California State

NFL: Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

By Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9qOx_0jZgGOib00

Dec 4, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Nov 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) tries to slip past Arizona Cardinals guard Lecitus Smith (54) to get to quarterback Colt McCoy (not pictured) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
CALIFORNIA STATE
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) defends during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
TAMPA, FL
Bills bring 3-game win streak into Jets rematch

The New York Jets and host Buffalo Bills battle for the second time this season on Sunday, but the remaining weeks of the season will answer one big question: Will there be a third meeting in the playoffs? It's possible, and this Week 14 clash in Orchard Park, N.Y., likely will go a long way toward determining how high those odds are the rest of the year. Heading into the...
BUFFALO, NY
Patrick Mahomes tries to continue Chiefs' dominance of Broncos

Peyton Manning dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in his Hall of Fame career. He was 12-2 against them and won the first seven times he played them as the Denver Broncos quarterback. He lost his last head-to-head matchup, back in 2015, which flipped the narrative in the rivalry. Kansas City has won 13 straight games in the series, starting with that 29-13 win, and it will go for No. 14 when the Chiefs play in Denver on Sunday. ...
DENVER, CO
Reports: Texans to start QB Davis Mills vs. Cowboys

Davis Mills returns to the starting role on Sunday when the Houston Texans visit the Dallas Cowboys. According to reports, Mills was informed of the decision after watching Kyle Allen start the past two games at quarterback. Allen had two touchdown passes, four interceptions and was sacked five times. The Texans (1-10-1) generated 29 total points in losses to the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins and enter Week 14 with...
HOUSTON, TX
