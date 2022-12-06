Read full article on original website
Essence
Malcolm D. Lee Explains Why Mia Had To Be The Character Who Died In 'The Best Man Holiday'
We caught up with the writer and director behind the film franchise and the upcoming Peacock series, 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters,' at the premiere in Los Angeles. Much in the way The Best Man changed the careers of its ensemble cast, the 1999 romantic comedy also birthed the Hollywood journey of its director and writer Malcolm D. Lee. It also got him out of his mom and dad’s house. “I was still living in my parents’ basement when I shot The Best Man,” Lee told us on the red carpet for the premiere of The Best Man: The Final Chapters in LA.
Essence
Those Who Dress Better: Black Fashion Fair Celebrates The Style And Legacy Of Jean-Michel Basquiat
Art and fashion continue to intersect with the exhibition bringing Black designers to the forefront, as they each interpret the work and life of the beloved expressionist. Basquiat’s legacy has left generations inspired by his artwork and what he stood for. “Those Who Dress Better” at The Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure© exhibition is curated by Black Fashion Fair. At this point, it seems like there is nothing Black Fashion Fair cannot do as they’ve been a foundation that many have leaned on to bring light to the fashion industry’s most promising talents. The intersection of fashion and art has always been prevalent, and Black Fashion Fair’s Antoine Gregory says, “This IS Black art. This IS Black Fashion. Intersecting.” The collaboration comes off as organic, and Gregory’s wide array of knowledge within the fashion industry takes this curation of emerging and established designers who are artists.
‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann On Working With Austin Butler & Why The Film Was Like Making “Shakespeare” – Contenders LA3C
Elvis director Baz Luhrmann joined Deadline’s Contenders Film: LA3C awards-season event to talk about the craft of making his larger-than-life biopic and capturing the unique frenzy of the King’s aura and music. Released by Warner Bros, Elvis takes a 20-year walk on the wild side depicting the unprecedented superstardom of the legendary Elvis Presley (Austin Butler). The story is told through the eyes of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), as he navigates Presley’s career through rock ’n’ roll, Hollywood movies and a consuming relationship with Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge). RELATED: Deadline’s The Contenders LA3C: Full Coverage For Luhrmann, taking on...
Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Are Ready to Defy Gravity in the Wicked Movies
Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum are ready to do "Something Bad." The actors have officially joined the jam-packed cast of the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked movie, E! can confirm. Goldblum will be starring as the infamous Wizard, while Yeoh will be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, the school the film's protagonists attend.
Essence
Martell Cognac Taps Fe Noel to Create Brainwave Tech-Inspired Sneakers
The oldest Cognac house announces “The Martell Sneaker Atelier,” a blend of modern-day sneaker culture and high-fashion with touches of French tradition. In France, there’s a holiday tradition of putting your shoes by the fireplace to be filled with gifts in the morning; Martell Cognac and Fe Noel want to recreate that with a collaboration. Brooklyn-based Caribbean designer Fe Noel is a lover of holidays and even notes that her last name Noel is an indicator of that. The founder of her eponymous brand is taking on another art project that will interpret the unique qualities of individuals with brainwave technology-inspired designs. The human psyche is complex, and these sneaker designs are embodying that one-of-a-kind entity we all possess. Noel’s brand was founded in 2008 and has since seen exponential growth from being seen on Black royalty, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Gabrielle Union so it’s no wonder Martell Cognac decided to tap Fe Noel as a design collaborator. “I truly believe that fashion is a language of cultural self-expression and individuality. It’s a way to communicate who you are and where you’ve come from,” says the designer. “With this collaboration, my main objective is for people to feel good in their own skin by embracing their most precious memories and unapologetically celebrating their inner “Standout Swift” with wearable art.”
Essence
Joy Sunday Has Us Under Her Spell
Sunday, who plays Bianca Barclay in ‘Wednesday,’ talks about preparing for the role and addresses the notion that her character is a villain. Wednesday, Netflix’s live-action take on how the Addams’ family’s only daughter would fare in the modern world, is a certified hit. (As if it ever could’ve been any other way.) The actors are experiencing explosive bursts of interest in their careers, and the show is already one of streaming platform’s most popular series ever.
Essence
Issa Rae Says Being 'Obsessed' With The Time She Has Left On This Earth Is Her Biggest Motivator
"It makes you impatient about what you wish to happen," she said in accepting the Equity in Entertainment Award during the Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala. Today, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) held its annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala in Los Angeles, recognizing female leaders and changemakers...
