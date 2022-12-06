Read full article on original website
Mountain lion barges into California home, drags dog outside: video
A mountain lion has been euthanized after it barged into a home in Sonoma County, California, and dragged out a woman's pet border collie by its neck last month.
Growing Pains actor Kirk Cameron is banned from hosting readings of his children's Christian book at more than 50 publicly funded libraries - despite most hosting 'drag queen story times' for kids
Growing Pains star Kirk Cameron has a new Christian Children's book out but he's being banned from hosting story hours at publicly funded community libraries that also host similar events for drag queens. It is common for community libraries to run story-hour programs for kids and parents that correspond with...
There's a reason we sing about it. Why the real symbol of Christmas should be a holly tree
I have a question about holiday decorations and symbols of the season. It’' a question that's bothered me for many years and the lack of suitable answers leads me to one inescapable conclusion. There's a major Christmas cover-up going on . . . and it's been going on for a long time. I'm beginning to think Schroder from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" has it right — the whole Christmas thing is run by a big eastern syndicate!
Cape fur seals can recognize their pup's calls just two hours after birth
Now here's a question for all the parents out there. Would you be able to pick your child's cry out of a lineup?. It's not as easy as you might think. Only 40% of us human mothers are able to recognize our own baby's cries 24 hours after birth. That's according to one study. Sheep take 24 hours as well. Goats take 48 hours to pick out the bleats of their own kids.
A Florida family turned Hurricane Ian debris into a festive Christmas garbage pile
Hurricane Ian left tons of debris on Florida sidewalks. Kerry Sheridan of WUSF reports homeowners are adapting. KERRY SHERIDAN, BYLINE: Kathy and David Thomas live in a suburb in Sarasota. It's the kind of neighborhood you'd normally describe as well-manicured - tidy, pastel homes, pristine sidewalks. KATHY THOMAS: We have...
AUDIO JOURNAL: Behind-the-scenes sounds from a machine gun range in Vermont tell a story for Cape Cod
Members of the Massachusetts Army National Guard learn the basics of a M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun in a classroom building before heading out to a range. Few people outside of the military will sleep in an army barracks, pass through machine gun training, or stand within feet of the military's deadliest weapons as it's fired. In this audio journal, CAI reporter Eve Zuckoff recounts the 36 hours she spent traveling north to Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, in Jericho, Vermont. This behind-the-scenes story offers a closer look at the people, drills, and weaponry that could come to a proposed machine gun range on Joint Base Cape Cod.
'The Light Pirate' by Lily Brooks-Dalton is our 'GMA' Book Club pick for December
This hopeful story of survival and resilience spans one extraordinary woman's lifetime.
