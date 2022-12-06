Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets are on the second leg of a back-to-back set, and coming off a win Friday over Atlanta, they are giving all their major players the night off. Simmons is one of them, listed out due to rleft knee/calf injury management. Expect him back in the mix Monday versus Washington. Markieff Morris should see a boost in minutes.

ATLANTA, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO