NFL: Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

By Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
 2 days ago

Dec 4, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Nov 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) tries to slip past Arizona Cardinals guard Lecitus Smith (54) to get to quarterback Colt McCoy (not pictured) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Comeback

Kyle Shanahan gives update on Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers suffered another major loss when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was taken off the field Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with a broken foot. This is the second time this season that the 9ers lost a starting quarterback. Earlier this year, they lost Trey Lance to an injury as well. Garoppolo is now Read more... The post Kyle Shanahan gives update on Jimmy Garoppolo appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles, Vikings, Chiefs can clinch playoffs in Week 14

The Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to clinch playoff spots in Week 14. The NFC East-leading Eagles (11-1) will lock up a spot with a win or a tie on Sunday against the host New York Giants. Alternatively, Philadelphia could also clinch if the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks both lose. The Vikings (10-2) can clinch the NFC North division title for the first time since 2017 with a win or tie on Sunday against the host Detroit Lions. The Chiefs (9-3) can clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West division title on Sunday if they beat the Denver Broncos on the road and the Los Angeles Chargers lose at home to the Miami Dolphins. --Field Level Media
KANSAS CITY, MO
Rams rule out DT Aaron Donald (ankle) for ‘TNF’

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald will miss a second straight game with an ankle injury. Quarterback John Wolford is listed as questionable with a neck injury. If he's unable to go, newly acquired Baker Mayfield and QB3 Bryce Perkins will be the only healthy quarterbacks available to the Rams. The Rams (3-9) host the Las Vegas Raiders to kick off Week 14. Los Angeles has lost six straight...
Arthur Smith: ‘Every position’ to be evaluated entering Falcons’ bye

Following a 19-16 loss to Pittsburgh, Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith made it known that all positions, including quarterback, would be evaluated entering the team's bye week. Just a few weeks ago, Smith said "nothing's changed" when asked if he'd consider a switch from Marcus Mariota to rookie Desmond Ridder behind center. During Monday's press conference, Smith said "we are still working through that" when asked about the quarterback situation....
ATLANTA, GA
Rams claim QB Baker Mayfield off waivers

Former No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield is getting another chance to save his career, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. The Los Angeles Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, a day after the Carolina Panthers cut ties with the beleaguered quarterback just five months into their marriage. The Rams (3-9) lost their sixth straight game Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks, with John Wolford starting under center. Matthew...
