Read full article on original website
Related
Demand for Santa Clause at its Highest in the Midst of a Nationwide Santa Shortage
It's the most wonderful time of the year and while many are decorating Christmas trees aligned with colorful lights and ornaments in their living rooms or placing blown-up, life-sized snowmen and Santa with his sleigh, herd of reindeer and little helpers, others are unable to book time with St. Nick at malls and for events due to the Santa shortage this year.
TODAY.com
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Mountain lion barges into California home, drags dog outside: video
A mountain lion has been euthanized after it barged into a home in Sonoma County, California, and dragged out a woman's pet border collie by its neck last month.
51 of the Cutest Christmas Towns That Are Filled With Extra Holiday Magic
The world always gets sprinkled with a little extra magic, a little more nostalgia, for the holidays. It’s tangible in the air around us. Some places, though, kick this feeling into high gear. And we've got the cutest, best Christmas towns to show you!. We’re looking at 51 quaint...
Growing Pains actor Kirk Cameron is banned from hosting readings of his children's Christian book at more than 50 publicly funded libraries - despite most hosting 'drag queen story times' for kids
Growing Pains star Kirk Cameron has a new Christian Children's book out but he's being banned from hosting story hours at publicly funded community libraries that also host similar events for drag queens. It is common for community libraries to run story-hour programs for kids and parents that correspond with...
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
Woman says people who decorate early for Christmas are ‘attention seekers’
How early is too early to decorate for Christmas? Since Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, many people are already thinking about decorating their homes for Christmas. On Mumsnet, one woman complained that her neighbor has already decorated her home for the holidays, slamming...
Christmas carolers sing and march around sleeping teen girl at 3 a.m. without waking her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother grew up in the same predominantly Roman Catholic Portuguese neighborhood I did, nearly three decades later. Of course, there were many differences by the time I was born. For example, Christmas caroling was popular in the neighborhood when my mother grew up; I've never even seen a Christmas caroler except on television and in movies.
travelawaits.com
12 Reasons To Visit The Adorable Town Where Hallmark Christmas Movies Are Filmed
We all know that the corporate event planner forced to come home to save the family bakery will eventually fall in love with her former sweetheart-turned-farmer. That’s the magic of a Hallmark Christmas movie. They’re filled with feel-good montages, some cheesy love scenes, and — my personal favorite — enchanting scenery that’s picture-perfect for the dreamy storyline. It almost looks too good to be true, but it most certainly is not. Most people have no idea that many of the most popular made-for-TV festive movies film in a real-life tiny Canadian town that eagerly welcomes visitors.
macaronikid.com
8 December Events & Holidays To Celebrate or Learn More About
Happy December! There are many wonderful ways to celebrate this month, from Christmas to Hanukkah to Kwanzaa. All are wonderful excuses to bring family and friends together. But those aren't the only three holidays happening this month — there are other meaningful and important events and holidays happening in December as well, some of which you've heard of, and some of which might be new to you!
25 Over-the-Top Christmas Displays From Across America
As soon as the final slice of Thanksgiving turkey is carved, it seems radio stations start playing Christmas music around the clock, and twinkly lights appear on houses. In fact, some hardcore holiday lovers start decorating and decking the halls for the festive season as soon as Halloween ends — if not earlier.
Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
You Can Book A Stay In This Holiday Hotel Room & It’s Like Stepping Into A Gingerbread House
Who says Christmas kitsch is just for kids? The Sweet Escape Holiday Room at the Bellyard Hotel in Atlanta, GA is anything but a place for the Grinch to enjoy. The space is pure holiday bliss. From the candy-covered walls to the sweet smell of freshly baked sugar cookies in the air — there's a refresher called just that, according to staff members — this room experience gives all the holiday feels: comfort, excitement, warmth, and utter delight.
Witch Reclaims Christmas with Traditional Yule Decorations for Her Tree
Christmas is just repackaged Yule.
There's a reason we sing about it. Why the real symbol of Christmas should be a holly tree
I have a question about holiday decorations and symbols of the season. It’' a question that's bothered me for many years and the lack of suitable answers leads me to one inescapable conclusion. There's a major Christmas cover-up going on . . . and it's been going on for a long time. I'm beginning to think Schroder from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" has it right — the whole Christmas thing is run by a big eastern syndicate!
hotelnewsme.com
BRIGHTEN UP YOUR CHRISTMAS WITH A MAGICAL TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY AT FORM HOTEL
Kick off the festive season and get into the holiday spirit with a dazzling Christmas tree lighting ceremony at FORM Hotel Dubai on December 9th. Discover an enchanting evening filled with family fun and festive cheer as you partake in a wholesome festive tradition. Indulge in delicious refreshments while soaking in the cosy ambience promise to bring joyous splendour to your evening. Sing along to all your favourite Christmas classics while enjoying live performances from a choir. A special visit from Santa Claus is sure to be the highlight of the night.
TODAY.com
The history and meaning behind traditional Christmas colors
When you close your eyes and picture Christmas decorations all over your home from childhood, what colors do you see? If you're met with all things red and green, we’re not at all surprised since it’s the standard Christmas color combination. But what is it about these cheery hues that makes them fit for the holiday? And when did gold, white and purple get added to the mix?
birdsandblooms.com
Grow a Berry Heavy Gold Winterberry Bush for Beauty and the Birds
If you’re looking for a bird-friendly plant that’ll also provide some eye-catching interest in fall and winter, look no further than a Berry Heavy Gold winterberry bush. Beyond its wildlife appeal, it also shines in holiday decor. Here’s why you should plant one in your yard. Check...
White Christmas Lights Vs. Multi-Colored: Which Is The Right Choice For You?
The holiday season is upon us. So of course there's the timeless holiday décor question: white lights or multi-colored lights? According to Smithsonian Magazine, for decades, holiday trends have cycled in and out, and lights have gone from white to colorful, and back again. These days, people are free to choose whichever style of Christmas lights they prefer, but that doesn't mean we all know how to make the most informed décor decision.
momjunky.com
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
Comments / 0