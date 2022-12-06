Read full article on original website
Related
astaga.com
Crypto pundit thinks Ripple (XRP/USD) will lose against the SEC
XRP has been buying and selling at or barely beneath the $0.4 resistance. Gene Hoffman expects SEC to win the case in opposition to Ripple. XRP awaits additional triggers for a breakout or drop. Ripple (XRP/USD) continues to be in ready mode. The cryptocurrency clings to the $0.4 resistance as...
astaga.com
Ethereum (ETH/USD) rises above $1,250 support, but buyers may still be unconvinced
Ethereum has been witnessing whale accumulation at $1,230. The cryptocurrency nonetheless lacks a directional bias as sellers stay energetic. Ethereum (ETH/USD) rose greater than 2% on Friday, cementing a place above $1,250 assist. The restoration noticed ETH commerce to a value of almost $1,300 earlier than falling barely. Nevertheless, the ETH price just isn’t at a stage we are able to take into account bullish. It’s, as an alternative, consolidating at or above the essential assist. Will patrons assist additional recoveries?
astaga.com
Toko (TKO/USD) gains 100% on Binance news
TKO rose by 100% on experiences of the acquisition of Tokocrypto by Binance. The cryptocurrency has slid by 28% since forming an area high at $0.57. Toko (TKO/USD) token is attracting consumers. With a surge of 100%, it might be too late to purchase TKO now. However when an opportune second comes, you possibly can snap the token, because of optimistic cryptocurrency news.
astaga.com
Solana (SOL/USD) price movement should worry buyers
The FTX crash has been a blow to SOL’s worth and restoration. SOL trades with decrease volumes, and a possible drop might happen. Solana (SOL/USD) trades at $13. The cryptocurrency has held to this key stage for a month now. The extent was reached after a pointy sell-off. That provides consumers the arrogance that SOL is consolidating forward of a possible takeoff. Nonetheless, it is usually true that SOL is only one potential bear leg, and the token will hit ranges at or under $10. Fundamentals haven’t been beneficial both.
astaga.com
FTX Token, Fetch.ai, Cortex (CTXC)
Cryptocurrencies have been nonetheless in a somber temper this week. FTX Token rose by greater than 30% regardless of SBF authorized woes. Fetch.ai token surged after a staking announcement by Binance US. Cryptocurrency prices remained in a good vary this week as buyers targeted on macro points in the US....
astaga.com
Why The Halving Event Will Push Bitcoin Price To Reach $100,000 In 2024
Bitcoin, nonetheless the consensus chief of the pack for the complete crypto market, had a median worth of $49,384 in December 2021. This yr, over the primary few days of the month, the maiden digital coin is altering palms at a median value of $17,030. On the time of this...
astaga.com
MATIC set to be bullish after Starbucks Odyssey Beta launches on Polygon
Starbucks Odyssey Beta launches on Polygon. MATIC is up by 4% at the moment and will rally greater quickly. The broader crypto market might finish the week in a optimistic tone after underperforming for a lot of the week. Starbucks Odyssey Beta launches on Polygon. The Polygon workforce introduced a...
astaga.com
Axie Infinity (AXS/USD)continues to face rejection. Are buyers giving up?
Axie Infinity token misplaced 6.60% on Thursday regardless of earlier features. Axie Infinity has been recording rising exercise on the platform. The token faces resistance on the 50-day transferring common. After robust features, Axie Infinity’s (AXS/USD) worth is weakening. The token traded down by 6.60% in 24 hours, regardless of...
astaga.com
Latest Ethereum Short Price Rally, Courtesy Of Whale Activities?
Ethereum has been exhibiting bullish momentum within the final seven days. ETH has gained momentum prior to now 24 hours, whereas different cash are nonetheless declining. This rally helps some theories that the asset will rise above the resistance stage within the coming days. Weeks after an enormous fallout, the...
astaga.com
These On-Chain Indicators Offer Insight Into the Next Ethereum (ETH) Price Action
The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum (ETH) has additionally been beneath sturdy promoting stress shifting to $1,200 amid the market shakeout attributable to the FTX collapse. As of press time, ETH is buying and selling 4.3% up at a worth of $1,282 and a market cap of $156.9 billion. The...
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Bulls Hold Strong, Indicators Suggest Fresh Rally To $1,400
Ethereum bulls defended the $1,220 help zone in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH is rising and may purpose a powerful bullish wave above the $1,300 resistance zone. Ethereum remained effectively bid and robust above the $1,220 zone. The value is now buying and selling above $1,250 and the 100...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Regains Strength, Why BTC Could Surpass $18K This Time
Bitcoin worth remained robust above the $16,700 degree. BTC shaped a base and began a recent improve above the $17,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin discovered assist close to $16,700 and began a good improve. The value is buying and selling above $17,000 and the 100 hourly easy transferring common. There was...
astaga.com
8 of the Best Staking Cryptos to Buy Before 2023
Staking is nice. It gives you a approach to earn some additional tokens by merely HODLing your cash such as you had been already doing. However what’s the purpose in incomes some tasty curiosity if the worth of your staked cash drops to $0?. This text outlines the eight...
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Nears Breakdown Support, Can Bulls Save The Day?
Ethereum prolonged its decline beneath the $1,240 assist in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH stays at a threat of extra losses beneath the $1,220 assist within the close to time period. Ethereum remained in a bearish zone and traded beneath the $1,240 assist. The worth is now buying and...
astaga.com
Normalcy returning to crypto markets, on-chain data shows
Over the previous couple of months, the crypto market has largely been fairly serene. Bitcoin had been in crab movement round $20,000 for fairly some time, because it plodded alongside whereas ready for the broader macro situations to make a transfer. I wrote in late October to be cautious round...
astaga.com
Chain, Terra Classic, Trust Wallet
Cryptocurrency costs in the present day traded within the inexperienced zone as the worldwide crypto market cap gained 2.27% at $859.40 Billion. The whole crypto market quantity over the past 24 hours is $37.53B, which makes a 1.03% enhance. In what’s seen as an enormous aid to crypto traders, main cryptocurrencies, together with Bitcoin and Ethereum, adopted a bullish sample in the present day as they had been up 2.23% and 4.21% at USD$17,205.97 and USD$1,281.98 respectively.
astaga.com
BTC Mining Difficulty To Bottom Spot, Any Possibility Of Reversal?
The low profitability of BTC mining continues to be puzzling for a lot of crypto fanatics and buyers. There’s no shock right here, given the ever-increasing vitality prices. Furthermore, the bear market can also be considerably impacting Bitcoin’s mining issue. As for now, making affordable earnings from mining...
astaga.com
DeFi protocol Tranchess introduces ETH liquid staking
DeFi protocol Tranches has launched ETH liquid staking to fulfil an pressing want for safe and decentralized options on Ethereum. Tranchess is a decentralized app that executes yield-generating methods tailor-made to customers’ danger profiles. The ETH liquid staking will allow customers to earn from staked ETH whereas retaining liquidity...
astaga.com
Audited And Fully Collateralized: Here’s Why Binance Remains The Best Bet
The autumn of FTX noticed crypto exchanges like Binance being put beneath the microscope in latest months. Nonetheless, the crypto change has taken the criticism in stride and in flip, has been in a position to set even larger requirements of operations for all exchanges throughout the area. The newest developments, together with a full audit by an exterior celebration, have cemented Binance’s dominance because the main crypto change on this planet.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Under Pressure As Another Whale Dumps Almost 10K BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) worth struggles to rally above $17.5k as miners and whales proceed to liquidate their BTC positions. The BTC worth has failed to point out any important upside transfer and stays beneath stress following the collapse of FTX. Bitcoin Whales Dumping Their BTC Holdings. Whale Alert in a tweet...
Comments / 0