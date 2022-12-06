Read full article on original website
John Lynch Announces Surprising Decision On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo is not expected to be placed on injured reserve, 49ers general manager John Lynch announced Friday. While today's decision might bring 49ers fans hope for a potential Garoppolo postseason return, San Francisco is appearing to temper expectations on that front. Lynch ...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022
It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
New Rumor Hints at Broncos GM George Paton's True Job Security
Is the Denver Broncos' general manager on as much notice as Nathaniel Hackett?
Raiders' Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts Before Rams
The Las Vegas Raiders saw their NFL Playoff hopes come back into focus last week, and look to further their hopes this week in Los Angeles, Josh McDaniels discussed it.
Sean Payton's Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action
The Denver Broncos will have a shot at wooing Sean Payton back into the NFL coaching ranks.
Sporting News
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14
The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
FOX Sports
Niners believe in Purdy; a historic QB class? Schrager's Cheat Sheet
The 49ers didn't rush to put a waiver claim in on Baker Mayfield. They didn't call Amazon Sports executives to see the particulars of Ryan Fitzpatrick's contract. They didn't explore Cam Newton, Drew Stanton or Josh McCown. They are rolling with Brock Purdy. They have faith in the kid and truly believe he can carry the load at quarterback. Remember, Purdy has been with the team since May, and while Jimmy Garoppolo was rehabilitating an injury in Southern California most of the off-season, it was Purdy working with the 49ers in rookie minicamp as well as training camp.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 14 sleepers
Here it is. The final week of the fantasy regular season. One last chance to get your fantasy minds and lives right to make your way into the playoffs. This week is like the final boss of the fantasy regular season. Thanks to byes and injuries, your inventory is low. It's high stakes and you might only have one shot to get this right.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 14 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. The Vikings have allowed the most passing yards per game and fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks since Week 6. Over their last two games, they let both Mac Jones and Mike White put up over 350 yards against them. Goff leads the league with 17 passing touchdowns at home and has averaged 20.6 fantasy points over seven home games this season. Goff should be ranked as a top 10 fantasy QB in Week 14.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 14 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
The good thing about daily fantasy? You don't have to worry about all the injuries and byes this Sunday. So if last week your team was ruined and left with little to no hope, DraftKings is here to be your new best friend. Now is the time to redeem your...
atozsports.com
Ex-Raiders head coach betrayed by NFL owner
The tenure of Jon Gruden as the Raiders’ head coach was a bumpy one. There were highs on the field, and plenty of lows off of it. Today, some new details emerged regarding the ending of his time as the head coach of the Raiders. The culprit and situation...
NFL
NFL and Minnesota Vikings to Support 2022 Indigenous Bowl
The NFL and Minnesota Vikings are proud to partner with the 7G Foundation to support the fifth annual Indigenous Bowl, which will be hosted at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 11 at 11 a.m. ET. The 2022 Indigenous Bowl will offer 75 Native American high school football players from federally...
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars
Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
Week 14 TNF Postgame Reactions: NFL Playoff Picture Following Rams Win Over Raiders
Tyler Sullivan joins Joe Musso to break down the Rams incredible last-second victory over the Rams on TNF in Week 14.
Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty During Rams vs. Raiders
The Los Angeles Rams' Thursday Night Football win over the Las Vegas Raiders was capped by a 98-yard downfield march from Baker Mayfield. In it, Mayfield needed just one minute and 35 seconds to find Van Jefferson in the end zone for a dagger touchdown. But did the Rams receive a lucky ...
NFL
NFL Hosts Seventh Annual Careers In Football Forum to Provide Opportunities For HBCU Students
More than 50 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been invited to attend the seventh annual 2022 NFL HBCU Careers in Football Forum in Atlanta, Georgia. The annual forum will take place on December 16. Since 2016, the forum has introduced over 300 students and entry-level athletic...
NFL
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable for Sunday vs. Titans
Trevor Lawrence's rough week could keep him from playing Sunday. Lawrence landed on Jacksonville's official injury report with a questionable designation for its Week 14 game against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence was one of three Jaguars listed as questionable, with the other two being receiver Zay Jones (chest) and safety Andre Cisco (shoulder).
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams Live Game Updates
Get the latest action with our Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) vs. Los Angeles Rams (3-9) live game updates thread.
NFL
Saints, HC Dennis Allen, DE Cameron Jordan fined for violating NFL rule on faking an injury
The NFL on Saturday has fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and defensive end Cameron Jordan $50,000 for violating the league's longstanding rule on faking an injury during Week 13's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Rams claim Baker Mayfield & ranking top QBs from 2020 draft class
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of the Rams claiming QB Baker Mayfield off waivers and discuss if he can be the QB of the future for the team. Next, Bucky ranks the top quarterbacks from the 2020 NFL Draft class. For the rest of the show, the pair preview the College Football Playoff matchups, as Michigan takes on TCU and Georgia faces Ohio State.
