4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
Kemp’s Kitchen & Bakery, Golden Rule BBQ & Grill in Trussville announces grand opening
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Kemp’s Kitchen & Bakery and Golden Rule BBQ & Grill, two greatly missed Trussville restaurants, announced the grand opening of their newly renovated location in Trussville, Alabama. The Grand Opening will take place on Monday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 a.m. This newly remodeled space is now home to […]
The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open
The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
The Budweiser Clydesdales Are Back In Tuscaloosa This Weekend — Here’s Their Schedule!
The Budweiser Clydesdales made their grand return to Tuscaloosa Wednesday and will have several other public stops before they hit the road again Saturday. Aidan Christner, a Budweiser brand ambassador, said the turnout to the horses' debut appearance at Winn Dixie in Northport Wednesday was great and he and his team are excited to for the other three events planned during their time here in Tuscaloosa.
Bham Now
Elysian Gardens is bringing a taste of the South with Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe
Hot chicken and wing fans get excited. The Elysian Gardens has announced that Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe will be joining the backyard hangout. Keep reading to learn more about why Lady E’s is the perfect addition. New location for Lady E’s. Birmingham locals were saddened by...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Bham Now
Here’s where to watch holiday movies in Birmingham this December
Grab some popcorn, it’s time to cozy up in front of the big screen to watch all your holiday movie favorites. From A Christmas Story at the Alabama Theatre to The Grinch at McWane Science Center’s IMAX Theatre, here’s what’s playing this season in Birmingham. Alabama...
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile this weekend in Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
Bham Now
7 Black-owned businesses to get the perfect, local holiday gift
As the holiday season approaches, consider supporting Birmingham Black-owned businesses. From food to cosmetics, we have curated a guide on how to shop and support in The Magic City. Keep reading to find out which Black-owned businesses made our list. 1. Naughty But Nice Kettle Corn Co. Popcorn fans will...
wbrc.com
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
wvtm13.com
Too warm for December now, so when does it get colder?
Temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s through the end of the week. It may get slightly cooler over the weekend, but it's still forecast to remain above normal. Check the video forecast for the latest. STILL WARM FOR WEDNESDAY. Tuesday’s high in the middle 70s registered as one...
WALA-TV FOX10
Full 2022 college football bowl schedule released
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the regular season in the books, the full college football bowl season has been filled out. The College Football Playoff will see No. 1 Georgia take on No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while No. 2 Michigan will face No. 3 TCU in the the Fiesta Bowl.
Bham Now
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
uab.edu
A UAB Love Story: Engaged history majors set to graduate together Dec. 10
Many fantasize about meeting their soulmate in college. It is not far-fetched to say that Caleb Randall and Sydney Richardson got to live that dream. Meeting in their freshman year, the couple matriculated through undergrad together, becoming best friends, helping each other with their studies and adjusting to various challenges, fell in love, and ultimately got engaged.
310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road
Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans are torn on whether Bryce Young and Will Anderson should play in the Sugar Bowl or not
Alabama football has two concrete first-round draft picks for next April. Bryce Young (quarterback) and Will Anderson (linebacker) have given everything to the University of Alabama. Both arrived as five stars in the 2020 recruiting class. They assisted the Crimson Tide to a College Football Playoff National Championship as freshmen...
Bham Now
Top 5 stories you don’t want to miss, including Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham
Happy Monday, Birmingham! As we hop into a new week in The Magic City, let’s get you all caught up with the buzziest happenings in the city, including a Hallmark Channel movie being filmed, a new boba tea cafe opening and more. Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham till...
wvtm13.com
Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
wbrc.com
Walker County woman, others say FedEx delivered packages to wrong address
EMPIRE, Ala. (WBRC) - Delivery companies are busy this time of year in Walker County, but people who live there are having issues getting their packages. Debra McNiese, who lives in the Empire area, is one of them. She ordered a few items in November and they arrived this past Friday. The problem is the packages showed up on someone else’s front porch. She got a delivery notice picture from FedEx showing the packages at the wrong house.
thecutoffnews.com
Bessemer’s Fire Recruit School Holds Graduation
On Tuesday, December 6th, 2022, eleven Firefighters graduated from Bessemer Fire Department's Fire Recruit School in a ceremony held at the Bessemer Civic Center. The eleven recruits from several agencies, including Bessemer, Tarrant, Midfield, Indian Ford, and Springville, were pinned by family members and were sworn in by Bessemer Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Steve DiChiara.
Shelby Reporter
Teams ranked in 6A, 7A Cheer State Competition
BIRMINGHAM – During the fall season, the cheerleaders in Shelby County were not just practicing to cheer on their school under the lights on Friday nights. On Monday, Dec. 5, several teams competed in the State Competition for the 6A and 7A Cheer divisions at the Birmingham CrossPlex. To...
