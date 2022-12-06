Read full article on original website
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints nominate LB Demario Davis for NFL Man of the YearTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
fox8live.com
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large police presence shut down lanes of travel on I-10 in New Orleans Friday night (Dec. 9). The closures began around 5 p.m. on I-10 West at Orleans Avenue. All lanes were closed initially, but the far left lane opened for travel around 30 minutes...
Eater
Where to Dine for Christmas in New Orleans
Dining out for Christmas isn’t for everyone, but for some, it’s part of the tradition — particularly in New Orleans, where restaurants are like family. At this second-most festive time of the year (yes, Carnival season is first), a number of top local kitchens are preparing a special meal for New Orleanians wise enough to trust the professionals. Many of these options offer their regular everyday menu a la carte as well, so no pressure to commit to the prix-fixe. Just remember: whatever you eat it’s still Christmas, so don’t skimp on the tip.
Eater
New Orleans’s First Pickleball Venue Will Include Restaurant and Bar
Interesting news in today’s Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate: A forthcoming pickleball facility, the first dedicated to the popular sport in New Orleans, will include a restaurant and bar in addition to indoor and outdoor courts. Construction is underway for the Exchange Pickleball and Bar, the newspaper reports, taking over a vacant 20,000 square-foot warehouse across in the LGD, at 2120 Rousseau Street, across the street from the Tchoupitoulas Street Walmart.
Residents in fear after two retail shop shootings in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS — Six people were shot at two separate stores in New Orleans in just 20 hours. The latest shooting happened just after Noon Thursday at a Dollar Tree on Chef Menteur Highway. Four people were hurt but they are expected to survive. The shooting was less than...
NOLA.com
Unsolved killing of eighth grader from Uptown New Orleans school leaves teacher in grief
The unsolved killing of an eighth grader from Samuel J. Green Charter School in Uptown New Orleans has left the school community grieving the loss of Dominic Tomlin, 14, who was found shot dead three weeks ago on train tracks in Gentilly. His former teacher and mentor, Jess Ambrose, said...
whereyat.com
New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake
Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NOLA.com
Hours after cancellation, Harahan Christmas parade is back on: 'It means a lot to my community'
Just hours after Harahan announced on Friday that it had canceled its Christmas parade, Mayor Tim Baudier said that the Dec. 17 festivities would go on as planned. Harahan Police Chief Tim Walker, in an announcement Friday morning, said that due to a shortage of available police officers, the parade would have to be canceled.
Violent night in New Orleans
Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
theneworleanstribune.com
3 Reasons The Mayor Should Choose Shaun Ferguson’s Successor RIGHT NOW
We are not at all sure how Mayor LaToya Cantrell will move as it relates to selecting a new NOPD superintendent. Earlier this week, Supt. Shaun Ferguson, a 24-year veteran of the department announced that he would be stepping down from his post and into retirement to spend more time with his family, effective Thursday, Dec. 22.
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Louisiana
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
WDSU
NOPD investigating after more than a dozen cars broken into at parking lot near Superdome
NEW ORLEANS — There has been another round of car break-ins in New Orleans. Police say 13 vehicles were burglarized in a parking lot on Lafayette Street, while some of the owners say they were at the Pelicans game. "It went from smiles to tears in a matter of...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in New Orleans on Wednesday morning. The accident happened on the Woodland Bridge at around 6:40 a.m. According to police, a Ford Mustang driver struck a pedestrian who was walking on the bridge while driving and was unable to see because of the dense fog.
NOLA.com
New Orleans reaches settlement with Metro over trash contract, city says
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration has reached a tentative deal in its long-running dispute with New Orleans trash hauler Metro Service Group, agreeing to pay millions of dollars to the embattled city contractor to help repay its creditors. The mediated settlement, if approved, would officially terminate Metro's sanitation contract, ending a...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this week
A popular restaurant chain that is known for its crispy chicken tenders and mac & cheese will be opening another new location in Louisiana this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will open its newest Louisiana restaurant location in New Orleans.
Car owners leave Pelicans game to find vehicles burglarized Wednesday night
One man said because of the incident he will not be driving his truck in the city again because of how stressful the situation was.
NOLA.com
Chick-fil-A to open downtown New Orleans restaurant this week; 2 more opening in city soon
Chick-fil-A will open its downtown New Orleans location this week on Poydras Street, officials said. Two more Chick-fil-A restaurants are slated to open in the city within three months. They will be the company's first standalone locations in Orleans Parish. Currently, the only Chick-fil-A restaurants in New Orleans are in...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating three shootings in the span of several hours
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened in the span of a few hours Wednesday night. The first shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Treme Street. Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound...
NOPD seeks 4 suspects wanted for robbery in French Quarter
The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating four suspects wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.
WDSU
DOTD hits roadblocks removing tires dumped on Michoud interchange ramps
Months after The Department of Transportation closed the interstate 10 interchange westbound and eastbound ramps at Michoud Boulevard to remove illegally dumped tires and debris, hundreds of tires still remain. WDSU reported in October, DOTD was closing the ramps indefinitely to begin the cleanup process. Scott Boyle with the Department...
