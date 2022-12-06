CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: CZ addresses FTX narratives, Tether launches CNH₮ on tron, Terraform Labs caught dumping tokens

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reportedly blasted his rival Sam Bankman-Fried for destabilizing the entire cryptocurrency industry in text messages sent just hours before FTX tumbled into bankruptcy. In leaked texts exchanged in a group chat with other unnamed crypto executives on Nov. 10, Zhao warned the disgraced FTX founder that any further missteps would eventually result in more jail time, a report said Friday. Zhao, more commonly known as “CZ” in crypto circles, also alleged that Bankman-Fried and his allies were making dangerous trades as they scrambled to salvage a crumbling empire. “Stop now, don’t cause more damage,” Zhao said in texts...

2 DAYS AGO