Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenKingsley, PA
EPAC’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Delivers the Right Punch!Colin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
Related
Your Favorite Meal From One Southern Tier Area Restaurant
If you could only eat one meal from a Southern Tier restaurant, what would that meal and restaurant be? That's the question I asked. A tough question in my opinion. I don't even know if I could answer that, but many of you did. I probably would pick the food...
25 Businesses That Could Fill that Empty Space in Downtown Binghamton
Since I moved here, Court Street in downtown Binghamton has had a huge chunk of unused real estate. Here's 25 businesses that could make better use of the prime location. Months later, the reason that Dos Rios and The Colonial closed down is pretty common knowledge. As reported by WNBF's Bob Joseph, the locations shut down while members of the ownership group fought felony sexual assault charges, though they cited financial issues as the reason for the closure. Since then, both the popular restaurants have been shuttered, with Dos Rios being placed for sale in September.
First Look Inside Binghamton’s $8.5 Million Fire Headquarters
Major construction work has been completed on the new Binghamton Fire Department headquarters complex. The 20,000-square-foot facility is located between Court and Pine streets. The site is just east of Chapman Street and west of North Shore Drive. Inside the bay area of the new Binghamton Fire Department headquarters complex....
Eye Spy the Secrets and History Behind Binghamton’s Inebriate Asylum
It's the Castle on the Hill. Official name - The Binghamton Psychiatric Center. Well, at least that was the last name for the huge complex from 1974 until it closed in 1993. According to the Castle on the Hill website, it was originally named the New York State Inebriate Asylum from 1858 to 1879, then it was called the Binghamton Asylum for the Chronic Insane up until 1890 when it became the Binghamton State Hospital until 1974.
The Vestal Parkway Then & Now
The Southern Tier landscape continues to change. It's so interesting to look at pictures of the area from the past. It can be hard to get your bearings on the area you are looking at in pictures of the area from 50, 75, or 100 years ago. I'd love to...
2022 Chowder Cook-Off winners announced
ITHACA, N.Y.—Simeon’s American Bistro won big at the 2022 Chowder Cook-Off, taking home two of the first place awards in the four categories. The event, held Saturday, Dec. 3, was organized by the Downtown Ithaca Alliance and accompanied the Ice and Lights Festival, sponsored by Maguire Hyundai Subaru Genesis. It is unclear who sponsored the rather unpopular neon Christmas tree adorning the center of the Commons for the holiday season.
Demo Project at Old IBM Endicott Site Reveals Walkway “Skeleton”
Demolition crews are making steady progress on a project to remove an unused pedestrian bridge over a busy Endicott street. The exterior concrete on the span at the former IBM Endicott manufacturing complex was taken down over the last several days. That exposed the long sections of metal inside the old walkway.
The Broome County Arts Council is moving locations
In just a couple weeks, the Broome County Arts Council will move back into downtown Binghamton.
wineindustryadvisor.com
Lost Draw to Open Johnson City Tasting Room on Thursday, December 8
AUSTIN, TEXAS (December 6, 2022) – William Chris Wine Company (WCWC) is excited to announce that a new tasting room for Lost Draw, one of its primary flagship brands, will open in Johnson City on Thursday, December 8. The tasting room will represent Phase I of the new, ground-up 9,260-square-foot expansion project for Lost Draw, with the full project expected to be complete in late 2023. The new tasting room will be open seven days a week, and reservations for tastings can now be made at lostdraw.com.
Former Star Gazette building sells for $190K in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Star Gazette building in downtown Elmira has sold for almost $200,000, according to the real estate transaction. The building on East Gray and Baldwin Streets in downtown Elmira sold for $190,000, according to the transaction listing from the first week of December. The buyer was Giuseppe Holding, LLC, based […]
Katie Titus SADD Tree gets a red bulb for first time
18-year-old Kadin Abdullah's death is being marked by those outside of Vestal.
Woman Surrenders After Hour Standoff in Downtown Binghamton
Police called out a SWAT team after an armed woman barricaded herself inside an apartment in downtown Binghamton. Witnesses had reported seeing a person pointing a handgun in the air near the downtown YWCA building at Hawley and Exchange streets around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement officers outside a building...
40 new businesses filed in Central NY, six go out of business
Forty new businesses filed with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. Among the new businesses are a bilingual daycare provider and a homeschooling business.
NY First Responders Show Why Closed Doors Can Save Lives in a House Fire
A picture is worth a thousand words. This one tells us why we should always close our bedroom doors at night. Closing a bedroom door can save you precious time if a fire breaks out while you're sleeping. The Otsego County Fire Wire is reminding everyone to help save lives.
Do You Need To Signal When Exiting A New York State Roundabout?
There's been a lot of talk about roundabouts, traffic circles, rotaries, or whatever you want to call them since one was built in Downtown Binghamton. Johnson City has has a roundabout for a long time, although the current one was much smaller. Now, we have four - Riverside Drive Johnson...
Binghamton Mayhem: Witnesses Say SantaCon Was “Out of Control”
Many people who visited Binghamton during the weekend SantaCon celebration said they were shocked by the broken liquor bottles, plastic cups and other garbage that filled downtown streets and sidewalks. Hundreds of students from the Binghamton area and elsewhere spent much of Saturday carousing around city streets and visiting bars...
Two Alarm Fire at Deposit Wood Pellet Factory
What could have been a very long day and a difficult fight, a blaze at a factory that makes a product specifically designed to burn has been quickly contained and put out. Firefighters from close to a half dozen companies were summoned to the New England Wood Pellet factory at 1580 Airport Road in Deposit at around 2:55 a.m. with word that the facility that manufactures fuel for pellet stoves, grills and smokers as well as other products like animal bedding was on fire.
cortlandvoice.com
Individual fires rifle in Cortland
An unidentified individual fired an air-soft rifle down Union Street in the city of Cortland early Wednesday morning, according to reports. City detective lieutenant Dan Edwards confirmed to The Cortland Voice that the individual fired an air-soft rifle, which contained plastic pellets, at a pedestrian going down Union Street. The individual was also arguing with neighbors on the street, according to Edwards.
NewsChannel 36
Possible Fire Department Merger to be Discussed
ELIMRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A possible merger of fire department of the Village and Town of Horseheads, along with Elmira Heights will be the topic of discussion tonight at the 360Aurora. The Horseheads Town Council will meet with the Horseheads and Elmira Heights Boards of Trustees about the possibility of having a Joint Fire District.
Binghamton Gas Prices Expected to Continue Falling Into New Year
An oil industry analyst predicts gasoline prices in the Binghamton region will decline further over the next several weeks. Patrick DeHaan of GasBuddy on Tuesday had some good news for Southern Tier drivers who earlier this year paid about $5 a gallon for gas. DeHaan told WNBF News that he...
KISS 104.1
Binghamton, NY
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kissbinghamton.com
Comments / 0