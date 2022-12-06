ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos' Likely Decision On General Manager Revealed

It's widely expected that the Denver Broncos will part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after one season, but general manager George Paton is a different story. Paton's future isn't as cut and dried. He's in only his second season as GM, but wasn't hired by the new ownership group that purchased the team this offseason.
Yardbarker

Chiefs 2022 Opponent Overview: Denver Broncos

For the first time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the division rival Denver Broncos. Despite coming off of a crushing loss, the Chiefs still have hope to win out and possibly still get the AFC’s number one seed. Meanwhile, it has been a depressing season for the Broncos. Denver currently sits at 3-9, last in the AFC West division. Additionally, the Chiefs enter Sunday with a current 13-game winning streak over these Broncos. The last time where Denver defeated Kansas City was in September 2015, when Peyton Manning and Alex Smith squared off.
NFL Analysis Network

1 Rough Stat Has Broncos As Worst Team Over Last 10 Years

It is not a stretch to call the Denver Broncos the most disappointing team in the NFL for the 2022 season. After winning seven games last season despite some woes at the quarterback position, many people believed if the Broncos were able to make an upgrade there that they would become Super Bowl contenders.
