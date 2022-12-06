ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Warnock beats Walker in Georgia Senate runoff

(The Center Square) — Incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock thwarted a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker in a nationally watched race that gives Democrats outright control of the upper chamber of Congress. The Associated Press and other media outlets called the race at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. In last...
GEORGIA STATE
Shapiro appoints long-time advisor as Chief of Staff

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has appointed Dana Fritz, a Lehigh Valley native, as his Chief of Staff. A longtime trusted aide, Fritz is a graduate of Temple University who has worked with Governor-Elect Shapiro for nearly a decade. Fritz has extensive experience in government, including as Deputy Chief of Staff in the Office of Attorney General during Shapiro's term.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Warnock, Walker battle in Georgia Senate runoff with half a million ballots already cast

(The Center Square) — More than half a million Georgian voters have already cast ballots for the U.S. Senate runoff, including 301,545 who did so in person on Monday. Republican Herschel Walker challenges Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Dec. 6 runoff. Neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote during the Nov. 8 election, setting up Tuesday’s showdown.
GEORGIA STATE
