Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Jamestown Man Arrested For Carjacking
Sonora, CA – A Jamestown man was arrested after using a pocket knife to carjack a vehicle. The suspect, 42-year-old Jason Wallace, was apprehended and placed on $100,000 bail. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials say deputies recently responded to a caller reporting that Wallace was threatening to steal their vehicle. Once on the scene in the area of Silver Pine Drive near Golden Dove Lane in Jamestown, deputies found both the vehicle and Wallace gone.
Stockton police looking for man accused of punching woman after she rejected him
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for a man accused of punching a woman and stealing her cell phone after she rejected his advances. According to a news release, it happened in the parking lot of a store on the 4700 block of Pacific Avenue on Nov. 29.
mymotherlode.com
Man Indicted For Causing Havoc At Yosemite Residence
Yosemite, CA — A transient man faces up to 10 years in prison for breaking into a private home in Yosemite National Park and living there for several months. It happened during the summer of 2021, according to the US Department of Justice. 28-year-old Michael Cuellar allegedly broke into the home on Koon Hollar Road in Wawona and took up residence without permission of the owner. Court documents note that he “trashed” the home and removed things like a toolbox, flat screen TV, wrought iron candle holders, and other items. In addition, items reported stolen from other nearby residences were found inside.
KMPH.com
Woman attacked, punched by man while leaving Stockton Target, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was attacked and punched by a man while leaving a Target according to the Stockton Police Department. A woman was leaving Target near Pacific Avenue and March Lane after shopping on November 29th, when police say a man walked up to her from behind and was trying to flirt with her.
Boy arrested after threats of school shooting in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for telling people he had planned a school shooting, officials with the Merced Police Department announced Wednesday. According to the police, the juvenile resident of Merced was located and arrested around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday. An official report says the incident was originally reported to […]
Brentwood car stop leads to gun arrest: Police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old Stockton man was arrested for having a loaded gun in his waistband during a police stop, according to a Facebook post from police. Willie Simpson Jr. was driving late at night in the area of Brentwood Blvd. and Balfour Road, the post stated. The car was stopped when an […]
IDENTIFIED: Couple found dead in a Madera County home
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man and woman found dead in a Madera County home on were identified on Wednesday. Officials say the couple was 60-year-old Monty Bounds and 58-year-old Julie Bounds. The two had been married for approximately 10 years prior to their deaths. According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at […]
Criminals targeting high end elections this holiday season, Modesto police say
MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department (MPD) says in the past two weeks, 24 arrests have been made by its Property Crimes Unit for theft and burglary. Half of those arrested are from out of town and most from the Bay Area, according to MPD. Police say that's in part because out-of-town thieves like dense, high volume store areas close to freeways.
mymotherlode.com
Body Discovered In Washington Fire Identified
Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found inside the Washington Fire footprint. The deceased is Robert Frank Baiko of Sonora, and his next of kin has been notified, according to sheriff’s officials. As we reported here on August 26, the one-year anniversary of the blaze, the body was still being examined by “the anthropology department and in the process of being identified,” disclosed sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian.
mymotherlode.com
Faulty Brakes Blamed For RV Crash In Sonora
Sonora, CA – An RV crash in downtown Sonora on Tuesday morning resulted in three people being injured and shut down a busy intersection for hours. It was just before 11 a.m. when Sonora Police were notified of the crash at the intersection of Hope Lane and Lyons Street in Sonora. Once on scene, the officers found the motorhome on its side and partially up against a rock wall. A female passenger had managed to escape the wreckage unharmed, but the male driver was trapped inside.
Fox40
Driver shot after being rear-ended in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was shot after being rear-ended in Stockton on Monday night, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. the victim, 48, was hit by a vehicle that fled. Police said the victim followed the suspect to Montauban Avenue and Hammertown...
K9 officer finds four kilos of cocaine in Merced traffic stop
MERCED, Calif. (KRON) — A K9 officer with the California Highway Patrol assisted officers in locating four kilograms of cocaine in what began as a routine traffic stop. According to a social media post from the CHP Merced division, a 2015 Ford Fusion was pulled over for a traffic violation recently. An officer noticed “several […]
Man, woman found dead in a Madera County home
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office have started an investigation into a possible murder-suicide incident. According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at around 1:00 p.m. deputies responded to a home on the 33000 block of Avenue 12 to conduct a welfare check. There they discovered two deceased […]
Manteca Police searching for owner of ‘large abstract paintings’ that were possibly stolen
MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Manteca Police Department said it is hoping to return possibly stolen belongings officers found during a search back in November. Officers searched a storage unit on Nov. 14 that was connected to a burglary. Large abstract paintings were some of the items found inside the unit. Police believe the paintings […]
28-Year-Old James Merrifield Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Hilmar (Hilmar, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Monday. The accident occurred on Lander Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. According to the police, a man, driving a Honda Civic, had been trying to pull into his driveway when he was struck in the rear by a tow truck.
Arrests made in Sacramento County deadly shooting that may have resulted from an altercation
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two men in connection with the shooting death of a person in mid-October. Sheriff’s officials said that Alexander Ketchens, 31, and Reginald Jackson, 22, were arrested on Friday, December 2, and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. The deadly shooting […]
DA: No charges will be filed after Modesto police officer shoots, kills Paul Chavez
MODESTO, Calif. — It’s been nearly five months since Modesto man Paul Chavez was shot and killed by police, and the district attorney said Monday she would not be seeking charges against the officer. The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office revealed new details in its release to Modesto...
Tracy child torturer serving life sentence has parole revoked
TRACY, Calif. — A man convicted of torturing a 16-year-old boy back in 2008 had his paroled revoked, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office. Anthony Waiters, a former Tracy youth football coach and mentor, was originally granted his release back in March when he went before a parole board.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Brothers killed in crash involving detective, Modesto HS misconduct allegations, Sen. Warnock wins GA runoff
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Traffic Alert: Four Vehicle Crash On Tuolumne Road Slows Traffic
Update at 4:35 p.m.: The CHP reports that Tuolumne Road has completely reopened after a four-vehicle crash that is detailed below. They add that the collision resulted in minor injuries. Update at 3:45 p.m.: The CHP reports that some of the wreckage from a four-vehicle crash on Tuolumne Road has...
Comments / 3