Democrats’ lead in U.S. Senate ends as Arizona lawmaker registers as independent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate. Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
Peru's president asks Cabinet to take anti-corruption pledge
LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Peru’s newest president, Dina Boluarte, swore in her Cabinet Saturday just three days after becoming the country’s first female head of state, and asked each minister to pledge not to be corrupt while in office. The 16 ministers picked by Boluarte,...
Long a supporter of gay marriage, Biden to sign protection into law
WASHINGTON (AP) — A decade ago, then-Vice President Joe Biden shocked the political world and preempted his boss by suddenly declaring his support for gay marriage on national television. But not everyone was surprised.
Wolf administration seeks to finish off the Senate GOP’s languishing 2020 election inquiry
The Wolf administration is looking to decisively quash a request by state Senate Republicans for sensitive voter information that the lawmakers made as part of an inquiry into the 2020 election, which they falsely charged was fraudulent. In a motion filed Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of State and attorney general’s...
GOP sues over special election for Pa. House seats
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives asked a court late Friday to prevent voters from filling three vacant seats in February that will determine majority control of the chamber. Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster, who served as speaker until Nov. 30, asked...
With Griner’s release, Sen. Casey calls on Biden to work to free Pa. man jailed in Russia
After WNBA star Brittney Griner was freed from a Russian prison, Sen. Bob Casey on Thursday called on the Biden administration to prioritize the release of a Pennsylvania man also held in Russia. Marc Fogel, a 61-year-old Allegheny County resident, was detained at a Russian airport in August 2021 with...
