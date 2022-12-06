Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dodgers: James Outman's Strikeout Rate 'Concerning' to Talent Evaluator
James Outman is one of the best athletes in the Dodgers' organization, but there are concerns he strikes out too much to be an everyday big leaguer.
Idaho8.com
AP source: Righty Trevor Williams, Nats agree on 2-year deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday by a person speaking on condition of anonymity because nothing had been announced yet. The free agent deal gives the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. He played for the New York Mets last season and went 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances. The 30-year-old has played for three clubs across seven seasons, posting a 4.27 ERA with a record of 38-44.
Idaho8.com
NY Mets complete deals with LHP Quintana, RHP Robertson
NEW YORK (AP) — The active New York Mets have taken two more steps toward restocking their pitching staff, finalizing contracts with free agents José Quintana and David Robertson. Quintana signed a $26 million, two-year deal that adds another veteran arm to the team’s revamped rotation. The sides agreed to terms Wednesday during baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego, pending a physical. Robertson gets a $10 million, one-year contract that brings the reliever back to New York after two previous stints with the Yankees. He gives the Mets an experienced setup man for closer Edwin Díaz as they rebuild their bullpen.
Idaho8.com
Former Phillies ace Hamels feels healthy, eyes 2023 comeback
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies ace and 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels is plotting a comeback for 2023. Hamels turns 39 this month. He hasn’t pitched since made one start for the Atlanta Braves in 2020. The left-hander signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers late in the 2021 season but never pitched. Hamels isn’t ready to retire. He tells The Associated Press he underwent three surgeries over the last year, to his left shoulder, his right knee and his left foot. He says the surgeries addressed lingering injury concerns that affected his production in recent years.
Idaho8.com
Chargers’ James, Callahan listed as doubtful vs. Dolphins
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are unlikely to have two of their starters in the secondary for Sunday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Safety Derwin James and cornerback Bryce Callahan were listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report after not practicing all week. James is dealing with the effects of a quadriceps injury first suffered two weeks ago during a game at Arizona. Callahan has a groin injury that caused him to leave during the second half of last week’s game at Las Vegas. The Chargers have allowed a league-high 13 touchdowns of 20 yards or more.
Comments / 0