kpcw.org
Park City working toward White Pine parking permanent solution
Park City Mayor Nann Worel has a recap of last night's meeting including the discussion on the need for a permanent solution for the White Pine parking issue. Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
kpcw.org
Park City Manager discusses Thaynes parking, upper Main Street
Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting including Thaynes Canyon Drive parking and upper Main Street. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
kpcw.org
Hundreds pack Summit County Council meeting to protest fire service tax increase
Summit County Council Chairman Glenn Wright recaps Wednesday's meeting after hundreds come to protest the fire service tax increase. Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
kpcw.org
SLC airport is #20 busiest in U.S.; 26 million passengers per year!
Nancy Volmer with the Salt Lake City International Airport shares what travelers should expect for the holidays and discusses when the next section of the airport will be opening. Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and...
kpcw.org
Mountainlands Director Pat Matheson moving to the Congo
Mountainlands Community Housing Trust Executive Director Pat Matheson has announced he's resigning and moving to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
kpcw.org
Ski racing documentary "Spider Lives" directors share backstory
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
