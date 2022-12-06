ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Eater

Where to Dine for Christmas in New Orleans

Dining out for Christmas isn’t for everyone, but for some, it’s part of the tradition — particularly in New Orleans, where restaurants are like family. At this second-most festive time of the year (yes, Carnival season is first), a number of top local kitchens are preparing a special meal for New Orleanians wise enough to trust the professionals. Many of these options offer their regular everyday menu a la carte as well, so no pressure to commit to the prix-fixe. Just remember: whatever you eat it’s still Christmas, so don’t skimp on the tip.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

New Orleans’s First Pickleball Venue Will Include Restaurant and Bar

Interesting news in today’s Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate: A forthcoming pickleball facility, the first dedicated to the popular sport in New Orleans, will include a restaurant and bar in addition to indoor and outdoor courts. Construction is underway for the Exchange Pickleball and Bar, the newspaper reports, taking over a vacant 20,000 square-foot warehouse across in the LGD, at 2120 Rousseau Street, across the street from the Tchoupitoulas Street Walmart.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake

Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Violent night in New Orleans

Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theneworleanstribune.com

3 Reasons The Mayor Should Choose Shaun Ferguson’s Successor RIGHT NOW

We are not at all sure how Mayor LaToya Cantrell will move as it relates to selecting a new NOPD superintendent. Earlier this week, Supt. Shaun Ferguson, a 24-year veteran of the department announced that he would be stepping down from his post and into retirement to spend more time with his family, effective Thursday, Dec. 22.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span

The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans reaches settlement with Metro over trash contract, city says

Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration has reached a tentative deal in its long-running dispute with New Orleans trash hauler Metro Service Group, agreeing to pay millions of dollars to the embattled city contractor to help repay its creditors. The mediated settlement, if approved, would officially terminate Metro's sanitation contract, ending a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

DOTD hits roadblocks removing tires dumped on Michoud interchange ramps

Months after The Department of Transportation closed the interstate 10 interchange westbound and eastbound ramps at Michoud Boulevard to remove illegally dumped tires and debris, hundreds of tires still remain. WDSU reported in October, DOTD was closing the ramps indefinitely to begin the cleanup process. Scott Boyle with the Department...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

