Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Associations of educators release statement following resignation of school board member
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville and Buncombe County associations of educators are weighing in on the resignation of an Asheville City Board of Education member. As News 13 reported on Dec. 6, Peyton O'Conner stepped down this week after being repeatedly misgendered by Pastor Ronald Gates at the Nov. 16 school board meeting.
Smoky Mountain News
New sheriffs shuffle staffs
Across North Carolina’s seven westernmost counties, a whole slew of new sheriffs was sworn in on Monday, Dec. 5. However, the work started about a month earlier for those men, all of whom are new to the office except Swain County Sheriff Curtis Cochran who secured a fifth term. Upon winning their elections, the incoming sheriffs must think about how they will reshape policy, and in some cases, consider which personnel they want to dismiss or demote to make room for their own command staff.
WLOS.com
Nonprofit sees greater need, appeals to public for donations as emergency fund dwindles
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit in Haywood and Jackson counties uses an emergency fund to help vulnerable populations, but that account is dwindling as economic pressures are increasing the need. There’s now a call to the public for donations to continue that assistance. Mountain Projects’ emergency fund...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County files suit alleging over-billing at several WNC emergency dept. facilities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a class-action lawsuit against a Tennessee company that is responsible for billing at numerous Western North Carolina healthcare facilities. The company, TeamHealth, contracts with hospitals, clinics and doctors to bill for medical services. According to the suit, filed on Nov....
Pickens Co. council votes on the future of Highway 11
Pickens County Council members made a decision about the fate of Highway 11 that runs through its county on Monday night.
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Announces Superior Court Appointment to Mountain Judicial Circuit
Governor Kemp today announced he has appointed William “Bill” Ray Oliver to the Mountain Judicial Circuit Superior Court, effective January 1, 2023. This vacancy was created by the passage of Senate Bill 395 during the 2022 legislative session. The Mountain Judicial Circuit is compromised of Habersham, Rabun, and Stephens counties.
Smoky Mountain News
JCPS will once again expand pre-K capacity
Jackson County schools will once again expand its pre-K capacity at the start of the 2023-24 school year, this time with a second classroom at Smokey Mountain Elementary School in Whitter. The expansion comes thanks to another grant from the Dogwood Health Trust. “I am very excited that we can...
Smoky Mountain News
Clubs announce new approach annual blanket drive
Mountain Projects and Waynesville Rotary Club paired for many years to coordinate a popular Christmas holiday blanket drive. Then, In 2021, Mountain Projects Executive Director Patsy Davis contacted Bill Allsbrook of Waynesville Rotary and asked if their blanket drive could be moved to early November due to the rising heating and utility costs. Mountain Projects was already taking calls for assistance and were anticipating more.
Smoky Mountain News
WNC Historical Association selects Brent Martin as winner of literary award
The Western North Carolina Historical has selected author Brent Martin’s “George Masa’s Wild Vision: A Japanese Immigrant Imagines Western North Carolina” for the 2022 Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award. Originated by the Louis Lipinsky family, the Award has been presented annually by the Western North Carolina...
South Carolina: Upstate school district employee accused of contributing to delinquency of a minor
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation by the Criminal Investigation/ School Safety Bureau led to the arrest of a Seneca woman Tuesday afternoon. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 23-year-old Emily Hall Tannery with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. On Sunday, December 4th, the School District of Oconee County was made aware […]
Too much trash: North Georgia landfill getting too full, too fast
MT AIRY, Ga. — How much garbage is too much? A northeast Georgia county is reckoning with that question as its landfill runs out of room much faster than projected. A decade ago, engineers estimated that the Habersham County landfill would fill the waste disposal needs of the populace until 2072 – 50 more years. But then, the county’s garbage hauls got bigger and bigger.
Smoky Mountain News
WCU Trustees approve tuition, fee increases
“Extraordinary” inflation and the need to match state salary increases will prompt increases to the cost of attendance at Western Carolina University next year, according to the 2023-2024 schedule of tuition and fees the Board of Trustees adopted at their Dec. 2 meeting. While undergraduate tuition will stay the...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Polk County high school teacher, charged with taking indecent liberties with a student, is no longer employed with the school system. John Brian Taylor had been on administrative leave since his arrest on November 15. The Polk County School Superintendent says Taylor has also surrendered his teaching license and is no longer eligible to be an educator in North Carolina.
Upstate school put on lockout Thursday
An Upstate High School was placed on lockout Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County School District says, the lockout at Fountain Inn High School started around 1:45 PM, due to a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
Smoky Mountain News
Hurricane Ridge Fire response concludes
Progress continues on the Hurricane Ridge Fire, which in a final update from the U.S. Forest Service Friday, Dec. 2, was 796 acres with 55% containment. However, rain over the weekend and forecast for the coming week is expected to moderate future fire behavior, and responders are not concerned about the fire escaping the containment area. No structures have been lost or damaged.
WLOS.com
Hunter in Macon Co. finds remains of Winston-Salem man missing since 2018, officials say
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Sheriff's Office deputies say the remains of a missing Winston-Salem man were found by a hunter in late November. Christopher Sexton, 48, was reported missing in March 2018, and News 13 reported he was believed to be in the Asheville area. The...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing teenager in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a missing teenager safe. Deputies said the teenager was last seen near Simpson Road wearing a black hoodie and black Nike sweatpants.
Smoky Mountain News
Pipeline on Parkway would have no significant impact, Park Service says
The National Park Service has found that allowing an underground natural gas pipeline within the Blue Ridge Parkway will have no significant impact on Park Service resources. On Nov. 18, NPS South Atlantic-Gulf Regional Director Mark Foust signed a Finding of No Significant Impact, recommended by Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout, to permit a right of way for an underground natural gas pipeline within the Blue Ridge Parkway boundary.
gsabusiness.com
Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation
When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
greenville.com
The History of Greenville, South Carolina
The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
Comments / 0