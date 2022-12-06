ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ronaldo fails again in likely last chance to win World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo choked up with emotion as the tears ran down his cheeks. He momentarily covered his face with his hand, but couldn’t hide his disappointment. This moment was too big. It was likely the last World Cup match for the 37-year-old Ronaldo, and probably his last chance to win soccer’s biggest prize. When it mattered most, he couldn’t conjure up the kind of soccer magic that has made him one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.
E! News

Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Weighs in On His World Cup Snub

Watch: Manchester United Speaks Out Amid Cristiano Ronaldo's Claims. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is sharing her thoughts on Portugal's recent World Cup victory. After the soccer star was removed from the Portugal National Team's starting lineup in its World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland on Dec. 6—his...
Popculture

World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife

A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana. "I...
The Spun

Look: Pass From Lionel Messi Leading To Argentina Goal Going Viral

The World Cup is the one trophy that has eluded Argentina megastar Lionel Messi in his legendary career. Today he rose to the occasion in the biggest possible way with one of the most incredible passes in World Cup history. In the 35th minute of today's World Cup quarterfinal against...
NBC Sports

2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Sporting News

World Cup yellow card suspension warning list: Players who are one caution away from missing semifinals

Yellow cards are a common part of football matches, and you'll be hard pressed to find a game where a single one isn't handed out by the referee. Yellow cards can be given out for bad fouls, consistent fouling from one player, dissent or time wasting. They serve as a warning to the player to change their behaviour on the pitch, as if they don't they could receive a second yellow card that results in them being expelled for the rest of the game and the next match.
ClutchPoints

World Cup Odds: Morocco vs. Portugal prediction, odds and pick – 12/10/2022

The 2022 World Cup is now down to the final eight teams. On Friday, December 10, at 10:00 am ET, Morocco, the winning team from Group F that shocked Span on penalties after 120 minutes of a 0-0 draw, will take on Portugal, the winners of Group H, who obliterated Switzerland 6-1 in the Round of 16. Now, it’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Morocco-Portugal prediction and pick!
KANSAS STATE
BBC

World Cup latest: Portugal boss says 'leave Ronaldo alone'

Regragui on the physical state of his players: "Yes they are tired and we have injures, but we aren't going to complain. You need everyone if you are going to go far. No matter who plays, we will give our best and not make excuses." On the impact of Morocco's...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 news LIVE: Portugal respond to Cristiano Ronaldo ‘threat’ claim as Luis Enrique replacement confirmed

Raheem Sterling will rejoin England’s World Cup squad with the Three Lions continuing their preparation for what promises to be a massive quarter-final tie against France.Cristiano Ronaldo’s name continues to dominate the headlines with his involvement for Portugal now likely reduced to a bench role ahead of the last eight match against Morocco.Steve Holland has detailed the lengthy process surrounding how to combat the threat of the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who now leads the Golden Boot race.Brazil kick off the quarter-finals on Friday when they face Croatia before Argentina take on the Netherlands in a tie dripping with history.Follow the build-up to England vs France and the latest from Qatar below: Read More The future is now: Jude Bellingham is making the World Cup look easyWhy England’s wide men hold the key to beating France after Senegal masterclassJude Bellingham ready to tear into France at World Cup: ‘You have to have that dog in you’
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Mexico: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

Flag Day in Mexico is celebrated on February 24th. The flag of Mexico is green, white, and red, with the national coat of arms in the center. Mexico gained independence from Spain in 1821. They celebrate Independence Day on August 16th. Mexico is officially called the United Mexican States. It...

Comments / 0

Community Policy