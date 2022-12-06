Read full article on original website
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – December 9, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. It’s been a difficult year for the crypto market, but the mining industry in particular has taken a massive hit. The bitcoin network hash-rate has risen despite the slump in bitcoin prices, while energy prices are soaring worldwide.
SEC advises public firms to disclose crypto risks
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has advised publicly-listed firms to disclose their exposure to the cryptocurrency market, in light of the fallout of the FTX collapse. Fast facts. The SEC said in a notice released on Thursday that companies should evaluate their disclosures about their situation in relation...
Hong Kong’s virtual asset licensing regime to take effect next June
Hong Kong’s Legislative Council passed the amendment to the bill that includes a licensing regime for virtual asset service providers (VASP) on Wednesday, which will come into effect on June 1, 2023, three months later than initially planned. Fast facts. The transition period is intended to give sufficient time...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices rise as gains in U.S. equities help cryptocurrencies bounce back
Bitcoin rose back above the US$17,000 mark in Friday morning trading in Asia, helped by gains in U.S. equities overnight. Ether rose the most among the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. All on the top 10 list rose. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 2.29% to US$17,232 in the 24...
Trader loses 70 ETH over bug in NFT marketplace Blur
A bug in the new bidding system of non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Blur caused a user to lose 70 ETH by accidentally overbidding on an Art Gobbler NFT. “I lost 70 ETH when I was using the new bidding system of @blur_io,” tweeted pseudonymous NFT trader Keungz, who is also the creator of the Keungz Genesis NFT collection.
Wemade to buyback US$10 mln in WEMIX after delisting verdict
Wemade Co. Ltd., a South Korean blockchain game developer, announced Friday that it will buyback and burn US$10 million worth of its native WEMIX cryptocurrency to stabilize its plummeting value after four local cryptocurrency exchanges delisted the token on Thursday. Fast facts. Wemade said it will repurchase and burn two...
Some 97% of Binance’s liabilities collateralized by Bitcoin, wrapped Bitcoin: Mazars
Some 97% of Binance’s scrutinized crypto liabilities are collateralized by Bitcoin and Wrapped Bitcoin, according to a report by auditing firm Mazars about Binance’s proof of reserves. Fast facts. The scope of scrutinized assets covers Bitcoin and two wrapped Bitcoins (BBTC and BTCB) on the blockchains of Bitcoin,...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether inch up; Shiba Inu leads rise across top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ether inched up in Asian trading on Thursday afternoon, with Shiba Inu leading gains across most top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin, Ether drop as SEC’s Gensler says crypto firms running out of time to comply with securities laws. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 0.31%...
