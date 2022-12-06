The 49ers didn't rush to put a waiver claim in on Baker Mayfield. They didn't call Amazon Sports executives to see the particulars of Ryan Fitzpatrick's contract. They didn't explore Cam Newton, Drew Stanton or Josh McCown. They are rolling with Brock Purdy. They have faith in the kid and truly believe he can carry the load at quarterback. Remember, Purdy has been with the team since May, and while Jimmy Garoppolo was rehabilitating an injury in Southern California most of the off-season, it was Purdy working with the 49ers in rookie minicamp as well as training camp.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO