Yosemite, CA — A transient man faces up to 10 years in prison for breaking into a private home in Yosemite National Park and living there for several months. It happened during the summer of 2021, according to the US Department of Justice. 28-year-old Michael Cuellar allegedly broke into the home on Koon Hollar Road in Wawona and took up residence without permission of the owner. Court documents note that he “trashed” the home and removed things like a toolbox, flat screen TV, wrought iron candle holders, and other items. In addition, items reported stolen from other nearby residences were found inside.

WAWONA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO