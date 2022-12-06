ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newbury, MA

WCVB

Giant piece of metal crashes into I-95 driver's windshield

BOXFORD, Mass. — It was a close call for one North Shore commuter on Thursday morning when a part of another vehicle crashed through his windshield. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Interstate 95 North in Boxford. A blue Honda Accord was struck by a brake drum from another vehicle. Luckily, the Honda’s driver was not hurt and was able to call 911 for help.
BOXFORD, MA
whdh.com

Just One Station: woman speaks after concrete from overpass in Newbury falls onto car windshield

NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - After a piece of concrete fell off a bridge and landed on her car in Newbury, a woman is speaking out to make other drivers aware of what happened. Barbara Hagerthy said she was driving on I-95 with her boyfriend Sunday night, heading home to Maine after a concert in Boston, when something smashed into her cars windshield. They were not injured, but they had no clue what hit their car, or if someone was hurling objects from off the overpass.
NEWBURY, MA
NECN

Dramatic Rescue: Firefighters Remove Driver From Car That Crashed Over Wall in Everett

Firefighters came to the rescue of a woman who became trapped in her car after it drove off a five-foot embankment on Wednesday afternoon in Everett, Massachusetts. The incident happened around 12:18 p.m., when a woman reportedly lost control of her car in the 500 block of Broadway and drove through a fence and off a small wall. She was stuck in the driver's seat as the car hung at a perilous angle, and firefighters were eventually able to free her.
EVERETT, MA
whdh.com

Vehicle crashes into East Boston building, displacing 16 residents

BOSTON (WHDH) - Over a dozen people were displaced after an SUV plowed into a building in East Boston on Thursday. The Boston Fire Department said around 2 p.m. that companies were called to London Street, where the crash was reported. There, crews found a vehicle embedded in the front...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

State Police: Woman killed after vehicle rollover in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman from Holliston was killed after the truck she was driving appeared to travel off of Route 495 and rolled over, according to officials. Massachusetts State Police said the incident happened on 495 South in Bellingham near Exit 46, where troopers were called at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday.
BELLINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

1 killed, 4 seriously hurt when pickup truck crashes in Raynham

RAYNHAM – One person was killed and four others were hurt and trapped inside a pickup truck following an early morning crash in Raynham.It happened Wednesday around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive.Raynham Police said a Dodge Ram pickup truck had careened off the road and crashed into a traffic light. In total, five people were trapped inside the truck. Rescuers needed a "delicate extrication process" using hydraulic rescue and cutting tools to remove the people from the truck.One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men and two women were pulled from the truck and rushed to area hospitals with serious injuries.No other cars were involved in the crash.Route 44 was closed for several hours after the crash, which is under investigation by the Raynham Police and Fire Departments and the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
RAYNHAM, MA
whdh.com

Plymouth woman killed in wrong-way crash in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent wrong-way crash in Duxbury on Tuesday that left at least one person dead, officials said. Officers responding to a reported wrong-way crash on Route 3 near Exit 20 found two seriously damaged cars. The woman driving in the wrong direction was pronounced dead on the scene, and identified by police as 49-year-old Janelle Sampey of Plymouth.
DUXBURY, MA
WPFO

Maine man in critical condition after crash in Massachusetts

CHELMSFORD, MA (WGME) -- A Maine man is in critical conditions after being hit by a minivan in Massachusetts, according to the Press Herald. A 71-year-old man from Biddeford was reportedly struck by a minivan in Chelmsford Tuesday evening while crossing a street. Chelmsford Police are not releasing the man's...
CHELMSFORD, MA
whdh.com

Student struck by vehicle at Beverly HS

A Beverly Public Schools student was struck by a vehicle while walking on the high school campus on Thursday, Superintendent Suzanne Charochak and Police Chief John G. LeLacheur said. Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the campus of Beverly High School at 100 Sohier...
whdh.com

manchesterinklink.com

1 person seriously injured in 2-car crash on Front Street, driver charged

MANCHESTER, NH – A Hooksett woman was injured Tuesday in a crash on Front Street, and a city man has been charged with DUI. On December 6th, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the Manchester Police Department responded to the area of 1600 Front Street for reports of a motor vehicle crash. During the course of the investigation, Manchester Police learned that a white Mazda hatchback driven by Frank Hyslop Jr., 56, of Manchester, collided with a silver Buick sedan driven by a 68-year-old female from Hooksett.
MANCHESTER, NH
ABC6.com

One dead after overnight crash in Raynham

RAYNHAM, Mass (WLNE) — Raynham Police say one person died in an overnight crash on Route 44. Police say it happened at the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive, between Wal-Mart and the Marriott hotel. A pickup truck left the road and hit a light pole. Five people...
RAYNHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family

A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

NH man facing aggravated DUI charge after Manchester crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing an aggravated driving while under the influence charge following a crash in Manchester on Tuesday that left one person seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1600 Front St. around 5:15 p.m. determined...
MANCHESTER, NH

