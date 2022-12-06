ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Oakland Press

Fugitive team nabs accused shooter

A 30-year-old Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Royal Oak Township. Jamison Lee Wilbourn is in the Oakland County Jail, charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the alleged Nov. 25 incident. Bond is set at $500,000.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations

Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Suspect in antisemitic attack moons Detroit judge as bond is revoked

The suspect charged in an antisemitic attack in Bloomfield Township last week mooned a Wayne County judge Tuesday during a hearing in a separate case involving a charge of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer two years ago. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn, appeared via video at a pretrial hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court before Judge Regina Thomas in a case that originally involved several assault charges as well as assaulting and resisting a police officer. ...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit rapper arrested after fleeing state in $5 million fraud case

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit rap artist who had fled authorities after scheduling a court hearing to plead guilty to tax evasion has been arrested. An unsealed motion from Sameerah Marrell's defense attorney, who requested to withdraw from the case due to their relationship with the defendant breaking down, said the Detroit hip hop star had been arrested on a bench warrant out of state.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Security at River Rouge HS allegedly attack teen in bathroom

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A River Rouge High School student is suing the district after he says he was severely beaten by school security. The boy's mother says the incident traumatized her son."I thought they were there to protect me, not beat me," Terrance Taylor, the teen victim, told CBS News Detroit on Tuesday. Terrance Taylor still has flashbacks to the day in March of this year when he says two security guards at River Rouge High School pulled him into a bathroom and attacked him."One unlocked the door and stood watch while another one went in and physically...
RIVER ROUGE, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 sets of brothers, 6 other suspects sentenced in family-led Metro Detroit drug trafficking conspiracies

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two sets of brothers and six other people from Metro Detroit were sentenced last week for their roles in family-led drug trafficking conspiracies. Jamilie Ledesma, of Detroit, and his brother Jason Ledesma, of Inkster, led a major drug trafficking organization in Metro Detroit, federal authorities said. They were sentenced to 155 months and 120 months, respectively, in prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Man goes to court to surrender, flees instead

A man who went to the Macomb County courthouse to turn himself in Tuesday apparently got cold feet and fled. Sheriff’s Sgt. Renee Yax said the man was in the hallway/lobby on the fourth floor of the courthouse on Main Street about 11:30 a.m. about to go into Judge James Maceroni’s courtroom to turn himself in on an outstanding felony charge when he changed his mind and fled down the stairs.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Feds: Novi man used identities of prison inmates to file false unemployment claims

(CBS DETROIT) - A Novi was sentenced after authorities say he filed fraudulent unemployment claims using the identities of prison inmates, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday.Federal officials say Terrell Dwayne Mason, 40, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to 57 months in prison. He is ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $423,435."Unemployment insurance is designed to help those in need," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a press release. "This case is another example of my office's commitment to ensuring that people who abuse the system pay the consequences."Court records show...
NOVI, MI
US 103.1

Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County Jail escapee in Detroit apprehended after manhunt

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Sheriff deputies have arrested an escaped inmate from Division 1 Wayne County Jail Wednesday night. The manhunt ended with the arrest of 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom sometime after 9:30 p.m. He had escaped around 7:11 p.m. according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Wisdom was being processed...
DETROIT, MI

