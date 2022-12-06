For the first time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the division rival Denver Broncos. Despite coming off of a crushing loss, the Chiefs still have hope to win out and possibly still get the AFC’s number one seed. Meanwhile, it has been a depressing season for the Broncos. Denver currently sits at 3-9, last in the AFC West division. Additionally, the Chiefs enter Sunday with a current 13-game winning streak over these Broncos. The last time where Denver defeated Kansas City was in September 2015, when Peyton Manning and Alex Smith squared off.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO