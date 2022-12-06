Governor Orders Flags be Flown at Half-Staff Statewide on Wednesday, December 7 in Honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Gordon Signs Proclamation Recognizing Wyoming Day
Governor Mark Gordon has officially proclaimed Saturday, December 10 as Wyoming Day, commemorating the 153rd anniversary of the passage of the first law in the United States guaranteeing women unconditional suffrage – their inherent right to vote and hold public office. In 1869, Territorial Governor John A. Campbell signed...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pillen begins national search for new Nebraska prisons director
Governor-elect Jim Pillen said Friday he has launched a national search for a new director to lead the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Diane Sabatka-Rine will continue to serve as interim director until a permanent successor to Scott Frakes is appointed. Frakes announced in September that he would resign from the position effective Oct. 7. Frakes had been director since 2015.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Corner Crossing’ Case Could Reshape Wyoming’s Trespass Laws
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Recognizing that a pending lawsuit over a “corner crossing” could have sweeping implications for Wyoming’s land access and trespass policy, advocacy groups for ranchers and hunters are weighing in. The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and Backcountry Hunters &...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Officials tight-lipped about Scott Wiener security changes after threats
Officials are mum about any changes to California state Sen. Scott Wiener’s security after the San Francisco legislator was subject to a bomb threat earlier this week that echoed the homophobic rhetoric of far-right leaders who recently criticized him. Wiener’s spokesperson told The Examiner that he “does not publicly...
sdstandardnow.com
Thanks, Kristi. Noem brags about our state’s great financial management ... then gives state employees a pay cut.
To hear Gov. Noem tell it, as she just did during yesterday’s annual budget address, South Dakota is a financial utopia. I doubt that our state’s workers would agree, as they got what is effectively a pay cut in her budget, but more on that later. As to...
cowboystatedaily.com
To Increase Confidence In Elections, Legislator Says Every Ballot Should Be Made Public
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, wants a database set up where people can inspect every ballot cast in Wyoming elections. “You would just see the image of a person’s ballot, not the name or any other identification,” he said. “I think...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois State Rifle Association criticizes proposed gun control measures
(The Center Square) – Firearm advocacy groups and Illinois GOP lawmakers are speaking out against legislation that they say will infringe upon Illinoisans' Second Amendment rights. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, aims to prohibit individuals from purchasing semi-automatic weapons in Illinois. It also increases...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cox unveils $28.4 billion operating and capital budget
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox revealed more details of his $28.4 billion operating and capital budget Friday that includes money for tax cuts, teacher raises and infrastructure. The governor unveiled his multiple-pronged plan for $1 billion in tax cuts and a total compensation increase for teachers of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri Chamber urges tort reform as St. Louis reappears on 'Judicial Hellhole' list
(The Center Square) – St. Louis made the American Tort Reform Foundation’s “Judicial Hellholes” list for the ninth year, but dropped from seventh to eighth in the 2022 rankings. The organization’s report is an annual listing of states and cities regarded as being known for allowing...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Coroner: Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett dies of natural causes at 45
(The Centyer Square) – Scott M. Bennett, the Democratic state senator who recently ushered in changes to the end of cash bail in Illinois, has died. The 45-year-old’s passing was confirmed by the Champaign County coroner. "Senator Scott Bennett died at 1:15PM today at Carle Foundation Hospital in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wanted: Proposals for Georgia Wildlife Viewing Grants
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Georgia is offering a helping hand to projects that help people experience the animals, plants and natural habitats emphasized in Georgia’s State Wildlife Action Plan. The opportunity comes by way of the state Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Viewing Grants Program. The agency is now...
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Winter Storm: Winter Storm Watches Issued
UPDATE -3:50 PM – The NWS for Rapid City has issued winter storm watches for portions of western SD, ND, NE WY, SE MT, and north central NE. The winter storm watches are for the potential for snow accumulations over 6 inches and high wind. There is also the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Former Patrolman, Legislator Criticizes Highway Patrol For Not Identifying Hit-And-Run Driver
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former Wyoming Highway Patrolman is criticizing the agency for not releasing the name of a driver involved in a hit-and-run that severely injured a woman six weeks ago. The pedestrian victim, Andrea Griffin, sustained three skull fractures, cheek fractures, facial...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming-Based Visionary Broadband Announces $100 Million Expansion
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The little town of Lusk in the eastern part of Wyoming is among communities that have made the short list for the latest expansion of fiber optic internet in the West. To that end, Gillette-based Visionary Broadband has announced a $100...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Not Voodoo’: Wyoming Expands Cloud Seeding Amid Prolonged Drought
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. From the fiery burst of a flare, silver iodide is injected into the atmosphere, creating a chemical reaction that under ideal conditions causes powdery, white flakes to fall from the sky. The practice is part of a state effort to battle...
Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills
When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area. Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia will enter next session with money surplus
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers will enter their next regular session in January as the state continues to record budget surpluses. The commonwealth finished the last fiscal year with a surplus of nearly $2 billion and the state revenue collections continue to exceed expectations. Some economists are warning against using the excess money to increase spending during the legislative session.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana's infant mortality rate ticks up for second consecutive year
Indiana's progress in reducing the state's infant mortality rate, toward the governor's goal of being the lowest in the Midwest by 2024, has taken another step backward. The Indiana Department of Health announced Thursday that infant mortality in the Hoosier State ticked up to 6.7 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2021, from 6.6 in 2020.
cowboystatedaily.com
Keep Burning Fossil Fuels, Says Wyoming Climate Change Skeptic
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne author, geologist, engineer, computer scientist, educator, and self-described environmentalist Tony Heller said he’s studied climate change eight hours a day for 15 years. “It’s a complicated topic,” Heller said. Outlier With Credentials. His works can be seen...
