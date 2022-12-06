Read full article on original website
WSFA
2nd arrest made in August Georgiana murder case
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler confirms a second arrest has been made in a deadly shooting from this summer. Nacardyen Kendavarius Ball, 19, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Darren Stallworth. Stallworth was killed in the parking lot of Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge, located at 707 W State Highway 106, on Aug. 25.
Opelika Police searching for Ultra Cosmetics theft suspects
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police are investigating a Theft of Property that occurred at Ulta Cosmetics, located at 2690 Enterprises Drive, and are asking for public assistance tp identify the two suspects involved. According to Opelika Police, on Dec. 4, surveillance video showed two suspects concealing merchandise inside their jackets before leaving the […]
WSFA
Prattville man gets prison after 2021 hit-and-run, police chase
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 28-year-old Prattville man has been sentenced to federal prison following conviction on an early 2021 incident involving a hit-and-run that ended with a police chase and crash. Daniel Cole Ahearn’s plea agreement and sentencing comes nearly two years after a Jan. 13, 2021 hit-and-run...
Auburn police arrest man with alleged destructive device(s)
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police are conducting an investigation involving a resident who allegedly had destructive devices and is now under arrest. Wednesday night Auburn police continued their investigation at a home along Jones street, where the entire block is closed off with police tape. The public is urged to stay away from the […]
wbrc.com
Two arrested on charges of possession of a destructive device in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police, with the help of with multiple other agencies, arrested two men in possession of a destructive device charges. On December 7, authorities arrested 30-year-old Quintevis Jaquez Phillips, of Auburn, and 74-year-old Johnny Phillips Jr., of Notasulga, on felony warrants - charging them each with possession of a destructive device. Quintevis Phillips was also charged with possession of a pistol without a permit.
WSFA
Montgomery police searching for leads in unsolved 2020 murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – Montgomery police are looking for leads and any information in Keshon Gardner’s murder. The 30-year-old was the city’s 30th homicide in 2020. He was gunned down in broad daylight in Regency Park on June 28, 2020. Gardner’s mother, Mollie Gardner, will never forget...
Bomb squad works to safely recover explosives at Auburn home, two arrested
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Local, state, and federal agents evacuated and cordoned off an Auburn city block while a bomb squad carefully recovers explosives Auburn police say have been located at home. The devices will be transported for destruction at another location. Two men, including a 74-year-old and his 30-year-old relative, are facing charges in […]
alabamanews.net
Two juveniles charged in incident on Ann Street
Montgomery police have charged two juveniles in the disturbance involving shots fired on Ann Street Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the two juveniles, who have not been identified due to being under the age of 18, were taken into custody and charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Carry a Pistol.
WSFA
Montgomery bank robbery suspect sought
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of declining to identify the names of businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that a robbery happened in the 1400 block of Eastern Boulevard. That’s the same area where a WSFA 12 News crew found a large police presence at the PNC Bank branch.
WSFA
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Thursday night crash. According to police, the single-vehicle wreck happened in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, just yards away from Faulkner University’s entrance. Authorities said the victim was transported to a local hospital. No...
WSFA
2 arrested after months-long investigation into Greenville gambling operation
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A months-long investigation into illegal gambling has resulted in the arrests of two people and the seizure of multiple devices, guns and drugs, according to the Greenville Police Department. The department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant Thursday evening on a residence on South Pine...
Two Alabama men arrested after homemade bomb found
Two Alabama men have been arrested after police found them with a bomb. Auburn Police Department investigators said Quintevis Jazuez Phillips, 30, of Auburn, Alabama, and Johnny Phillips Jr., 74, of Notasulga, Alabama, were arrested and charged with possession of an explosive device. Phillips was also charged with possessing a pistol without a permit.
WSFA
Reward offered for info in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information in a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash. Police said Don Paul Williams, 44, was struck by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the area of East South Boulevard at Norman Bridge Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said an unknown white vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.
WSFA
Wetumpka family advocates for seatbelt safety after son dies in crash
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Amid the busiest travel season of the year, a Wetumpka family is reminding drivers about the importance of wearing a seatbelt after losing their son in a crash. The day after Thanksgiving, 32-year-old Alex Cumbie was driving home after a night out with friends on Central...
WTVM
East Alabama sees increase in catalytic converter thefts
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Law enforcement in the Auburn-Opelika area are warning residents of an increase in catalytic converter thefts within the past few weeks. It only takes a few minutes to saw off this car piece from the bottom of your car, also known as a catalytic converter. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the part contains valuable metals that can be resold for as little as 50 dollars or up to thousands of dollars per ounce.
WSFA
Last of ‘31 Boys’ sentenced in Macon County drug trafficking operation
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Justice says the last of nine defendants convicted for running a drug trafficking operation in Macon County has been sentenced to federal prison. The DOJ said each of the defendants was a member of the “31 Boys,” a violent, neighborhood-based organization named for County Road 31 in Notasulga.
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Dec. 2 to Dec. 7
• A suspicious person was reported on Notasulga Road. • Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard. • A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Highway 229. • Trespassing was reported on South Tallassee Drive. • A suspicious person was reported on North Ashurst Drive. •...
49-year-old man killed in Montgomery County crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning has left a Union Springs man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Prestic Faulk, 49, was injured when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the road, hit an embankment and flipped over. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred around […]
WSFA
Flatwood community recovering a week after deadly tornado
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been one week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes, buildings, and downed a...
elmoreautauganews.com
Anonymous Tip leads to Arrest of Vehicle Burglary Suspect in Millbrook
The Millbrook Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers that the suspect involved in the vehicle burglary that occurred, on October 21, 2022, was identified and warrants have been signed against him. On November 10, 2022, the Millbrook Police Department requested the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle burglary suspect by...
