Gretchen Malloch
3d ago
Do providers not realize/understand that overprescribing this for weight loss means there are shortages for us diabetics who NEED it?!?!
Reply(4)
30
MIchelle Dermyer
3d ago
I'm diabetic and have been without it for two months because it's on backorder due to non diabetics using it.
Reply(1)
15
Becca Davies
3d ago
I am diabetic and have been waiting for this Rx but it's on back order. Thanks fatties for using this medication when you can just control your eating habits
Reply(1)
9
