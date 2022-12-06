ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022

It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
Sporting News

NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14

The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

Niners believe in Purdy; a historic QB class? Schrager's Cheat Sheet

The 49ers didn't rush to put a waiver claim in on Baker Mayfield. They didn't call Amazon Sports executives to see the particulars of Ryan Fitzpatrick's contract. They didn't explore Cam Newton, Drew Stanton or Josh McCown. They are rolling with Brock Purdy. They have faith in the kid and truly believe he can carry the load at quarterback. Remember, Purdy has been with the team since May, and while Jimmy Garoppolo was rehabilitating an injury in Southern California most of the off-season, it was Purdy working with the 49ers in rookie minicamp as well as training camp.
ARIZONA STATE
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 14 sleepers

Here it is. The final week of the fantasy regular season. One last chance to get your fantasy minds and lives right to make your way into the playoffs. This week is like the final boss of the fantasy regular season. Thanks to byes and injuries, your inventory is low. It's high stakes and you might only have one shot to get this right.
ARIZONA STATE
NFL

2022 NFL season: Week 14 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. The Vikings have allowed the most passing yards per game and fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks since Week 6. Over their last two games, they let both Mac Jones and Mike White put up over 350 yards against them. Goff leads the league with 17 passing touchdowns at home and has averaged 20.6 fantasy points over seven home games this season. Goff should be ranked as a top 10 fantasy QB in Week 14.
atozsports.com

Ex-Raiders head coach betrayed by NFL owner

The tenure of Jon Gruden as the Raiders’ head coach was a bumpy one. There were highs on the field, and plenty of lows off of it. Today, some new details emerged regarding the ending of his time as the head coach of the Raiders. The culprit and situation...
WASHINGTON STATE
NFL

NFL and Minnesota Vikings to Support 2022 Indigenous Bowl

The NFL and Minnesota Vikings are proud to partner with the 7G Foundation to support the fifth annual Indigenous Bowl, which will be hosted at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 11 at 11 a.m. ET. The 2022 Indigenous Bowl will offer 75 Native American high school football players from federally...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars

Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty During Rams vs. Raiders

The Los Angeles Rams' Thursday Night Football win over the Las Vegas Raiders was capped by a 98-yard downfield march from Baker Mayfield.  In it, Mayfield needed just one minute and 35 seconds to find Van Jefferson in the end zone for a dagger touchdown.  But did the Rams receive a lucky ...
NFL

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable for Sunday vs. Titans

Trevor Lawrence's rough week could keep him from playing Sunday. Lawrence landed on Jacksonville's official injury report with a questionable designation for its Week 14 game against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence was one of three Jaguars listed as questionable, with the other two being receiver Zay Jones (chest) and safety Andre Cisco (shoulder).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFL

Move the Sticks: Rams claim Baker Mayfield & ranking top QBs from 2020 draft class

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of the Rams claiming QB Baker Mayfield off waivers and discuss if he can be the QB of the future for the team. Next, Bucky ranks the top quarterbacks from the 2020 NFL Draft class. For the rest of the show, the pair preview the College Football Playoff matchups, as Michigan takes on TCU and Georgia faces Ohio State.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy