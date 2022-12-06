Read full article on original website
'It appears massive fraud was committed': Here are the 7 best quotes from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's interview on crypto, FTX, and the future of digital assets.
The implosion of FTX shook the crypto industry to its core in recent weeks as token prices continue to fall. Coinbase hasn't been immune to the tumult, with the company expecting a 50% revenue decline in 2022. CEO Brian Armstrong gave an interview to the Stratechery newsletter, and these are...
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
CoinDesk
Coinbase Asks Users to Switch USDT for USDC; More Reported Crypto Layoffs
This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp. "The Hash" hosts interview Forum3 Co-CEO Adam Brotman to discuss connecting one of the world’s most successful retail loyalty programs with Web3. Also, Coinbase is waiving the conversion fees for users switching to a "trusted stablecoin" in a new campaign that highlights the...
CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Perennial Launches, Announces $12M in Funding
Perennial, a decentralized-finance (DeFi) platform used to trade derivatives, has gone live with a $12 million seed funding round that was led by Polychain Capital and Variant. The capital raise happened earlier this year, but the firm just announced it, a month after the collapse of centralized exchange FTX, which...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Tokocrypto Token Holders Benefit From Reports of Binance Acquiring the Indonesian Exchange
Prices: Bitcoin's late surge sends it above $17K again. Insights: Tokocrypto would not confirm reports that Binance is acquiring the Indonesia exchange. In the interim, Tokocrypto token holders are seeing the token price rise. Bitcoin Returns Above $17K After Late Surge. By James Rubin. Bitcoin ignored concerns about inflation, a...
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
Billionaire Ray Dalio warns stock market hasn't priced in 'very harmful' Fed rate hikes
Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said the stock market could face further turmoil in the coming months as the Fed hikes interest rates to a "harmful" level.
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
TechCrunch
Kevin O’Leary and Anthony Scaramucci discuss SBF, FTX and what’s next for crypto
The road ahead for FTX and CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be long, both panelists agreed. But Bankman-Fried is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in the court system, they said. “If you’re asking me if it’s right or wrong what he did, based on the information I have, it...
SEC directs regulated companies on crypto disclosures
The SEC has published a "Dear Issuer" letter, directing companies that have issued securities to consider whether they should update their disclosures. Why it matters: There's been a widespread fear of contagion in the crypto industry, and it's bad enough that some worry it could spill out into the rest of the economy.
Blue Apron to cut 10% of corporate workforce
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN.N) will cut about 10% of its corporate workforce, the online meal kit company said on Thursday, as it looks to reduce costs and streamline operations.
5 Small Caps Paying Strong Dividends
Small capitalization stocks are not discussed often among dividend investors as we usually don’t picture “small” companies paying dividends. In general, dividend growers are well-established businesses and some of them are even close to maturity. This partially explains why management decides to share part of its cashflow in dividends rather than reinvesting in their own business activities. Fortunately, there are smaller companies with strong growth potential that also pay dividends. One of small caps’ main advantages lie in their inherent growth potential. They are known to often outperform the market over long periods of time.
Singapore Reveals $3.6 Million Virtual Production Innovation Fund, Partnerships with U.K.’s NFTS, Epic Games
Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching an SGD5 million ($3.6 million) Virtual Production Innovation Fund. The fund was announced by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Screen Singapore on Wednesday. It is designed to support the local media industry to develop capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology. The technology uses LED screens to display realistic background environments for TV or film scenes, powered by a video game engine, so that the camera is able to capture actors and visual effects...
CNBC
Some crypto backers are purposely taking a 'very dangerous path,' EU regulator says
"Some of those who were involved in crypto, from the very outset, were doing it because they didn't want to be part of the regulated, managed system," Mairead McGuinness, European commissioner for financial services, told CNBC Tuesday. The European Union has been stepping up rules in this space and has...
Apple Stock, Up 370,000%? Yes, It Has Happened
Given how large Apple is today, at a market cap of $2.3 trillion, it may not be surprising that having invested in Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report at the right time would have produced gigantic returns that are hard to grasp. Today, I talk about how someone could...
How to invest $1,000
You can contribute to your IRA, invest through your brokerage account, or a robo-advisor. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. When you come into an unexpected $1,000 windfall, whether through a bonus, gift, or for any other reason, it can be tempting to just spend the cash. But you may want to consider other options including investing to maximize the value of the money over the long term.
HighRadius Teams Up with Google Cloud to Accelerate Finance Transformation
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- HighRadius, the Autonomous Finance platform for the office of the CFO, announced the expansion of its hosting partners with the new partnership with Google Cloud. This partnership will accelerate the global deployment of HighRadius solutions for clients on Google Cloud’s secure and sustainable infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005496/en/ HighRadius Teams Up with Google Cloud to Accelerate Finance Transformation. The new partnership will accelerate the availability and deployment of HighRadius’ CFO solutions on Google Cloud. (Graphic: Business Wire)
U.S. SEC issues new guidance on disclosing crypto risks
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator on Thursday advised public companies to examine whether they need to disclose to investors any potential impacts from turmoil in the cryptocurrency industry.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Grocery delivery app Getir bags rival Gorillas in a $1.2B acquisition
We’ve made it to Friday, folks. If you’re anything like me, that means finishing the workday with a well-deserved nap and reruns of “The Office.” Tweet, toot or Post at me about your favorite way to end the week. Mark your calendar for a Twitter Space...
Euro zone economic growth revised up with household, business support
BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone gross domestic product (GDP) grew by slightly more than initially estimated, data from the European statistics agency Eurostat showed on Wednesday, with household spending and business investment propping up the economy.
