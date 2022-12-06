CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: CZ addresses FTX narratives, Tether launches CNH₮ on tron, Terraform Labs caught dumping tokens

Read full article on original website
Related
'It appears massive fraud was committed': Here are the 7 best quotes from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's interview on crypto, FTX, and the future of digital assets.
The implosion of FTX shook the crypto industry to its core in recent weeks as token prices continue to fall. Coinbase hasn't been immune to the tumult, with the company expecting a 50% revenue decline in 2022. CEO Brian Armstrong gave an interview to the Stratechery newsletter, and these are...
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
Futurism
Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin
In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
cryptopotato.com
Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees
Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao ripped Sam Bankman-Fried in texts as FTX fell
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reportedly blasted his rival Sam Bankman-Fried for destabilizing the entire cryptocurrency industry in text messages sent just hours before FTX tumbled into bankruptcy. In leaked texts exchanged in a group chat with other unnamed crypto executives on Nov. 10, Zhao warned the disgraced FTX founder that any further missteps would eventually result in more jail time, a report said Friday. Zhao, more commonly known as “CZ” in crypto circles, also alleged that Bankman-Fried and his allies were making dangerous trades as they scrambled to salvage a crumbling empire. “Stop now, don’t cause more damage,” Zhao said in texts...
cryptoslate.com
Hut8, Riot, Marathon increase BTC holdings in November after large declines
Mining companies have been releasing their November production rates throughout the week. CryptoSlate analysts brought the numbers together and revealed that Hut8, Riot, and Marathon are the only ones who increased their BTC holdings in November. The chart above includes the top nine BTC miners’ monthly reserves starting from January...
todaynftnews.com
PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg
Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
cryptoslate.com
Pillar, Non-Custodial Crypto Wallet, Released An Updated Version
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United Kingdom, 10th December, 2022, Chainwire — Pillar’s latest release for its non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet ships with a sophisticated recovery...
Binance boss says Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm tried to undermine key token Tether — risking a crypto rout
Binance boss Changpeng Zhao accused Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research of trying to drive down the price of Tether, according to the New York Times. Tether's price is supposed to be fixed at $1 but it has slipped below that several times in 2022. The stablecoin’s collapse would likely trigger a...
dailyhodl.com
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Addresses ‘Narrative’ He Says FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Painted Against Him
Changpeng Zhao, chief executive of the top crypto exchange Binance, says disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is a “master manipulator” who “perpetuated a narrative” against him. Zhao says on Twitter that it’s a “wrong narrative” that his tweet killed FTX in November.
cryptoslate.com
The Block CEO resigns after failing to disclose $43 million in personal loans from Alameda Research
Crypto news outlet The Block’s CEO Michael McCaffrey has resigned after failing to disclose a series of loans from Alameda Research – a company linked to former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). McCaffrey took over as CEO in 2021 after using a $12 million loan from Alameda to...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
Comments / 0