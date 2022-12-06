ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

saltwatersportsman.com

Toothless Memorandum Won’t Stop Omega Protein

Some were hopeful that additional protections would be placed on menhaden in Virginia, but instead a memorandum asking commercial harvesters to take federal holidays and weekends off in the summer was passed instead. For a small fish, they have caused and continue to cause a great raucous. Menhaden, or pogies,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Journal

Dam removal yields an eel bonanza on Maryland's Patapsco River

Four years after Maryland blew up Bloede Dam on the Patapsco River, biologists are still waiting for river herring and American shad to take advantage new access to upstream reaches. Removal of the derelict hydroelectric facility had short-circuited their upriver spawning runs for more than a century. American eels, though,...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland

A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Polar Plunge: Arctic chill to sweep into DC by mid-December

While the work week ended with seasonal temperatures, heaters will soon be working overtime across the Washington metro area. If you think the month has been off to a mild start, you are right. The average temperature at Reagan National Airport so far this month is 1.6 degrees above average. The warmest day was Dec. 3, topping out at 62 degrees.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Hospital Employee is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

Prince George’s County man wins second-tier Mega Millions. Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerballjackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win? For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
MARYLAND STATE
gctalon.org

Changes to the Maryland Drivers Test

The Maryland Vehicle Administration (MVA) announced changes to the drivers test impacting novice drivers hoping to earn licenses effective June 6, 2022. In response to COVID-19, the MVA modified the driver’s skills test in June 2020. New drivers needed to follow social distancing requirements for health and safety, so tests were conducted on a closed course with the licensing agent instructing outside of the car.
MARYLAND STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?

If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
RICHMOND, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland

If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Wher Are The Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?

MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether you're looking for a place to have brunch with family, a date, or an intimate dinner, there are plenty of great brunch spots in Maryland to choose from. La Malinche in Silver Spring. Whether you are looking for a...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

ATF, local police investigating string of Maryland gun store burglaries

BALTIMORE - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lists a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries at Maryland gun stores.Law enforcement officials say two suspects are in custody, and they are looking for more.ATF officials say a 16-year-old, from Silver Spring, and a 14-year-old, from Gaithersburg, were arrested at Scott's Gunsmithing in Glen Burnie early last week.ATF is still investigating whether the burglary is connected to four others in a 10-day span. "Somebody that young with unregistered guns is a little scary for the community," said Pasadena resident CJ Little. The most recent of a string of five...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
mocoshow.com

Two $50,000 Scratch-Offs Sold in MoCo; Two $1 Million Scratch-Offs Sold in Maryland

A $50,000 FAMILY FEUD scratch-off purchased at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli (1339 Lamberton Drive) in Silver Spring and a $50,000 Money Explosion scratch-off purchased at the Olney Shell (18040 Georgia Avenue) in Olney were the two biggest lottery prizes redeemed this past week that were sold in Montgomery County. Two $1,000,000 scratch-offs, both purchased in Upper Marlboro, MD, were also redeemed. Additional information on winners around the state of Maryland below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

UConn women's basketball could have seven players available Sunday vs. Maryland. How the lineup may look

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. And really, only five of those players are at full strength. The No. 6 Huskies could likely be without point guard Nika Mühl when it visits the No. 20 Terps. Mühl, who is starting at point guard in place of Paige Bueckers (out for the year with an ACL injury) this season, suffered an apparent head injury three minutes into the third quarter of UConn’s win over Princeton.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

