NFL: Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

The New York Jets and host Buffalo Bills battle for the second time this season on Sunday, but the remaining weeks of the season will answer one big question: Will there be a third meeting in the playoffs? It's possible, and this Week 14 clash in Orchard Park, N.Y., likely will go a long way toward determining how high those odds are the rest of the year. Heading into the...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO