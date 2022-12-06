Read full article on original website
Randy Moss describes secret Tom Brady meeting months before trade to Patriots
The New England Patriots made the shrewd move in 2007 to acquire Randy Moss from the Oakland Raiders and the wide receiver revealed how it happened.
Ex-NFL QB Andrew Luck breaks his silence, finally reveals why he abruptly ended football career: report
Andrew Luck announced his retirement from football shortly after he lead the Colts to the playoffs. He is now opening up about his surprising decision to retire in his prime.
Patriots Legend Working With AFC East Rival Prior To Rematch
At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however. Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was...
Bill Belichick is highest paid coach in America; here’s what he reportedly makes
FOXBOROUGH – NFL coaching salaries are usually hidden from the public. Unlike players’ salaries, coaching contracts aren’t easily accessible. Although we’ve rarely heard about Bill Belichick’s salary, the rumor was that the Patriots coach was the highest paid head coach in the NFL. It turns...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Tom Brady opens up about Gisele divorce
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is navigating a season full of challenges on and off the field. As the Bucs try to keep pace with the rest of the NFC for a playoff spot, the quarterback’s private life has been mired in public drama as he and supermodel Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce in the wake of his messy return to the NFL.
Why Does Bill Belichick Feel ‘Good’ About Patriots Offense? He Won’t Say
Bill Belichick on Tuesday declared he feels “good” about the offensive system the New England Patriots have in place. “Which includes the offensive staff, it includes me, it includes whatever the whole process is,” the head coach said in his first Week 14 news conference. But why?
Do the New England Patriots need to blow it all up after 2022?
The New England Patriots do not have a great chance at making the playoffs this year. Should they rip the Band-Aid off and blow it all up? Not everyone will see eye to eye on this, but it’s something that is worth considering, right? At 6-6, the Patriots have no offensive identity and a defense that continually has to carry more weight a defense should.
Patriots Ex-OC Charlie Weiss: ‘Biggest Problem’ For Mac Jones
FOXBORO — From 2000-04, the New England Patriots offense operated under the direction of offensive coordinator Charlie Weis. Operating under the famed Erhardt-Perkins offensive system, Weis played a significant role in developing quarterback Tom Brady into arguably the best to ever play the position. His innovative strategy and play-calling helped the Patriots to three Super Bowl victories (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX) during his time in New England.
Peter King questions Bill Belichick’s job security with Patriots
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick recently stated it’s too late in the season to make significant changes to New England’s heavily criticized and underperforming offense. But in his latest column for NBC Sports, NFL analyst Peter King is questioning whether Belichick’s bullishness may end up costing him his job. The Patriots haven’t won a playoff game in three years and they haven’t won more than 10 games since the 2019 season.
NFL Hall Of Famer Has Harsh Reality For Bill Belichick
It's been an up-and-down 2022 campaign for the New England Patriots. They started out a bit sluggish before turning it around and now sit at 6-6 overall. They're just one game out of a playoff spot but any Patriots fan would say that isn't good enough since their team has won six Super Bowls since 2000.
