Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Teddy's Juke Joint, a Louisiana musical institution, wins national blues award
Through good times and bad, Teddy's Juke Joint in Zachary has played host to the blues for more than 40 years. It's had the odd dose of recognition over the years, but few shout-outs have been as prestigious as the latest one. Last week, Teddy's was granted a Keeping the Blues Alive award by the Memphis-based Blues Foundation.
New Iberia student explores Louisiana's oral history
One New Iberia native is making it easier to access historical documents in the City by digitizing files on the Parish's history.
Lafayette in need of children's youth and planning board
In 2004 act 555 mandated that all parishes in Louisiana have a children youth and planning board--that was 18 years ago and Lafayette still does not have one.
theadvocate.com
Rêve Coffee has big plans for expansion, future endeavors; here's what we know
Nathanael Johnson has big dreams for his coffee roasting company and coffee shop locations in south Louisiana. Johnson, 37, has been eyeing opportunities for expansion of his existing shops — primarily Rêve Coffee — and scooping up properties for future endeavors he's keeping mum on for now.
Home for the Holidays drawing winners announced
Tonight is the night! The winner of the 2022 Home for the Holidays was announced on Wednesday on KATC.
theadvocate.com
Religion Briefs: Painting will be dedicated at St. Margaret Episcopal Church
St. Margaret Episcopal Church, 12663 Perkins Road, will bless and dedicate a large painting of the Virgin Mary in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe at a 7 p.m. bilingual Mass on Sunday. The painting, from an anonymous donor,. was created by Baton Rouge artist Mark Biletnikoff. Our Lady of...
Five Mile Eatery, Market & Co-Op, A New Breakfast & Lunch Spot Coming Soon To The Oil Center
Five Mile Eatery, Market & Co-op, a new community-centered breakfast and lunch spot, is coming soon to the former Bon Temps Grill Express in the Oil Center at 317 Heymann Blvd. in Lafayette, LA. Co-founded by Chef Kelsey Leger and Sarah Trotter, Five Mile Eatery, Market & Co-op will offer...
KLFY.com
‘Just straight up soul food’ right here in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Open 6 days a week, red beans every day, fried fish, fried wings and more sounds like the way to a Southerner’s heart. Soul Haus Kitchen in Lafayette showed Gerald Gruenig what they have to offer in this week’s Acadiana Eats. The crew at Soul Haus plated Meatball Stew and Crawfish Etouffee this week.
Caroline Merryman, owner of Caroline’s Cookies (Late 2022)
— The Tea Podcast is proudly sponsored by The Music Academy of Acadiana. The Music Academy of Acadiana is Acadiana’s top choice for music lessons in piano, guitar, voice, drums, violin, saxophone, flute, audio production & more. They teach students of all ages and styles, they have sent students to college, to compete in major music competitions, and have also premiered on major TV Music contests like American Idol & The Voice. Founded by University of Louisiana at Lafayette music school graduate Tim Benson, the Academy has been voted as a top finalist in the best music school by readers of the Times since 2016 and they have won the national music school of the year award in 2014.
theadvocate.com
Human Jukebox director talks about death of 3 students in crash: 'It definitely hurts'
The director of bands at Southern University say three members of the Human Jukebox killed in a north Louisiana traffic crash had hearts of gold and that losing them will have a tremendous impact on their fellow musicians. "They are not okay," Kedric Taylor said Thursday. "I don't think we've...
theadvocate.com
Josh Guillory, Jan Swift to launch campaigns for Lafayette mayor-president next week
Qualifying for the 2023 race for Lafayette mayor-president is still eight months away, but two residents are launching their campaigns next week. Attorney Jan Swift and incumbent Mayor-President Josh Guillory both have scheduled announcement events Dec. 15. Swift confirmed Wednesday she is formally announcing her candidacy at 2 p.m. Dec....
theadvocate.com
Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend
Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
How Josh Edmond keeps the Northside beautiful
Josh Edmond is a shining example of what it means to take ownership of your community. As a maintenance supervisor at UL Lafayette since 1999, he knows the impact of green spaces firsthand. When trees go down, it’s not just the landscape that suffers. “A tree’s root system is...
KPLC TV
‘It’s just unbelievable’: Roanoke family wins St. Jude Dream Home
The beautiful, 3,400-square-foot St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles has a new owner. Carl Krielow of Roanoke was announced Tuesday as the winner of the $600,000, two-story home. “I said you got to be mistaken and all of a sudden we started getting calls and texts from friends,” Krielow...
theadvocate.com
Prep notes: Field set for EBR's Red Stick Invitational basketball tourney, more notes
With 39 games to be played over three days at three school sites, the Red Stick Invitational basketball tournament is an ambitious projects taken on by East Baton Rouge schools. The tournament set for Dec. 19-21 at Liberty, Scotlandville and Istrouma will feature boys and girls games. A girls teams...
Breaux Bridge man accused of running fake modeling agency
Blaison Comeaux owns Faces with Talent Modeling Agency, he is now being accused of being a scam artist.
Acadiana's Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee's
Okay, here us out...a Buc-ee's in Acadiana. Mais that sounds real nice.
theadvocate.com
Entergy, environmental groups, Gov. John Bel Edwards in fray ahead of PSC election Saturday
A heated Public Service Commission race tops the ticket for Saturday’s runoff elections across much of southeast Louisiana, as incumbent Lambert Boissiere seeks to stave off a well-funded challenge from the left in progressive advocate Davante Lewis. Both candidates are Democrats in a heavily Democratic district that spans from...
theadvocate.com
Area boys, girls basketball scores, schedules, reported boxscores
(All boys games at Northside High) Zachary 84, Peabody 74 (OT) DELHI (38) E. Washington 15, J. Wright 12, D. Williams 4, D. Morrison 2, C. Dural 2, J. Starton 14, J. Spruch 7. Totals: 23 (3) 1-6. BEAU CHENE (44) D. Pitre 1, C. Charlot 10, J. Sharp 10,...
kadn.com
News 15 Exclusive: Amazon Tour in Carencro
Carencro, La (KADN)-News 15 got an Exclusive first look inside Amazon's One point four million square foot Distribution Facility in Carencro as it marks its first anniversary amid the extremely busy holiday shipping season. Originally thought to bring 500 good paying fulltime jobs to the region, it has now turned...
Comments / 0