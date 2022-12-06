NFL: Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

Related
49ers legend likes San Francisco’s chances with ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ under center
San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana believes the organization can still win a Super Bowl even with Brock Purdy under center. Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
49ers get surprising news on Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury
Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the injury will force the quarterback to miss the remainder of the season. That may not be the case, after all.
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brock Purdy's biggest fan shares special message after 49ers win over Dolphins: 'So proud of you!'
Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins after stepping in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter.
49ers' quarterback situation could help Broncos' draft stock
The San Francisco 49ers have lost Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending foot injury, which means they must now turn to rookie Brock Purdy, who was the final pick (“Mr. Irrelevant”) in April’s NFL draft. In theory, the 49ers starting a third-string quarterback is bad news for the...
Marconews.com
Joe Montana shares the one QB that would make the most sense for the 49ers to go after
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously and shared his thoughts on what the Niners can do at the QB position going forward.
NFL: Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins
Nov 27, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Nov 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) tries to slip past Arizona Cardinals guard Lecitus Smith (54) to get to quarterback Colt McCoy (not pictured) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens
Nov 20, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys
Dec 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
Nov 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts to the crowd against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. The Bengals won 37-30. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons
Aug 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles
Dec 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
Dec 4, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dec 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) defends during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings
Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) looks on during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Bills bring 3-game win streak into Jets rematch
The New York Jets and host Buffalo Bills battle for the second time this season on Sunday, but the remaining weeks of the season will answer one big question: Will there be a third meeting in the playoffs? It's possible, and this Week 14 clash in Orchard Park, N.Y., likely will go a long way toward determining how high those odds are the rest of the year. Heading into the...
Patrick Mahomes tries to continue Chiefs' dominance of Broncos
Peyton Manning dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in his Hall of Fame career. He was 12-2 against them and won the first seven times he played them as the Denver Broncos quarterback. He lost his last head-to-head matchup, back in 2015, which flipped the narrative in the rivalry. Kansas City has won 13 straight games in the series, starting with that 29-13 win, and it will go for No. 14 when the Chiefs play in Denver on Sunday. ...
Reports: Texans to start QB Davis Mills vs. Cowboys
Davis Mills returns to the starting role on Sunday when the Houston Texans visit the Dallas Cowboys. According to reports, Mills was informed of the decision after watching Kyle Allen start the past two games at quarterback. Allen had two touchdown passes, four interceptions and was sacked five times. The Texans (1-10-1) generated 29 total points in losses to the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins and enter Week 14 with...
NFL: Washington Redskins-Head Coach Ron Rivera Press Conference
Jan 2, 2020; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder speaks during the introductory press conference for head coach Ron Rivera at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
