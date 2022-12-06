Read full article on original website
WCVB
Giant piece of metal crashes into I-95 driver's windshield
BOXFORD, Mass. — It was a close call for one North Shore commuter on Thursday morning when a part of another vehicle crashed through his windshield. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Interstate 95 North in Boxford. A blue Honda Accord was struck by a brake drum from another vehicle. Luckily, the Honda’s driver was not hurt and was able to call 911 for help.
whdh.com
Just One Station: woman speaks after concrete from overpass in Newbury falls onto car windshield
NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - After a piece of concrete fell off a bridge and landed on her car in Newbury, a woman is speaking out to make other drivers aware of what happened. Barbara Hagerthy said she was driving on I-95 with her boyfriend Sunday night, heading home to Maine after a concert in Boston, when something smashed into her cars windshield. They were not injured, but they had no clue what hit their car, or if someone was hurling objects from off the overpass.
NECN
Dramatic Rescue: Firefighters Remove Driver From Car That Crashed Over Wall in Everett
Firefighters came to the rescue of a woman who became trapped in her car after it drove off a five-foot embankment on Wednesday afternoon in Everett, Massachusetts. The incident happened around 12:18 p.m., when a woman reportedly lost control of her car in the 500 block of Broadway and drove through a fence and off a small wall. She was stuck in the driver's seat as the car hung at a perilous angle, and firefighters were eventually able to free her.
whdh.com
Vehicle crashes into East Boston building, displacing 16 residents
BOSTON (WHDH) - Over a dozen people were displaced after an SUV plowed into a building in East Boston on Thursday. The Boston Fire Department said around 2 p.m. that companies were called to London Street, where the crash was reported. There, crews found a vehicle embedded in the front...
whdh.com
State Police: Woman killed after vehicle rollover in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman from Holliston was killed after the truck she was driving appeared to travel off of Route 495 and rolled over, according to officials. Massachusetts State Police said the incident happened on 495 South in Bellingham near Exit 46, where troopers were called at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday.
whdh.com
Just One Station: footage shows car in Everett crashing through fence and into driveway below
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A home surveillance camera captured a wild wreck in Everett Wednesday. Cameras along the path caught a car leaving a driveway on High Street, crossing the road, narrowly missing a parked car, then slam into the fence before it fell. The car was left hanging on the edge of a wall.
1 killed, 4 seriously hurt when pickup truck crashes in Raynham
RAYNHAM – One person was killed and four others were hurt and trapped inside a pickup truck following an early morning crash in Raynham.It happened Wednesday around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive.Raynham Police said a Dodge Ram pickup truck had careened off the road and crashed into a traffic light. In total, five people were trapped inside the truck. Rescuers needed a "delicate extrication process" using hydraulic rescue and cutting tools to remove the people from the truck.One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men and two women were pulled from the truck and rushed to area hospitals with serious injuries.No other cars were involved in the crash.Route 44 was closed for several hours after the crash, which is under investigation by the Raynham Police and Fire Departments and the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
whdh.com
Plymouth woman killed in wrong-way crash in Duxbury
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent wrong-way crash in Duxbury on Tuesday that left at least one person dead, officials said. Officers responding to a reported wrong-way crash on Route 3 near Exit 20 found two seriously damaged cars. The woman driving in the wrong direction was pronounced dead on the scene, and identified by police as 49-year-old Janelle Sampey of Plymouth.
WPFO
Maine man in critical condition after crash in Massachusetts
CHELMSFORD, MA (WGME) -- A Maine man is in critical conditions after being hit by a minivan in Massachusetts, according to the Press Herald. A 71-year-old man from Biddeford was reportedly struck by a minivan in Chelmsford Tuesday evening while crossing a street. Chelmsford Police are not releasing the man's...
whdh.com
Student struck by vehicle at Beverly HS
A Beverly Public Schools student was struck by a vehicle while walking on the high school campus on Thursday, Superintendent Suzanne Charochak and Police Chief John G. LeLacheur said. Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the campus of Beverly High School at 100 Sohier...
whdh.com
At least 1 killed in wrong-way crash in Duxbury
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent wrong-way crash in Duxbury on Tuesday that left at least one person dead, officials said. Officers responding to a reported wrong-way crash on Route 3 near Exit 20 found two seriously damaged cars. The area was closed to traffic while the...
manchesterinklink.com
1 person seriously injured in 2-car crash on Front Street, driver charged
MANCHESTER, NH – A Hooksett woman was injured Tuesday in a crash on Front Street, and a city man has been charged with DUI. On December 6th, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the Manchester Police Department responded to the area of 1600 Front Street for reports of a motor vehicle crash. During the course of the investigation, Manchester Police learned that a white Mazda hatchback driven by Frank Hyslop Jr., 56, of Manchester, collided with a silver Buick sedan driven by a 68-year-old female from Hooksett.
Wrong-Way Driver From Methuen Apprehended With Stop Sticks In New Hampshire
An intoxicated driver attempted to drive from Massachusetts to New Hampshire, but did so while driving against traffic, authorities said. Multiple people reported a silver sedan driving northbound in the southbound lane on I-93 shortly after midnight on Thursday Dec. 8, New Hampshire State Police reported. A trooper who was...
ABC6.com
One dead after overnight crash in Raynham
RAYNHAM, Mass (WLNE) — Raynham Police say one person died in an overnight crash on Route 44. Police say it happened at the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive, between Wal-Mart and the Marriott hotel. A pickup truck left the road and hit a light pole. Five people...
fallriverreporter.com
49-year-old Plymouth woman killed, another injured, in fiery late night wrong-way highway crash
A Massachusetts woman has been killed after reportedly driving the wrong way on a local highway. According to MassDOT, the fatal crash took place on Route 3 Southbound in Duxbury near Exit 20 just after 9:00 p.m. One of the vehicles caught on fire and the collision left one dead...
whdh.com
Two people hospitalized after pickup truck plunges off bridge and into river in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews in Plymouth spent the night treating two people and clearing a pickup truck from the Eel River, after it went off a bridge and into the water. The incident took place on Route 3A, by Long Beach where Plymouth Fire officials say a truck...
2 injured after truck plunges into Eel River in Plymouth, report says
A truck crashed through a guardrail and plunged into the river below in Plymouth on Monday night, according to news reports. The two people inside of the truck were brought to the hospital, according to WCVB. The crash happened on the Warren Avenue Bridge at Ryder Way around 9 p.m., the outlet reported.
Driver Airlifted After Serious Rollover Crash On I-95 North In Danvers (UPDATE)
A driver was airlifted to the hospital following a serious rollover crash on a major highway on the North Shore, reports said.The crash involving an happened just before Exit 62 on I-95 North in Danvers on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 6, WBZ Traffic said on Twitter. Medflight has taken…
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family
A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
whdh.com
NH man facing aggravated DUI charge after Manchester crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing an aggravated driving while under the influence charge following a crash in Manchester on Tuesday that left one person seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1600 Front St. around 5:15 p.m. determined...
