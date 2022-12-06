Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Fugitive team nabs accused shooter
A 30-year-old Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Royal Oak Township. Jamison Lee Wilbourn is in the Oakland County Jail, charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the alleged Nov. 25 incident. Bond is set at $500,000.
Unsolved murder cases reportedly ticking up as families brace for holidays
For many families in metro Detroit, the holidays approaching mark a painful time with loved ones lost to violent crime and justice still delayed.
Black Detroit cop wins racial-bias lawsuit against city after his arrest and suspension
Officer Johnny Strickland, a Detroit native, said he was was handcuffed and harassed by white cops
Detroit News
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
Suspect in antisemitic attack moons Detroit judge as bond is revoked
The suspect charged in an antisemitic attack in Bloomfield Township last week mooned a Wayne County judge Tuesday during a hearing in a separate case involving a charge of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer two years ago. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn, appeared via video at a pretrial hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court before Judge Regina Thomas in a case that originally involved several assault charges as well as assaulting and resisting a police officer. ...
fox2detroit.com
Former Southfield city clerk get no jail time, ordered to pay $10,000 fine for election mistake coverup
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Southfield city clerk who tried to cover up an election mistake will not spend time in jail but must pay a $10,000 fine for an election mistake coverup. Sherikia Hawkins, who pleaded no contest to misconduct in office, was sentenced Thursday. According to...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper arrested after fleeing state in $5 million fraud case
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit rap artist who had fled authorities after scheduling a court hearing to plead guilty to tax evasion has been arrested. An unsealed motion from Sameerah Marrell's defense attorney, who requested to withdraw from the case due to their relationship with the defendant breaking down, said the Detroit hip hop star had been arrested on a bench warrant out of state.
fox2detroit.com
Elderly woman has purse stolen by stranger who preyed on her kindness
FOX 2 (WJBK) - An 87-year-old Detroit woman fells victim to a thief who she says managed to con her way from the Dollar Store right into her home and stole her purse. "It’s just heartbreaking that someone would do this to my mom," said Renee Cobb, the victim's daughter.
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Woman Found Guilty of Trafficking Fentanyl
SCIOTO – Judge Mark Kuhn of the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas sentenced a Michigan woman to 20.5 – 26 years in prison after she was convicted by a jury following a 2 day trial on November 29, 2022. Candace D. Guice, 24, of Ecorse, Michigan, a...
Security at River Rouge HS allegedly attack teen in bathroom
RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A River Rouge High School student is suing the district after he says he was severely beaten by school security. The boy's mother says the incident traumatized her son."I thought they were there to protect me, not beat me," Terrance Taylor, the teen victim, told CBS News Detroit on Tuesday. Terrance Taylor still has flashbacks to the day in March of this year when he says two security guards at River Rouge High School pulled him into a bathroom and attacked him."One unlocked the door and stood watch while another one went in and physically...
fox2detroit.com
2 sets of brothers, 6 other suspects sentenced in family-led Metro Detroit drug trafficking conspiracies
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two sets of brothers and six other people from Metro Detroit were sentenced last week for their roles in family-led drug trafficking conspiracies. Jamilie Ledesma, of Detroit, and his brother Jason Ledesma, of Inkster, led a major drug trafficking organization in Metro Detroit, federal authorities said. They were sentenced to 155 months and 120 months, respectively, in prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine.
The Oakland Press
Man goes to court to surrender, flees instead
A man who went to the Macomb County courthouse to turn himself in Tuesday apparently got cold feet and fled. Sheriff’s Sgt. Renee Yax said the man was in the hallway/lobby on the fourth floor of the courthouse on Main Street about 11:30 a.m. about to go into Judge James Maceroni’s courtroom to turn himself in on an outstanding felony charge when he changed his mind and fled down the stairs.
fox2detroit.com
1 arrested after wild video of stunt driving, drifting around ring of fire in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is in custody in connection with a wild scene involving stunt driving and drifting on the city's west side. Early Monday, drivers gathered at the intersection of 7 Mile and Greenfield, where they did donuts around a ring of fire, right in front of a police officer.
Feds: Novi man used identities of prison inmates to file false unemployment claims
(CBS DETROIT) - A Novi was sentenced after authorities say he filed fraudulent unemployment claims using the identities of prison inmates, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday.Federal officials say Terrell Dwayne Mason, 40, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to 57 months in prison. He is ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $423,435."Unemployment insurance is designed to help those in need," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a press release. "This case is another example of my office's commitment to ensuring that people who abuse the system pay the consequences."Court records show...
Brazen suspects who drifted, did donuts in front of law enforcement sought by Detroit police
Officers with the Detroit Police Department are searching for suspects who brazenly drifted and did donuts in front of officers at an intersection over the weekend.
Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
Uber driver recounts horrific moment of being carjacked on Detroit's east side
Carjacking continues to be a major concern for folks in metro Detroit, especially for ride-share drivers targeted under the pretense of hailing a ride.
Suspect In Death Of Mich. Man Killed For Not Holding Elevator Door Arrested
Chief James White called the shooting 'absolutely ridiculous.'
Escapee from Wayne County Jail captured at home of his domestic assault victim after brief manhunt
A man who escaped through a window at the Wayne County Jail on Wednesday evening is back in custody after he was caught at the home of his domestic assault victim almost three hours later, police said.
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County Jail escapee in Detroit apprehended after manhunt
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Sheriff deputies have arrested an escaped inmate from Division 1 Wayne County Jail Wednesday night. The manhunt ended with the arrest of 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom sometime after 9:30 p.m. He had escaped around 7:11 p.m. according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Wisdom was being processed...
