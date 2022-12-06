Read full article on original website
H-E-B Feast of Sharing bringing holiday meals to local communities
KILLEEN, Texas — As the holidays kick into full swing in Central Texas, H-E-B is doing its part to give the gift of food and fun back to the community. The chain is preparing to host its annual Feast of Sharing events across the state, including dinners in Temple, Killeen and Waco.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Killeen, TX
Killeen is a remarkable spot in Bell County because of its historic and military significance. In Central Texas, this city is adjacent to Fort Hood, a U.S. army base for installing heavy forces. It has an array of outdoor recreational sites, too. Because of the city's two gigantic lakes and...
WacoTrib.com
Waco area economy growing overall, skidding in some areas
One might say Waco’s housing market suffered buzzard’s luck in October. Builders did not build, and existing homes languished on the market, not selling at the blistering pace they once did. But the average price of homes selling did reach a record $361,430, a 29% year-over-year increase. Generally...
KWTX
Waco lighting business surprises Central Texas family with ‘Light up their hearts’ donated Christmas display
BOSQUEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Waco lighting business, Lighting by GGA, surprised a Bosqueville family with a custom, donated light display for their home Thursday evening, giving the family a memorable Christmas as they go through a rough time. As they counted down from 3, the Clements family cheered after seeing...
WacoTrib.com
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $279,999
Immaculate 3/2 in China Spring ISD! This inviting and well maintained property is the perfect place to call home. The open concept living room and kitchen are spacious and inviting with tons of natural light, large breakfast area and additional bar seating, and well-designed cooking space with an abundance of workspace and storage, granite countertops, and a great pantry. You'll love the isolated master suite with huge walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with large soaking tub, tiled shower, and dual vanities. The two guest bedrooms are large with great closet space. Privacy fenced backyard with storage shed offers plenty of room to play, and relax under your oversized covered patio. Additional features include large laundry room, 2" wood blinds throughout, crown molding in main areas, newly stained fencing, storm door and fresh paint. This home is conveniently located in the highly desired China Spring ISD, just minutes from local schools, the airport, and a short drive to downtown Waco and Baylor University. Your new home awaits at 9416 Cold Springs Drive!
One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man
Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
KWTX
City of Waco may remove permits, fees for garage and estate sales
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Garage sale owners and estate sale companies could soon have extra money in their pockets as Waco City Council members consider the possibility of removing both permits and fees for these events. That’s. “We’ve started our own company for about a year,” said Rickey Bettinger,...
One Year Later: Where Is The Killeen, Texas Mall Shooting Suspect?
(Killeen, Texas) - On December 7th, 2021, an unknown person entered the Killeen Mall and proceeded to shoot another man inside the Finish Line store. A story from KXXV details the moments before and after the shooting. One young individual even closed the gate in one store to help keep...
Gatesville Messenger
Chief Gohlke saying farewell to Gatesville PD
A career in law enforcement is something that intrigued Nathan Gohlke since childhood, but after 31 years in that line of work - including 29 as a licensed peace officer — he will be hanging up the badge and working in an entirely different career. Gohlke was sworn in...
Killeen, Texas Says Farewell to Police Chief Charles Kimble
(Killeen, Texas) - This is a very bittersweet article to have to write. We are saying farewell to the Chief of the Killeen Police Department. Charles Kimble has announced that his last day at the department will be January 27, 2023. FAREWELL To CHIEF CHARLES KIMBLE - KILLEEN WILL MISS...
fox44news.com
Frito Pies and desserts for a good cause
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen and the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area are looking for some Texas-size donations!. The annual United Way Employee fund raising campaign will be closed out with a Texas Frito Pie and Dessert sale this Friday, from 11 a.m. until 2p.m., at the Killeen City Hall foyer and south parking lot – located at 101 N College Street at the west end of Avenue D.
KWTX
Proposition A has left many confused on what’s allowed; This clears it up
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Now that Proposition A is law, in Killeen, it’s important to know what’s acceptable and what’s not when it comes to possession of marijuana. Killeen citizens voted during the November 8 election and the results were largely in favor of Prop A. The...
Boiling Water Notice Has Been Lifted In Harker Heights
Harker Heights, Texas I am so excited to announce that the water boil notice that had recently been in effect is finally being lifted. The City of Harker Heights has given the all-clear to water service in the 600 block of Indian Trail, which means normal water usage can resume and all services have been restored following a clean water quality test.
Boil Water Notice Lifted for Properties on White Rock Drive in Killeen, Texas
(Killeen, Texas) - I’m not exactly sure why, but it seems like we've seen a lot more boil water notices in Central Texas. I'm relieved to tell you that a recent order has been lifted. WHY IS THERE SO MANY BOILING NOTICE IN CENTRAL TEXAS?. Every time I turn...
WacoTrib.com
Man who strangled Waco toddler in 2011 returned to in-patient mental hospital
A 33-year-old former Gainesville man, who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2011 in the strangling death of his toddler nephew in Waco, was recommitted Wednesday to a state mental hospital, according to a court order. Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court signed an...
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Activists Collect Signatures To Overturn City Lawmakers’ Repeal Of Voter-Approved Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiative
Texas activists are collecting signatures to reverse a move by the Harker Heights City Council to overturn a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ballot initiative. Meanwhile, lawmakers in another Texas city, Killeen, voted to enact a similar local decriminalization initiative—but they removed a key provision. Harker Heights was one of five...
Spend your Holidays under the 'Wild Lights' at Cameron Park Zoo
WACO, Texas — Families and friends gather to enjoy the holidays under the 'Wild Lights' at Cameron Park Zoo. With more than one million lights on display throughout the park, the display is the largest light display in Waco. All sorts of shimmering bulbs dress up the park in...
Central Texans react to Brittney Griner's return to U.S.
From Baylor's campus to local LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, emotions are running high as Brittney Griner is released from Russian prison.
Parents saying kids are getting sick often, struggling to find Tylenol
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas parents have been saying their kids have been getting sick quite often for some time now. RSV, COVID-19, The Flu, strep throat, all kinds of infections and viruses are getting kids sick at a high rate. Samuel Clark, a pediatric doctor at Baylor Scott...
