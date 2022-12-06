Best Start for Kids levy funded $111.5M to aid 381,000 King County youth in 2021

Keaira Johnson, left, and Cedella Dean, of Northside Step Team, dance in front of Seattle City Hall at a protest led by youth activists demanding racial, climate, economic, worker, and social justice Monday, July 20, 2020. The demonstration follows other protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/ AP Photos

(The Center Square) – King County has released its final annual report for its Best Start for Kids levy, with $111.5 million being spent on 381,000 county youth, parents and caregivers in 2021.

The levy was set at a rate of 14 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation in 2016, the first year in its cycle. The rate increased up to 3% for each of the subsequent years through 2021.

In 2016, the levy generated $59.5 million and progressively increased to a projected $75.8 million generated in 2021. Throughout the six-year levy, the report estimates $404.9 million came from the revenue stream and went towards forms of support for King County youth and families.

The $111.5 million funded 569 programs throughout King County in 2021. According to the report, $52.8 million was dedicated to organizations that focused on early childhood development; $38 million went to youth programming, mental health support and aid in remote learning; $11.9 million supported COVID-19 response efforts and black-led organizations; and $3.5 million was distributed to homelessness prevention by focusing on what children and families needed to stay housed and using case management services.

The report found that 94% of participants of the levy’s homelessness initiatives did not require homelessness services within 12 months of moving to permanent housing as a result of the Best Start for Kids funds. The most common reason families sought financial help was to pay rent so they could stay housed. Rent costs King County families an average of $2,83, according to the report.

King County voters passed a renewal levy by over 62% in November 2021 that would extend the Best Start for Kids Levy through 2027. The levy rate for 2022 was set at 19 cents per $1,000, a near 65% increase over the previous levy rate. It is estimated to bring in over $800 million through its renewed six-year cycle.

The annual report will be presented to the full King County Council on Dec.13.