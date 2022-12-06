Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Vander Loop family reunion on the hardwood
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Basketball is family for the Vander Loops with Mike Vander Loop serving as the head coach at Freedom. Meanwhile, his son Garrett Vander Loop spent the last five years learning under him. “It’s been huge. It’s all summer long, basketball, offseason too, November to March,”...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Neenah’s winning streak snapped at 29 games
NEENAH, Wis. (NBC 26) — Neenah basketball’s winning streak is over at 29 games after an 87-48 loss to Wisconsin Lutheran, the top-ranked boys basketball team in Division 2, Tuesday night. The streak dated back nearly a calendar year, to a win over Appleton North on December 7...
cw14online.com
HSGT: Neenah falls, while De Pere wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in boys basketball, Neenah fell to Wisconsin Lutheran 87-48 in non-conference action, while De Pere topped Pulaski in Fox River Classic Conference play. Click the video for highlights.
wearegreenbay.com
New sports bar featuring football bowling ready for Green Bay debut on Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The city of Green Bay is known for its football, and three friends turned business owners decided to expand and open its second location in Titletown. 1st and Bowl is set for its grand opening on Thursday, December 8, located at 301 North Washington...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Packers Foundation gives record $1.25 million to charities
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers Foundation was extraordinarily generous this year, handing out a record $1.25 million to charities and civic groups this year. The foundation says 243 charitable and civic organizations in Wisconsin received grants, including 17 totaling almost $100,000 in Brown County. The Packers...
$100,000 Holly Jolly Raffle top prize sold in De Pere
For a customer of Kwik Trip on Main, 746 Main Ave. in De Pere, a $5 raffle ticket purchase has turned into $100,000 just in time for the holidays.
WBAY Green Bay
SNC holds signing day for special 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday was a special night at St. Norbert College. At halftime of the women’s basketball game, the university held a signing day for the newest member of the Green Knights: 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley. Sophia just wrapped up her last round of treatment for a...
WBAY Green Bay
Skid Row and Buckcherry Will Open Tour in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “The Gang’s All Here” - that’s the name of the tour announced by hard rock bands Skid Row and Buckcherry, with the opening concert scheduled at the North Star Casino in Bowler, WI, on March 9, 2023. After that, there will be 13 more gigs at venues all across the United States. At 12 of those shows, special guests No Resolve will take the stage as well.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin students face significant mental health and emotional challenges
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Alarming data published by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction indicate an extremely troubling trend: Wisconsin students have significant mental health needs, warranting support and investments from several sources to combat the challenges. The findings are from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which was conducted...
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin
Located north of Lake Winnebago and along the Fox River, Appleton, Wisconsin, is a small town with big-city culture, entertainment, and fun. Appleton is a part of three Wisconsin counties, including Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet, and is part of the Fox Cities metropolitan area. This small town is home to...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Meet the new Green Bay Metro Fire chief
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Police and Fire Commission announced this week that Matthew Knott, from the Rockford, Illinois, Fire Department, will take the help at Green Bay Metro Fire chief once David Litton officially steps down. As we told you back in July, Chief Litton announced his retirement would take effect by the end of the year.
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Residents Asked for Input in Name for New Elementary School
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Area School District is one step closer to having a name for its new elementary school. The district has narrowed the list down to four names. An online public survey will help pick the winning name. The four finalists are:. Jessie Jack Hooper.
WBAY Green Bay
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges against a Kewaunee County dairy farm owner and a manure hauler for allegedly conspiring to submit a forged report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The charges were filed in Kewaunee County Court against Gregory R....
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: SMALL TOWNS: Woman revitalizes Oconto Falls
18% of students in the voluntary survey seriously considered suicide, the highest since 2003. Local authorities held a news conference saying the officer is OK and talking about the investigation. YMCA plans new building in Allouez. Updated: 26 minutes ago. It will be built near the current Broadview Dr. facility...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
wearegreenbay.com
Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide
(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah leaders reject rezoning for Shattuck school site redevelopment
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The redevelopment of Shattuck Middle School is now on hold after the Neenah City Council voted against a request to rezone the property. Northpointe Development, based in Oshkosh, wanted to convert the school building into senior apartments, while also constructing townhouses and single-family homes nearby on the 27-acre property.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police see increase in burglaries
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are reminding people to report any suspicious people or activity amid an increase in home burglaries in a west-side neighborhood. Officers responded to about 10 home burglaries in the Mather Heights neighborhood between Mather St. and Velp Ave. since September. Police say guns, electronics, and cash were among the items stolen. Most of the burglaries happened in the daytime.
WBAY Green Bay
Greater Green Bay YMCA plans new Allouez location
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay YMCA announced its plan to construct a new building that will replace the current Broadview YMCA in Allouez. The new, $34 million full-service facility will be built at the Broadview soccer complex, south of Highway 172, between East River Drive and Libal Street.
spectrumnews1.com
Once a high school drop, today Maria Munoz is a successful businesswoman focused on helping others
APPLETON, Wis. — As Maria Munoz rattled off everything she’s got going on in her life, and what’s on the horizon, it made you feel frazzled. “I don’t ever feel, like, stress,” she said. She made this proclamation because running multiple health and wellness businesses,...
