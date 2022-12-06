ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinDesk

Coinbase Asks Users to Switch USDT for USDC; More Reported Crypto Layoffs

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp. "The Hash" hosts interview Forum3 Co-CEO Adam Brotman to discuss connecting one of the world’s most successful retail loyalty programs with Web3. Also, Coinbase is waiving the conversion fees for users switching to a "trusted stablecoin" in a new campaign that highlights the...
CoinDesk

DeFi Protocol Perennial Launches, Announces $12M in Funding

Perennial, a decentralized-finance (DeFi) platform used to trade derivatives, has gone live with a $12 million seed funding round that was led by Polychain Capital and Variant. The capital raise happened earlier this year, but the firm just announced it, a month after the collapse of centralized exchange FTX, which...
The Verge

Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
Footwear News

How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global

After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
Axios

SEC directs regulated companies on crypto disclosures

The SEC has published a "Dear Issuer" letter, directing companies that have issued securities to consider whether they should update their disclosures. Why it matters: There's been a widespread fear of contagion in the crypto industry, and it's bad enough that some worry it could spill out into the rest of the economy.
Dividend Strategists

5 Small Caps Paying Strong Dividends

Small capitalization stocks are not discussed often among dividend investors as we usually don’t picture “small” companies paying dividends. In general, dividend growers are well-established businesses and some of them are even close to maturity. This partially explains why management decides to share part of its cashflow in dividends rather than reinvesting in their own business activities. Fortunately, there are smaller companies with strong growth potential that also pay dividends. One of small caps’ main advantages lie in their inherent growth potential. They are known to often outperform the market over long periods of time.
Variety

Singapore Reveals $3.6 Million Virtual Production Innovation Fund, Partnerships with U.K.’s NFTS, Epic Games

Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching an SGD5 million ($3.6 million) Virtual Production Innovation Fund. The fund was announced by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Screen Singapore on Wednesday. It is designed to support the local media industry to develop capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology. The technology uses LED screens to display realistic background environments for TV or film scenes, powered by a video game engine, so that the camera is able to capture actors and visual effects...
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock, Up 370,000%? Yes, It Has Happened

Given how large Apple is today, at a market cap of $2.3 trillion, it may not be surprising that having invested in Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report at the right time would have produced gigantic returns that are hard to grasp. Today, I talk about how someone could...
Fortune

How to invest $1,000

You can contribute to your IRA, invest through your brokerage account, or a robo-advisor. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. When you come into an unexpected $1,000 windfall, whether through a bonus, gift, or for any other reason, it can be tempting to just spend the cash. But you may want to consider other options including investing to maximize the value of the money over the long term.
The Associated Press

HighRadius Teams Up with Google Cloud to Accelerate Finance Transformation

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- HighRadius, the Autonomous Finance platform for the office of the CFO, announced the expansion of its hosting partners with the new partnership with Google Cloud. This partnership will accelerate the global deployment of HighRadius solutions for clients on Google Cloud’s secure and sustainable infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005496/en/ HighRadius Teams Up with Google Cloud to Accelerate Finance Transformation. The new partnership will accelerate the availability and deployment of HighRadius’ CFO solutions on Google Cloud. (Graphic: Business Wire)

