAEL WARNOCK: It is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy - the people have spoken. (CHEERING)
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
ATLANTA — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has won a full term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican football legend Herschel Walker in a campaign that tested Georgia's position as a purple state and spurred debates about race, celebrity and partisan politics. Warnock's victory gives Democrats a 51-49 Senate majority,...
The Supreme Court considers the 'independent state legislature' theory
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments today in the marquee case of the term, a case that could radically reshape the way federal elections are conducted across the country. NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg reports. NINA TOTENBERG, BYLINE: At issue is the so-called independent state legislature theory, put forth...
Morning News Brief
Georgia voters kept their senator last night. Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) RAPHAEL WARNOCK: I am Georgia. WARNOCK: I am an example and an iteration of its history, of its pain and its promise, of the brutality and the possibility. INSKEEP: Warnock is the...
Sandy Hook 'set in motion' a decade of work on gun reform, Senator Chris Murphy says
It's been 10 years since 20 students and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. As family members grappled with grief, the shooting also spawned a political movement. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said years of gun reform efforts culminated in the Bipartisan Safer Communities...
Supreme Court to hear controversial election-law case
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case that could radically reshape the way federal elections are conducted. At issue is a new legal theory that could conceivably give state legislatures virtually unchecked power over federal elections and erode major principles of democracy. The "independent state legislature theory,"...
10 years after Sandy Hook shooting, a push for assault weapons ban
Gun violence survivors and members of Connecticut's congressional delegation are renewing their push for the U.S. Senate to vote on restoring the federal assault weapons ban as they prepare to mark 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Speaking from the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, dozens of...
Active shooter threats at N.H. schools appear to be a hoax, according to state officials
Note: This is a developing story. We will do our best to share additional updates as we’re able to verify them. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said it believes that the reports of active shooter threats at several local schools Thursday morning are a hoax, but authorities are investigating the situation.
Lamont official: Heating aid grants for many families will increase
Gov. Ned Lamont's administration didn't solve the financial puzzle Wednesday that heating assistance advocates having been working on for months. But it connected a big piece. Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford announced the $30 million in state funds that legislators committed last week for the Low...
Lamont’s goal is growth. The policies? A work in progress
With a focus on economic growth and continued fiscal stability, Gov. Ned Lamont has broadly defined the goals of his second term while offering little hint as to how they might be achieved. His reelection victory is a month behind him, the start of his second term a month ahead....
Low-level criminal records are supposed to be expunged in the new year, but delays are expected
Gov. Ned Lamont says a program to clear the criminal records of people convicted of low-level cannabis possession will be implemented early next year. But, he says, there's a delay in a wider rollout that would clean up the records of people convicted of other crimes. "Those marijuana-related convictions...
AUDIO JOURNAL: Behind-the-scenes sounds from a machine gun range in Vermont tell a story for Cape Cod
Members of the Massachusetts Army National Guard learn the basics of a M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun in a classroom building before heading out to a range. Few people outside of the military will sleep in an army barracks, pass through machine gun training, or stand within feet of the military's deadliest weapons as it's fired. In this audio journal, CAI reporter Eve Zuckoff recounts the 36 hours she spent traveling north to Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, in Jericho, Vermont. This behind-the-scenes story offers a closer look at the people, drills, and weaponry that could come to a proposed machine gun range on Joint Base Cape Cod.
Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani is sentenced to nearly 13 years for his role in Theranos fraud
A federal judge in California sentenced former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani to nearly 13 years in prison for his role in a multimillion-dollar fraud involving Theranos and its now-disgraced CEO, Elizabeth Holmes, who received an 11-year sentence in a separate trial. In July, a jury found Balwani guilty on...
Newtown priest: 'We need to keep moving forward, but we cannot forget'
This Wednesday, Dec. 14, marks 10 years since the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Monsignor Robert Weiss was a spiritual first responder at Sandy Hook and officiated the funerals of eight of the 20 children who died. Lori Mack spoke with him about the 10-year remembrance and why it's important to him to be there.
Army passes on Sikorsky bid to develop next-generation helicopter
The U.S. Army has turned down a bid from Boeing and Stratford-based Sikorsky Aircraft to produce a replacement for the Army's Black Hawk helicopters and awarded the contract to Bell Textron Inc. David Lehman, commissioner of Connecticut's Department of Economic and Community Development, said Sikorsky will learn more in...
Internet is still slow and expensive in some parts of Alaska
Rural Alaska's Internet access is twice as expensive as it is in Anchorage and much slower. Federal grants are bridging that gap, but the most remote communities are still years away from access.
Families wanted a Black Santa, so one man created a company to provide them
Our next story starts back in 2011, when a man named Stafford Braxton was working as a photographer for Santa at his local mall in North Carolina. STAFFORD BRAXTON: And we kept getting requests from families of color to have a Santa that looked like them. SUMMERS: So Braxton, who's...
Bought for $100, a rare Andy Warhol drawing of Queen Elizabeth could fetch thousands at CT auction
A red crayon drawing on brown paper by Andy Warhol of Queen Elizabeth II is slated to be sold through Nest Egg Auctions in Plantsville, Ct., December 31. A drawing of Queen Elizabeth II by pop artist Andy Warhol goes up for auction in Connecticut at the end of December. Originally found in the back room of an estate sale in California, the drawing was purchased for $100.
