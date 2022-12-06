ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Teddy's Juke Joint, a Louisiana musical institution, wins national blues award

Through good times and bad, Teddy's Juke Joint in Zachary has played host to the blues for more than 40 years. It's had the odd dose of recognition over the years, but few shout-outs have been as prestigious as the latest one. Last week, Teddy's was granted a Keeping the Blues Alive award by the Memphis-based Blues Foundation.
ZACHARY, LA
KLFY.com

‘Just straight up soul food’ right here in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Open 6 days a week, red beans every day, fried fish, fried wings and more sounds like the way to a Southerner’s heart. Soul Haus Kitchen in Lafayette showed Gerald Gruenig what they have to offer in this week’s Acadiana Eats. The crew at Soul Haus plated Meatball Stew and Crawfish Etouffee this week.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Developing Lafayette

Caroline Merryman, owner of Caroline’s Cookies (Late 2022)

LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Current Media

How Josh Edmond keeps the Northside beautiful

Josh Edmond is a shining example of what it means to take ownership of your community. As a maintenance supervisor at UL Lafayette since 1999, he knows the impact of green spaces firsthand. When trees go down, it’s not just the landscape that suffers. “A tree’s root system is...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

News 15 Exclusive: Amazon Tour in Carencro

Carencro, La (KADN)-News 15 got an Exclusive first look inside Amazon's One point four million square foot Distribution Facility in Carencro as it marks its first anniversary amid the extremely busy holiday shipping season. Originally thought to bring 500 good paying fulltime jobs to the region, it has now turned...
CARENCRO, LA

