Neenah, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Vander Loop family reunion on the hardwood

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Basketball is family for the Vander Loops with Mike Vander Loop serving as the head coach at Freedom. Meanwhile, his son Garrett Vander Loop spent the last five years learning under him. “It’s been huge. It’s all summer long, basketball, offseason too, November to March,”...
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Neenah’s winning streak snapped at 29 games

NEENAH, Wis. (NBC 26) — Neenah basketball’s winning streak is over at 29 games after an 87-48 loss to Wisconsin Lutheran, the top-ranked boys basketball team in Division 2, Tuesday night. The streak dated back nearly a calendar year, to a win over Appleton North on December 7...
NEENAH, WI
cw14online.com

HSGT: Neenah falls, while De Pere wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in boys basketball, Neenah fell to Wisconsin Lutheran 87-48 in non-conference action, while De Pere topped Pulaski in Fox River Classic Conference play. Click the video for highlights.
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Packers Foundation gives record $1.25 million to charities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers Foundation was extraordinarily generous this year, handing out a record $1.25 million to charities and civic groups this year. The foundation says 243 charitable and civic organizations in Wisconsin received grants, including 17 totaling almost $100,000 in Brown County. The Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SNC holds signing day for special 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday was a special night at St. Norbert College. At halftime of the women’s basketball game, the university held a signing day for the newest member of the Green Knights: 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley. Sophia just wrapped up her last round of treatment for a...
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Skid Row and Buckcherry Will Open Tour in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “The Gang’s All Here” - that’s the name of the tour announced by hard rock bands Skid Row and Buckcherry, with the opening concert scheduled at the North Star Casino in Bowler, WI, on March 9, 2023. After that, there will be 13 more gigs at venues all across the United States. At 12 of those shows, special guests No Resolve will take the stage as well.
BOWLER, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin students face significant mental health and emotional challenges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Alarming data published by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction indicate an extremely troubling trend: Wisconsin students have significant mental health needs, warranting support and investments from several sources to combat the challenges. The findings are from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which was conducted...
GREEN BAY, WI
viatravelers.com

12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin

Located north of Lake Winnebago and along the Fox River, Appleton, Wisconsin, is a small town with big-city culture, entertainment, and fun. Appleton is a part of three Wisconsin counties, including Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet, and is part of the Fox Cities metropolitan area. This small town is home to...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Meet the new Green Bay Metro Fire chief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Police and Fire Commission announced this week that Matthew Knott, from the Rockford, Illinois, Fire Department, will take the help at Green Bay Metro Fire chief once David Litton officially steps down. As we told you back in July, Chief Litton announced his retirement would take effect by the end of the year.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Oshkosh Residents Asked for Input in Name for New Elementary School

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Area School District is one step closer to having a name for its new elementary school. The district has narrowed the list down to four names. An online public survey will help pick the winning name. The four finalists are:. Jessie Jack Hooper.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: SMALL TOWNS: Woman revitalizes Oconto Falls

18% of students in the voluntary survey seriously considered suicide, the highest since 2003. Local authorities held a news conference saying the officer is OK and talking about the investigation. YMCA plans new building in Allouez. Updated: 26 minutes ago. It will be built near the current Broadview Dr. facility...
OCONTO FALLS, WI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
KEWASKUM, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide

(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah leaders reject rezoning for Shattuck school site redevelopment

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The redevelopment of Shattuck Middle School is now on hold after the Neenah City Council voted against a request to rezone the property. Northpointe Development, based in Oshkosh, wanted to convert the school building into senior apartments, while also constructing townhouses and single-family homes nearby on the 27-acre property.
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police see increase in burglaries

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are reminding people to report any suspicious people or activity amid an increase in home burglaries in a west-side neighborhood. Officers responded to about 10 home burglaries in the Mather Heights neighborhood between Mather St. and Velp Ave. since September. Police say guns, electronics, and cash were among the items stolen. Most of the burglaries happened in the daytime.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Greater Green Bay YMCA plans new Allouez location

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay YMCA announced its plan to construct a new building that will replace the current Broadview YMCA in Allouez. The new, $34 million full-service facility will be built at the Broadview soccer complex, south of Highway 172, between East River Drive and Libal Street.
ALLOUEZ, WI

