Contact Gold options its Green Springs gold project to Centerra
Contact Gold said that pursuant to the earn-in agreement, Centerra has an option to acquire a 70% interest...
Cordoba Minerals and China's JCHX join forces to develop Alacran copper-gold project in Colombia
According to the company's statement, JCHX, through a wholly owned subsidiary, will purchase a 50% ownership interest in...
Anglo American Platinum expects PGM production within guidance in 2022, lowers forecast for 2023 and 2024
"Despite navigating through several headwinds, we maintained a stable operating environment and expect to close the financial year...
Anglo American lowers copper prod'n outlook on lower grades
The South African miner released a production update today. Copper output in 2023 is now 840-930kt instead of...
Osisko inks binding term sheet with Miyuukaa to transport hydropower to Windfall project
The company said that Miyuukaa Corp., which is a wholly-owned corporation of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi...
Gold, silver firmer on bullish outside mkts; U.S. PPI looms
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly up in midday U.S. trading Thursday. The precious metals are being supported by a lower U.S. dollar index and firmer crude oil prices on this day. Bullish charts are also inviting the technical traders to the long sides of the gold and silver markets. February gold was last up $2.50 at $1,800.60 and March silver was up $0.333 at $23.25.
Bank of China offers loans to ease Chinese developer's liquidity
HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Bank of China, one of China's top four state-owned banks, has offered offshore loans to cash-starved Chinese property developer Longfor Group Holdings Ltd (0960.HK), it said in a statement on Friday. The move was part of the arrangement by regulators to help developers repay...
Glencore ditches plans for $1.3 bln Australian coal mine
MELBOURNE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Glencore has shelved development of a A$2 billion ($1.3 billion) coal mine in Australia's Queensland state given global uncertainties and a hike in state royalties that damaged investor confidence, it said on Thursday. The miner had been in a permitting process for the Valeria mine...
Canadian regulator raises banks' domestic stability buffer to 3%
OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's financial regulator said on Thursday it was raising the amount of capital the country's biggest lenders must hold as a stability buffer by 50 basis points to 3% of risk-weighted assets in response to rising economic uncertainty. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial...
What it will take for the United States to survive; buy gold and silver
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM’s Jeffrey Christian speaks about the massive U.S. federal deficits and debt, and what is needed to fix the country. He speaks of past periods when the U.S. was pulled back from equally dire economic conditions. He then discusses recent gold and silver developments, including a prohibition coming on U.S. banks trading gold with the Central Bank of Russia, where the silver that has left London depositories really has gone, and November reductions in London gold and silver deposits.
Gold production in Peru up 5.2% in October, ministry says
MINEM said that this positive result was achieved primarily due to higher production recorded by Compañía Minera Poderosa...
Coinbase incentivizes customers to dump USDT for USDC as new allegations of SBF stablecoin manipulation emerge
"Fiat-backed stablecoins […] provide customers stability and confidence during times of volatility," they wrote in a blog post....
Azimut inks JV option agreement with Polish mining giant KGHM for Kukamas copper-gold property
KGHM International is a subsidiary of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A, a Polish corporation that has been a major...
A stable gold market will make it a strategic asset in 2023 - World Gold Council
In an interview with Kitco News, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council,...
Goldman Sachs plans to cut bonuses for senior employees - report
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group's (GS.N) bonus pool for senior employees is expected to shrink by as much as half, news platform Semafor reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The dealmaking boom on...
Sumitomo Mitsui, Japan's second-largest bank, announces soulbound token trial
SBTs were first proposed by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin as a form of digital identity token that can...
Could gold’s 200-day moving average become a technical level of support?
Market technicians unanimously agree that the 200-day moving average is the line in the sand when it comes to technically determining if gold (or any other stock or commodity) is in a long-term bullish or bearish trend. While it is the longest time cycle typically used in moving averages it is been the accepted “go-to “study to determine the current long-term trend of a market.
Gold/Silver: Are you positioned for another Silver squeeze?
We saw another major extension this week in precious metals, as buyers remained relentless, and we expect them to stay active well into the start of the new year. Seasonally, December and January are the two most bullish months, especially for gold, platinum, and silver. Earlier today, I sent out a study to our clients on the seasonal analysis of platinum rising 15 out of the last 15 years and silver 14 out of the previous 15 years during this time frame.
Pakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 bln as of Dec 2
ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $784 million to $6.7 billion as of Dec. 2, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. "This decline is on account of the payment of US $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International...
Grayscale DeFi fund now available to public investors as GBTC hits a record low discount
The Grayscale Decentralized Finance Fund (DeFi Fund) began trading on OTC Markets under the symbol DEFG on Friday,...
