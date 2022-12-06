Read full article on original website
Warnock beats Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
(The Center Square) — Incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock thwarted a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker in a nationally watched race that gives Democrats outright control of the upper chamber of Congress. The Associated Press and other media outlets called the race at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. In last...
‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer jubilantly announced Wednesday that the Georgia runoff election victory will next year end an evenly divided U.S. Senate, giving Democrats more subpoena power in committees and a quicker turnaround in approving federal and judicial appointments. Schumer, a New York Democrat, congratulated...
Georgia Decides 2022: Voters get final say on Senate race, balance of power on Election Day
A busy early voting period wrapped up Friday with more than 1.8 million Georgians having cast in-person votes in the runoff pitting Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican Herschel Walker. A large turnout is also expected at the polls Tuesday as Georgia voters have their last opportunity to settle...
Wisconsin GOP congressmen call on Tony Evers to ban TikTok for state purposes
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegates have called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to halt the use of TikTok for state government purposes, with one Green Bay lawmaker calling the popular social media app “digital fentanyl.”. The state’s six Republican congressional lawmakers — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Reps....
Shapiro appoints long-time advisor as Chief of Staff
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has appointed Dana Fritz, a Lehigh Valley native, as his Chief of Staff. A longtime trusted aide, Fritz is a graduate of Temple University who has worked with Governor-Elect Shapiro for nearly a decade. Fritz has extensive experience in government, including as Deputy Chief of Staff in the Office of Attorney General during Shapiro's term.
PHOTOS: 40 Under Forty attendees
About 350 East Texans gathered at the second annual awards ceremony and community gala, where finalists were recognized and winners of each of the 40 categories of industry were unveiled.
As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep
When a key panel of the Democratic National Committee voted Friday for South Carolina to hold the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, members also voted for New Hampshire to share a second primary date with Nevada. But then came the fine print. In order to earn that second place position, the DNC’s...
Warnock, Walker rally with closers as Georgians vote in droves to build Senate muscle
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection bid received a late boost Thursday from former President Barack Obama, who urged supporters to show up once again in force at the ballot box despite the lower stakes in this year’s runoff. “Some folks are asking, ‘Well if Democrats already have control of...
Warnock, Walker battle in Georgia Senate runoff with half a million ballots already cast
(The Center Square) — More than half a million Georgian voters have already cast ballots for the U.S. Senate runoff, including 301,545 who did so in person on Monday. Republican Herschel Walker challenges Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Dec. 6 runoff. Neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote during the Nov. 8 election, setting up Tuesday’s showdown.
At tribal summit, Biden pledges federal commitment to Indian Country
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is poised to designate Avi Kwa Ame, a sacred site for Native American tribes in southern Nevada, as a national monument that would ensure the preservation of ancestral lands for those 12 tribes. “I’m committed to protecting this sacred place...
Supreme Court to hear argument over Biden's immigration priorities
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday about the Biden administration’s immigration enforcement priorities, in a case that could bolster or curtail the power of states to challenge federal immigration policies. The justices will consider litigation brought by Texas and Louisiana to stop implementation of...
Report: Biden says South Carolina should be first primary state, Michigan first in Midwest
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is recommending to the Democratic National Committee that South Carolina become the first primary state in the presidential nominating process in 2024, and that New Hampshire and Nevada follow a week later — leaving Iowa out of the early lineup, the Washington Post reported on Thursday night.
More than $37 billion in disaster aid under scrutiny in congressional lame duck
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration wants Congress to approve more than $37 billion to help communities throughout the country recover from various natural disasters, including Hurricanes Ian, which battered Florida and the Southeast U.S. in late September, and Fiona, which hit Puerto Rico. The supplemental funding request comes on...
